European tech weekly recap: Over €1B invested across 50+ deals

Last week, we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were cleantech (€431.7 million), fintech (€158 million), and robotics (€138.5 million). At the country level, 🇬🇧 the UK took first place (€629.5 million), followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€295.9 million) and 🇮🇹 Italy (€34 million).



❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

UK: Jeff Bezos and Sovereign AI back CuspAI in $450M raise

raise GERMANY: Augustus secures $180M Series B

secures $180M Series B UK: Robotics startup Humanoid hits $1.35B valuation with $152M Series A

Robotics startup Humanoid hits $1.35B valuation with $152M Series A GERMANY: Voodin Blade Technology secures €48.18M EU Grant for Spain's first automated wooden turbine blade factory

secures €48.18M EU Grant for Spain's first automated wooden turbine blade factory UK: Arrakis has emerged from stealth, raising $38M in over three months

raising $38M in over three months UK: Agricultural biotech firm Moa Technology raises £22.2M

raises £22.2M FINLAND: AI infrastructure company Verda secures €22M NIB loan

secures €22M NIB loan NETHERLANDS: Tempress receives $20M investment from Jolt Capital

receives $20M investment from Jolt Capital SWITZERLAND: Hilo raises $19M Series B extension for Fitbit-style blood pressure health system

raises $19M Series B extension for Fitbit-style blood pressure health system UK: Modo Energy secures €14.9M to scale its AI-powered energy benchmarking and valuation platform

secures €14.9M to scale its AI-powered energy benchmarking and valuation platform GERMANY: telli secures $15M seed to automate customer-facing operations

secures $15M seed to automate customer-facing operations GERMANY: Passionfroot raises $15M to expand its B2B creator marketplace to the US

raises $15M to expand its B2B creator marketplace to the US GERMANY: kausable raises €12M to rethink how AI learns

raises €12M to rethink how AI learns ITALY: Circular Materials secures €11.8M to scale critical raw material recovery technology

secures €11.8M to scale critical raw material recovery technology UKRAINE: Yope raises $12.3M in pre Series A funding

raises $12.3M in pre Series A funding GERMANY: deltaVision raises €10.2M to accelerate orbital refuelling technology

raises €10.2M to accelerate orbital refuelling technology GERMANY: Deutsche Sanierungsberatung raises over €10M to accelerate climate-neutral home renovations

raises over €10M to accelerate climate-neutral home renovations ITALY: AI startup Datapizza secures €10M Series A to expand enterprise offerings

secures €10M Series A to expand enterprise offerings GERMANY: Omio raises €8.7M strategic investment for Asian expansion

raises €8.7M strategic investment for Asian expansion UK: Healthtech challenger using AI to cut lung disease test time, TidalSense, clinches $19M

Healthtech challenger using AI to cut lung disease test time, TidalSense, clinches $19M UK: Mach42 raises £7M in pre-Series A funding

raises £7M in pre-Series A funding GERMANY: BeatSquares closes a $2M seed funding round

closes a $2M seed funding round GERMANY: Zalando joins Sereact's $116M Series B to accelerate AI-powered warehouse automation

Zalando joins Sereact's $116M Series B to accelerate AI-powered warehouse automation ITALY: ORiS raises €5M to build laser-powered energy infrastructure for space

raises €5M to build laser-powered energy infrastructure for space GERMANY: Aampere raises €4.2M in its second round in 9 months

raises €4.2M in its second round in 9 months GERMANY: Prodlane snaps €4M to build an AI assistant for technical teams

snaps €4M to build an AI assistant for technical teams SWEDEN: imagi raises $4.5M to help teach students how to vibe code

raises $4.5M to help teach students how to vibe code UK: Cybersecurity provider Xentra secures £2.7M

secures £2.7M ITALY: HRtech startup Talentware secures €3.3M seed round led by CDP Venture Capital

secures €3.3M seed round led by CDP Venture Capital UK: AI engineering project predictor startup Cascade has raised a $3.5M seed round from a16z accelerator

raised a $3.5M seed round from a16z accelerator ITALY: Agrifoodtech startup Vinhood secures €3M Series A round led by Linfa

secures €3M Series A round led by Linfa SWEDEN: Y Combinator startup Scape emerges from stealth with $3.2M to rethink email

Y Combinator startup Scape emerges from stealth with $3.2M to rethink email SWITZERLAND: ImmitraBio secures €2.6M in pre-seed funding

secures €2.6M in pre-seed funding UK: Ossprey secures $2.65M to stop software supply chain attacks

secures $2.65M to stop software supply chain attacks UK: Ponda raises £1.8M to develop textiles from regenerative fibres

raises £1.8M to develop textiles from regenerative fibres SPAIN: CoCircular closes a €1.9M funding round to accelerate its expansion and prepares its entry into the industrial and textile sectors

closes a €1.9M funding round to accelerate its expansion and prepares its entry into the industrial and textile sectors IRELAND: Nernst Electric raises €1.7M to scale on-site oxygen generation technology for aquaculture and heavy industry

raises €1.7M to scale on-site oxygen generation technology for aquaculture and heavy industry SPAIN: PageMind raises €1.2M to scale AI for e-commerce product discovery

raises €1.2M to scale AI for e-commerce product discovery ITALY: Ulisses closes €1.09M seed funding

closes €1.09M seed funding UK: PolyBox reveals £700,000 funding boost

funding boost GERMANY: The Fundernation community is investing around €780,000 in hydrop systems

investing around €780,000 in hydrop systems SPAIN: Mentelem closes a €600,000 investment round

closes a €600,000 investment round TÜRKİYE: RABAM received a $500,000 investment at a valuation of $10M

received a $500,000 investment at a valuation of $10M SPAIN: ART Technologies closes a €200,000 funding round with REDIT Ventures to accelerate its industrial scaling

closes a €200,000 funding round with REDIT Ventures to accelerate its industrial scaling SWITZERLAND: goNEON Agentic Systems secures €160,000 to accelerate AI-powered infrastructure planning

secures €160,000 to accelerate AI-powered infrastructure planning SWITZERLAND: SeaSON Energy receives millions in funding for seasonal energy storage

receives millions in funding for seasonal energy storage FRANCE: Pelico receives strategic investment from AE Ventures

receives strategic investment from AE Ventures UK: Novum Studio closes new funding

closes new funding LUXEMBOURG: ATOZ Services receives investment from Bregal Sagemount

receives investment from Bregal Sagemount GERMANY: Lockheed Martin Ventures is investing an undisclosed sum in Spread as part of a Series B funding round

investing an undisclosed sum in Spread as part of a Series B funding round ICELAND: Sowilo raises pre-seed to expand AI-powered fashion product intelligence platform

raises pre-seed to expand AI-powered fashion product intelligence platform SWITZERLAND: Maus Robotics has obtained €161,000 from Venture Kick

Exits and M&A activity