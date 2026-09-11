Mistral secures €3B Series D, 100 days to save EU Inc, and early-stage funding crisis

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
❗ Want to explore the data in more detail? The free, open-access Tech.eu Funding Explorer offers deeper insights into funding rounds, investor activity, company profiles and market trends.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇫🇷 Mistral secures €3B Series D to push sovereign AI into its next phase
🇩🇪 The Exploration Company raises $450M Series C to scale reusable space transport
🇫🇷 Positive, formerly Sarbacane, completes a €106M refinancing to acquire companies
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇮🇹 Lexroom makes first acquisitions with Query Juriste and Praven Intelekt deals
🇸🇪 French sustainability Platform Greenly Acquires Swedish Climate Data Startup Normative for 700 Million SEK
🇮🇹 Bending Spoons enters definitive agreement to acquire AI innovation workspace Miro for €1.7 billion
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 Claret Capital Partners exceeds target with €575M growth debt fund for European innovators
💵 Revolut backer Molten Ventures hits £175M first close of growth fund
💸.Clean Growth Fund II hits £81.5M at second close towards £150M target
🌿 EIF backs Nordic Foodtech VC with €30M to scale Europe’s agrifood deeptech
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇬🇧 “We have a chance to build Britain’s first one trillion dollar company,” says executive at top UK chip startup
🇪🇺 100 days to save EU Inc: Europe’s tech leaders warn against watering down landmark reform
🤖 Boss of San Francisco-based AI coding startup mocks “monoculture” Silicon Valley, as opens London office
🔥 August 2026's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about
🇪🇺 Antler research reveals Europe’s unicorn boom is masking an early-stage funding crisis
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇪🇺 Beyond the robot dogs: European startups worth watching from IFA 2026
🤖 Could US frontier AI labs dominate banking?
🇪🇺 Tech leaders call for 25% of EU budget to secure Europe’s energy and digital future
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇮🇹 Bynario raises €2.1M to develop AI-powered platform for software vulnerabilities
🇩🇰 Yngvi Bio received €1.3M from BioInnovation Institute
🇩🇪 sci2sci raises €1.2M to build trusted AI infrastructure for regulated industries
🇬🇧 Anemo Labs lands £700,000 to give AI a sense of smell
🇺🇦 Robutler raises $400K from ZAS Ventures to build the ‘YouTube of software’
🇪🇸 Green Eagle Solutions lands Copilot Capital backing to take renewable energy ‘autopilot’ global
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments