Mistral secures €3B Series D, 100 days to save EU Inc, and early-stage funding crisis

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €3.9 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇷 Mistral secures €3B Series D to push sovereign AI into its next phase

🇩🇪 The Exploration Company raises $450M Series C to scale reusable space transport

🇫🇷 Positive, formerly Sarbacane, completes a €106M refinancing to acquire companies

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇮🇹 Lexroom makes first acquisitions with Query Juriste and Praven Intelekt deals

🇸🇪 French sustainability Platform Greenly Acquires Swedish Climate Data Startup Normative for 700 Million SEK

🇮🇹 Bending Spoons enters definitive agreement to acquire AI innovation workspace Miro for €1.7 billion

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Claret Capital Partners exceeds target with €575M growth debt fund for European innovators

💵 Revolut backer Molten Ventures hits £175M first close of growth fund

💸.Clean Growth Fund II hits £81.5M at second close towards £150M target

🌿 EIF backs Nordic Foodtech VC with €30M to scale Europe’s agrifood deeptech

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 “We have a chance to build Britain’s first one trillion dollar company,” says executive at top UK chip startup

🇪🇺 100 days to save EU Inc: Europe’s tech leaders warn against watering down landmark reform

🤖 Boss of San Francisco-based AI coding startup mocks “monoculture” Silicon Valley, as opens London office

🔥 August 2026's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

🇪🇺 Antler research reveals Europe’s unicorn boom is masking an early-stage funding crisis

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 Beyond the robot dogs: European startups worth watching from IFA 2026

🤖 Could US frontier AI labs dominate banking?

🇪🇺 Tech leaders call for 25% of EU budget to secure Europe’s energy and digital future

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇮🇹 Bynario raises €2.1M to develop AI-powered platform for software vulnerabilities

🇩🇰 Yngvi Bio received €1.3M from BioInnovation Institute

🇩🇪 sci2sci raises €1.2M to build trusted AI infrastructure for regulated industries

🇬🇧 Anemo Labs lands £700,000 to give AI a sense of smell

🇺🇦 Robutler raises $400K from ZAS Ventures to build the ‘YouTube of software’

🇪🇸 Green Eagle Solutions lands Copilot Capital backing to take renewable energy ‘autopilot’ global