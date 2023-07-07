This Week in European Tech: Daniel Ek's Neko Health raised €60 million, Bolt bagged ex-Revolut CFO, and Notion closed its latest fund at €300 million

This week, our reseach tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €1.4 billion. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 15 exits and M&A transactions.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 Daniel Ek's Neko Health raises €60 million to expand its preventive healthcare solution across Europe.

🇬🇧 London-listed property fintech LendInvest secured £500 million in working capital to boost the growth of its buy-to-let (BTL) and residential mortgages.

🇩🇪 Munich’s EGYM takes on $225 million via Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners as it eyes an IPO.

🇫🇷 Revenue-based finance, or neolender as they now like to be called, company Silvr secures €200 million.

🇩🇪 Germany’s flexible car subscription platform FINN receives €25M facility for its debt-financed fleet.

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇹🇷 Türkiye-based neobank Papara buys Spain's Rebellion, achieves unicorn status as part of the transaction.

🇩🇪 Subscription and recurring billing platform Billwerk+ acquires competitor plenigo.

🇩🇪 Mehrwerk, which focuses on "value-added solutions for banks, energy suppliers and insurers", acquires Hamburg-based fintech Etvas.

🇦🇹 Graz-based audiotech company sonible was acquired by the UK's digital mixing consoles maker Audio Tonix.

🇩🇰 Copenhagen's digital sports media group Better Collective snapped up US company Playmaker HQ.

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 Notion Capital closes €300 million fund aimed at supporting European software and fintech firms.

🇪🇸 Spain's Diana Capital announces the first close of its newest fund at €150 million.

🇬🇧 GMG Ventures rebrands to Mercuri and closes a £50 million fund backed by British Business Bank.

🇵🇱 European Investment Fund invests €25 million in Radix Ventures’ fund for deep tech CEE start-ups

🇳🇱 Quantum Delta NL receives €60.2 million to accelerate Europe’s quantum tech developments.

🇬🇧 Cocoa Ventures' GPs aren't raising a second fund together according to Carmen Alfonso Rico's LinkedIn post. Anthony Danon will launch a fintech-focused angel fund, while Carmen will launch an angel fund under the Cocoa brand name.

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Why Europe won't see Twitter competitor Meta's Threads launched any time soon. Hint: health, location, search history, and other sensitive information. More here.

🇪🇪 Estonia's Bolt has snapped up and appointed Mikko Salovaara to the role of CFO just a few months after he left Revolut citing "personal reasons" as the company eyes an IPO.

🇪🇺 Microsoft faces EU antitrust probe after remedies fall short.

🇬🇧 British microchip champion launches US operation in blow to Sunak.

🇫🇷 French Senate puts blanket TikTok suspension on the table.

🇫🇷 Accused of worsening the housing crisis in France, Airbnb goes on the counter-offensive.

🇪🇺 EU Commission pitches harmonisation measures for data protection enforcement.

🇫🇷 France plans UK-inspired tax relief for early-stage investors in technology start-ups.

🇬🇧 EV maker Arrival’s second SPAC is now a dead SPAC.

🇸🇪 Stop using Google Analytics, warns Sweden’s privacy watchdog, as it issues over $1 million in fines.

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Kinnu raises $6.5 million to use AI to flip the script when it comes to edtech.

🇩🇪 Building the bridge between classical and quantum computing, Quantagonia has raised €4.3 million.

🇩🇰 Danish real-time retail solution Atobi bags €3.8 million to strengthen its grip on the global market.

🇬🇧 AI-generated B2B video production tool Immersive Fox raises €3.3 million to further its capabilities.

🇪🇪 Tallinn-based Formaloo raises €2 million to expand its no-code platform as it makes plans to tackle the UK and Canada