European tech weekly recap: More than 55 tech funding deals worth over €1.6B

Last week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €1.6 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
📊 The top three industries that raised the most were robotics (€1.1 billion), climatech (€120 million), and semiconductors (€118.3 million). At the country level, 🇩🇪 Germany took first place (€1.1 billion), followed by 🇪🇸 Spain (€155.8 million) and 🇱🇹 Lithuania (€120 million).
❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.
Have a great week!
Funding deals by amount
- GERMANY: Quantum Systems raises $1.2B at $8B valuation
- LITHUANIA: With 3,500+ agricultural SMEs financed, InSoil lands €120M to expand regenerative agriculture lending
- SPAIN: Openchip lands €115M SETT investment to strengthen Europe’s semiconductor capabilities
- SWITZERLAND: CCRAFT closes $7.8M funding round to scale up its photonic chips foundry
- UK: 1001 raises $30M in Series A funding
- GERMANY: Insight Partners and BlackRock are investing €25M in Theo
- UK: Gaussion raises over £21M to scale its energy intelligence tech
- ITALY: MDOTM raises $27M in growth equity funding
- SPAIN: Substrate AI closes a €39M capital increase with the participation of SETT
- SPAIN: Telum Therapeutics raises €18M to advance treatments for hospital-acquired infections
- UK: StirlingX raises £15M to scale sovereign data intelligence platform
- NORWAY: Alva Industries lands €16M to scale next-generation electric motors
- UK: Omni raises $14.6M in Series A funding
- NORWAY: Six Robotics lands €12M to advance unmanned systems software with Norwegian defence partners
- UK: BR-DGE secures $10M funding round
- UK: AI search visibility startup geoSurge scores £9.4M round
- UK: British Islamic property finance fintech Offa raises £6.5M
- BELGIUM: Azalea Vision receives up to €7.5M from European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator
- CZECH REPUBLIC: Wultra raises €6.8M Series A to expand post-quantum digital identity platform
- CROATIA: Hypefy AI raises $7.2M Series A to automate global influencer campaigns
- GERMANY: Fusion Bionic secures €5.8M investment
- SWEDEN: Nordic Forestry Automation closed a financing round totaling €4.3M for physical AI for forestry machinery
- NETHERLANDS: HousApp secures €4.3M to expand its AI platform for real estate agents
- SWEDEN: Radar Reticence secures €3.3M investment
- NETHERLANDS: Cybersecurity startup Dawnguard lands €2.8M for AI-native security architecture automation
- SLOVENIA: GapMinder and Silicon Gardens invest €2.6M in Codeplain
- SWITZERLAND: AI accounting startup infinity.swiss secures $3M investment
- SWEDEN: Digiclean raises €2.5M to optimise industrial cleaning with AI
- FINLAND: Coolbrook receives €2.5M grant from Business Finland
- SPAIN: Flyboard closes a €1.9M funding round
- GERMANY: Nomerra raises $2M to automate private market operations
- UK: Saltroad raises £1.5M and acquires AI platform Ogma to scale speech therapy for children
- SWITZERLAND: Carewell secured €1.6M to free Swiss healthcare managers from the staffing crisis
- ITALY: Archimede closes €1.5M seed round for remote infrastructure monitoring
- PORTUGAL: Food industry software startup BRAINR extends record seed round with €1.5M investment
- TURKEY: Lucida AI closes $7M seed round for speech-to-speech AI
- SPAIN: Tokenized Green has closed a €1.1M funding round led by the Luxembourg fund Wolver Ventures to boost the launch of twelve.
- GERMANY: Sophia received €1M investment
- UK: University-founded AI tender startup BidScript exceeds $1M in total pre-seed funding
- SWEDEN: BRYM secures €650,000 to develop wearable neurofeedback platform
- SPAIN: Baker, the AI-powered performance marketing agency, closes a €525,000 funding round led by Draper B1
- BELGIUM: Visiblie raises €500,000 for AI search visibility
- TURKEY: Webrazzi GSYF invested $500,000 in Orfeo Labs at a valuation of $5 million.
- SPAIN: ProfessorCBD receives €207,000 to develop the first medicinal cannabis medical device in Spain
- SWITZERLAND: ALP Bio raises €161,000 from Venture Kick to improve the safety of biologic medicines
- SWITZERLAND: Subatron secures €162,000 to tackle one of underwater tech's biggest communication challenges
- UK: Circeus receives equity financing
- GERMANY: bmp Ventures is investing in HelloTwin.ai
- GERMANY: Entryzero secures an undisclosed sum investment
- ESTONIA: Vegvisir raises funding to connect allied unmanned systems through a unified command platform
- IRELAND: Alkimii receives investment from August Equity
- CZECH REPUBLIC: EquiLibre Technologies land record Creandum funding to scale AI agents for Nasdaq
- SWITZERLAND: Two Swiss family offices invest in Eldora
- FRANCE: VSORA raises an undisclosed investment
- AUSTRIA: Sophora Unternehmerkapital is investing a mid-eight-figure sum in Squer
- TURKEY: Vignetim received investment from İTÜ ARI Teknokent GSYF
Exits and M&A activity
- SWITZERLAND: Ipsen to acquire Memo Therapeutics for up to €700M
- UK: Saltroad acquires AI platform Ogma to scale speech therapy for children
- FRANCE: DATADOG acquires ADAPTIVE ML to strengthen its AI lab
- UK: The Exploration Company acquires European Astrotech
- GERMANY: Berlin-based food grower KoRo is acquiring the Berlin-based supply chain startup seedtrace
- GERMANY: Rauch is acquiring the insolvent ginger shot startup Kloster Kitchen
- UK: Finova acquires Cubit Labs to accelerate its future of lending strategy
- UK: Parabellum acquires data firm Crux Informatics
- FRANCE: Qonto completes Acasi acquisition to strengthen its accounting capabilities
- UK: LemFi acquires Wealth8 following FCA approval
- GERMANY: The New York-based Livekindly Collective is acquiring the Munich-based Greenforce
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