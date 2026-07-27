European tech weekly recap: Over €1B invested across 50+ deals

Last week, we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
📊 The top three industries that raised the most were cleantech (€431.7 million), fintech (€158 million), and robotics (€138.5 million). At the country level, 🇬🇧 the UK took first place (€629.5 million), followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€295.9 million) and 🇮🇹 Italy (€34 million).
❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.
Have a great week!
Funding deals by amount
- UK: Jeff Bezos and Sovereign AI back CuspAI in $450M raise
- GERMANY: Augustus secures $180M Series B
- UK: Robotics startup Humanoid hits $1.35B valuation with $152M Series A
- GERMANY: Voodin Blade Technology secures €48.18M EU Grant for Spain's first automated wooden turbine blade factory
- UK: Arrakis has emerged from stealth, raising $38M in over three months
- UK: Agricultural biotech firm Moa Technology raises £22.2M
- FINLAND: AI infrastructure company Verda secures €22M NIB loan
- NETHERLANDS: Tempress receives $20M investment from Jolt Capital
- SWITZERLAND: Hilo raises $19M Series B extension for Fitbit-style blood pressure health system
- UK: Modo Energy secures €14.9M to scale its AI-powered energy benchmarking and valuation platform
- GERMANY: telli secures $15M seed to automate customer-facing operations
- GERMANY: Passionfroot raises $15M to expand its B2B creator marketplace to the US
- GERMANY: kausable raises €12M to rethink how AI learns
- ITALY: Circular Materials secures €11.8M to scale critical raw material recovery technology
- UKRAINE: Yope raises $12.3M in pre Series A funding
- GERMANY: deltaVision raises €10.2M to accelerate orbital refuelling technology
- GERMANY: Deutsche Sanierungsberatung raises over €10M to accelerate climate-neutral home renovations
- ITALY: AI startup Datapizza secures €10M Series A to expand enterprise offerings
- GERMANY: Omio raises €8.7M strategic investment for Asian expansion
- UK: Healthtech challenger using AI to cut lung disease test time, TidalSense, clinches $19M
- UK: Mach42 raises £7M in pre-Series A funding
- GERMANY: BeatSquares closes a $2M seed funding round
- GERMANY: Zalando joins Sereact's $116M Series B to accelerate AI-powered warehouse automation
- ITALY: ORiS raises €5M to build laser-powered energy infrastructure for space
- GERMANY: Aampere raises €4.2M in its second round in 9 months
- GERMANY: Prodlane snaps €4M to build an AI assistant for technical teams
- SWEDEN: imagi raises $4.5M to help teach students how to vibe code
- UK: Cybersecurity provider Xentra secures £2.7M
- ITALY: HRtech startup Talentware secures €3.3M seed round led by CDP Venture Capital
- UK: AI engineering project predictor startup Cascade has raised a $3.5M seed round from a16z accelerator
- ITALY: Agrifoodtech startup Vinhood secures €3M Series A round led by Linfa
- SWEDEN: Y Combinator startup Scape emerges from stealth with $3.2M to rethink email
- SWITZERLAND: ImmitraBio secures €2.6M in pre-seed funding
- UK: Ossprey secures $2.65M to stop software supply chain attacks
- UK: Ponda raises £1.8M to develop textiles from regenerative fibres
- SPAIN: CoCircular closes a €1.9M funding round to accelerate its expansion and prepares its entry into the industrial and textile sectors
- IRELAND: Nernst Electric raises €1.7M to scale on-site oxygen generation technology for aquaculture and heavy industry
- SPAIN: PageMind raises €1.2M to scale AI for e-commerce product discovery
- ITALY: Ulisses closes €1.09M seed funding
- UK: PolyBox reveals £700,000 funding boost
- GERMANY: The Fundernation community is investing around €780,000 in hydrop systems
- SPAIN: Mentelem closes a €600,000 investment round
- TÜRKİYE: RABAM received a $500,000 investment at a valuation of $10M
- SPAIN: ART Technologies closes a €200,000 funding round with REDIT Ventures to accelerate its industrial scaling
- SWITZERLAND: goNEON Agentic Systems secures €160,000 to accelerate AI-powered infrastructure planning
- SWITZERLAND: SeaSON Energy receives millions in funding for seasonal energy storage
- FRANCE: Pelico receives strategic investment from AE Ventures
- UK: Novum Studio closes new funding
- LUXEMBOURG: ATOZ Services receives investment from Bregal Sagemount
- GERMANY: Lockheed Martin Ventures is investing an undisclosed sum in Spread as part of a Series B funding round
- ICELAND: Sowilo raises pre-seed to expand AI-powered fashion product intelligence platform
- SWITZERLAND: Maus Robotics has obtained €161,000 from Venture Kick
Exits and M&A activity
- SWEDEN: Einride acquires electric vehicle charging startup Flipturn for $38 million
- NETHERLANDS: Havas acquires Dutch sport-marketing agency SportVibes to strengthen Benelux presence
- UK: $87M deal enables global swoop for UK's Secaro
- GERMANY: Cologne-based InsurTech Genki is acquiring Wave Claims
- ROMANIA: Baltic ticketing group PLG acquires Romanian platform iaBilet in rapid growth play
- GERMANY: The Cologne-based e-mobility company chargecloud is acquiring assets from the insolvent charging station startup elvah
- FRANCE: Vienna outdoor platform checkyeti acquires France's Manawa
- UK: Lightning Reach acquired by ETG as mission-driven govtech group expands portfolio
- SPAIN: Milan-based Contents acquires Spanish financial wellbeing platform Balio in sixth buy-and-build deal
- AUSTRIA: Swedish racket-sports platform Matchi merges with Austrian competitor Eversports
- FINLAND: Finnish Aiven acquires Flow AI to expand production AI infrastructure capabilities
- POLAND: SINGU expands industrial maintenance capabilities through QRmaint acquisition
- FINLAND: Monterro acquires Finnish fintech MORS Software to bolster banking compliance solutions
- GERMANY: The US life sciences company Bruker is acquiring the insolvent Duisburg-based medtech company Noscendo
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