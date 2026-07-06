European tech weekly recap: More than 55 tech funding deals worth over €1.6B

Last week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €1.6 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were robotics (€1.1 billion), climatech (€120 million), and semiconductors (€118.3 million). At the country level, 🇩🇪 Germany took first place (€1.1 billion), followed by 🇪🇸 Spain (€155.8 million) and 🇱🇹 Lithuania (€120 million).

❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

GERMANY: Quantum Systems raises $1.2B at $8B valuation

raises $1.2B at $8B valuation LITHUANIA: With 3,500+ agricultural SMEs financed, InSoil lands €120M to expand regenerative agriculture lending

lands €120M to expand regenerative agriculture lending SPAIN: Openchip lands €115M SETT investment to strengthen Europe’s semiconductor capabilities

lands €115M SETT investment to strengthen Europe’s semiconductor capabilities SWITZERLAND: CCRAFT closes $7.8M funding round to scale up its photonic chips foundry

closes $7.8M funding round to scale up its photonic chips foundry UK: 1001 raises $30M in Series A funding

raises $30M in Series A funding GERMANY: Insight Partners and BlackRock are investing €25M in Theo

investing €25M in Theo UK: Gaussion raises over £21M to scale its energy intelligence tech

raises over £21M to scale its energy intelligence tech ITALY: MDOTM raises $27M in growth equity funding

raises $27M in growth equity funding SPAIN: Substrate AI closes a €39M capital increase with the participation of SETT

closes a €39M capital increase with the participation of SETT SPAIN: Telum Therapeutics raises €18M to advance treatments for hospital-acquired infections

raises €18M to advance treatments for hospital-acquired infections UK: StirlingX raises £15M to scale sovereign data intelligence platform

raises £15M to scale sovereign data intelligence platform NORWAY: Alva Industries lands €16M to scale next-generation electric motors

lands €16M to scale next-generation electric motors UK: Omni raises $14.6M in Series A funding

raises $14.6M in Series A funding NORWAY: Six Robotics lands €12M to advance unmanned systems software with Norwegian defence partners

lands €12M to advance unmanned systems software with Norwegian defence partners UK: BR-DGE secures $10M funding round

secures $10M funding round UK: AI search visibility startup geoSurge scores £9.4M round

scores £9.4M round UK: British Islamic property finance fintech Offa raises £6.5M

raises £6.5M BELGIUM: Azalea Vision receives up to €7.5M from European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator

receives up to €7.5M from European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator CZECH REPUBLIC: Wultra raises €6.8M Series A to expand post-quantum digital identity platform

raises €6.8M Series A to expand post-quantum digital identity platform CROATIA: Hypefy AI raises $7.2M Series A to automate global influencer campaigns

raises $7.2M Series A to automate global influencer campaigns GERMANY: Fusion Bionic secures €5.8M investment

secures €5.8M investment SWEDEN: Nordic Forestry Automation closed a financing round totaling €4.3M for physical AI for forestry machinery

closed a financing round totaling €4.3M for physical AI for forestry machinery NETHERLANDS: HousApp secures €4.3M to expand its AI platform for real estate agents

secures €4.3M to expand its AI platform for real estate agents SWEDEN: Radar Reticence secures €3.3M investment

secures €3.3M investment NETHERLANDS: Cybersecurity startup Dawnguard lands €2.8M for AI-native security architecture automation

lands €2.8M for AI-native security architecture automation SLOVENIA: GapMinder and Silicon Gardens invest €2.6M in Codeplain

invest €2.6M in Codeplain SWITZERLAND: AI accounting startup infinity.swiss secures $3M investment

secures $3M investment SWEDEN: Digiclean raises €2.5M to optimise industrial cleaning with AI

raises €2.5M to optimise industrial cleaning with AI FINLAND: Coolbrook receives €2.5M grant from Business Finland

receives €2.5M grant from Business Finland SPAIN: Flyboard closes a €1.9M funding round

closes a €1.9M funding round GERMANY: Nomerra raises $2M to automate private market operations

raises $2M to automate private market operations UK: Saltroad raises £1.5M and acquires AI platform Ogma to scale speech therapy for children

raises £1.5M and acquires AI platform Ogma to scale speech therapy for children SWITZERLAND: Carewell secured €1.6M to free Swiss healthcare managers from the staffing crisis

secured €1.6M to free Swiss healthcare managers from the staffing crisis ITALY: Archimede closes €1.5M seed round for remote infrastructure monitoring

closes €1.5M seed round for remote infrastructure monitoring PORTUGAL: Food industry software startup BRAINR extends record seed round with €1.5M investment

round with €1.5M investment TURKEY: Lucida AI closes $7M seed round for speech-to-speech AI

closes $7M seed round for speech-to-speech AI SPAIN: Tokenized Green has closed a €1.1M funding round led by the Luxembourg fund Wolver Ventures to boost the launch of twelve.

closed a €1.1M funding round led by the Luxembourg fund Wolver Ventures to boost the launch of twelve. GERMANY: Sophia received €1M investment

received €1M investment UK: University-founded AI tender startup BidScript exceeds $1M in total pre-seed funding

funding SWEDEN: BRYM secures €650,000 to develop wearable neurofeedback platform

secures €650,000 to develop wearable neurofeedback platform SPAIN: Baker, the AI-powered performance marketing agency, closes a €525,000 funding round led by Draper B1

closes a €525,000 funding round led by Draper B1 BELGIUM: Visiblie raises €500,000 for AI search visibility

raises €500,000 for AI search visibility TURKEY: Webrazzi GSYF invested $500,000 in Orfeo Labs at a valuation of $5 million.

invested $500,000 in Orfeo Labs at a valuation of $5 million. SPAIN: ProfessorCBD receives €207,000 to develop the first medicinal cannabis medical device in Spain

receives €207,000 to develop the first medicinal cannabis medical device in Spain SWITZERLAND: ALP Bio raises €161,000 from Venture Kick to improve the safety of biologic medicines

raises €161,000 from Venture Kick to improve the safety of biologic medicines SWITZERLAND: Subatron secures €162,000 to tackle one of underwater tech's biggest communication challenges

secures €162,000 to tackle one of underwater tech's biggest communication challenges UK: Circeus receives equity financing

receives equity financing GERMANY: bmp Ventures is investing in HelloTwin.ai

investing in HelloTwin.ai GERMANY: Entryzero secures an undisclosed sum investment

secures an undisclosed sum investment ESTONIA: Vegvisir raises funding to connect allied unmanned systems through a unified command platform

raises funding to connect allied unmanned systems through a unified command platform IRELAND: Alkimii receives investment from August Equity

receives investment from August Equity CZECH REPUBLIC: EquiLibre Technologies land record Creandum funding to scale AI agents for Nasdaq

land record Creandum funding to scale AI agents for Nasdaq SWITZERLAND: Two Swiss family offices invest in Eldora

invest in Eldora FRANCE: VSORA raises an undisclosed investment

raises an undisclosed investment AUSTRIA: Sophora Unternehmerkapital is investing a mid-eight-figure sum in Squer

investing a mid-eight-figure sum in Squer TURKEY: Vignetim received investment from İTÜ ARI Teknokent GSYF

Exits and M&A activity