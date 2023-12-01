This week in European tech: Atomico's report, Molten's move, and Monzo's last co-founder departs

This week our research tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €1.1 billion. We saw over 5 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum.

We also released our November 2023 report which provides a comprehensive analysis of last month's deals, mergers and acquisitions, geographic performance, and much more.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 ZeroAvia announces completion of $116M Series C round

🇩🇪 Sport Alliance announces a further $100M commitment from PSG

🇫🇷 Mylight150 raises €100M to promote electricity production in homes

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇸🇪/🇬🇧 Luxor Capital Group acquires bankrupt Volta Trucks

🇩🇪 New York-based hedge fund Yorkville acquires Sono Motors

🇳🇱 Sastrify acquires competitor Pengu

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇫🇷 Eurazeo raises €3.2B for private debt

🇬🇧 Molten Ventures acquires Forward Partners in £41M deal

🇫🇮 Finnish entrepreneurs launch Failup Ventures with €30M initial closing

🇬🇧 Bethnal Green Ventures announces first close of newest tech for good fund at £33M

🇬🇧 Oxx closes second fund generation at $190M for European B2B SaaS companies

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Atomico's State of European Tech 2023 report

🇩🇪 Scooter startup Tier lays off 22 percent of workforce to reach profitability

🇪🇺 AI Act: Spanish presidency makes last mediation attempt on foundation models

🇳🇴 TikTok pledges €12B European investment over 10 years as work on Norwegian data center begins

🇬🇧 Klarna gets full UK approval to offer credit and payments, but BNPL goes unregulated

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 November 2023 report: A glimmer of hope and a glimpse of normality

🇬🇧 Monzo co-founder wanted challenger bank sold in 2020

🇬🇧 “There is no entrepreneurial gene”, says top VC and author of Start-up Century

🇵🇱 Poland makes case to be Europe’s next tech powerhouse

🇪🇺 Growing up with European tech: A decade of Tech.eu

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇳🇱 Vesper's AI-driven agricultural commodity platform raises Series A funding

🇺🇦 SaaS startup Getpin secures $400,000 seed funding

🇳🇱 HULO.ai secures €800,000 investment for AI-driven water conservation

🇨🇭 Social Links invests $1M in Brightside AI to fight social engineering cyberattacks

🇩🇰 BeCause raises $1.9M for sustainability data management in travel industry

