This week in European tech: Visma skyrockets, Delivery Hero regroups, and AI is not an inventor

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇳🇴 Visma's valuation skyrockets to €19B with new investments

🇸🇪 Northvolt now takes in $1.2B convertible loan

🇬🇧: Octopus Energy raises €800M in funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 IBM to acquire Software AG's super iPaaS business for €2.13B

🇬🇧 Keywords Studios acquires The Multiplayer Group from Improbable Worlds for $97.1M

🇺🇦: Global BPO company Helpware acquires eTeam

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇫🇷 Partech launches €360M Venture Fund

🇹🇷 Türkiye’s largest VC, Revo Capital, plans $100M investment in regional startups

🇪🇺 EU to expand support for AI startups to tap its supercomputers for model training

🇳🇴 Hadean Ventures closes second fund at €144M

🇫🇷 Deeptech: Bpifrance and France Industrie offer skills exchanges between large groups and startups

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇩🇪 Delivery Hero shuts down tech hubs in Türkiye and Taiwan

🇬🇧 Revolut to pause crypto buying for UK business customers

🇳🇱 Lightyear's solarEV innovation secures strategic investment from South Korean VCs

🤖 AI cannot be considered an inventor, says UK Supreme Court

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🥩 Sustainability dominated the foodtech landscape in 2023. Here's what it means for 2024

💻 A game-changing subnet launches on the Internet Computer to help devs build GDPR-compliant dApps

🔒 Dynamic technology environments calls for increased upskilling and training, according to cybersecurity experts

🇳🇱 Dutch neobank Bunq like “dog with a bone” as gears up for UK relaunch and unveils GenAI platform

🇬🇧 UK metaverse industry predictions for 2024

🏆 Empowering success: A deep dive into the growth of female entrepreneurs in the CEE region

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇱🇹 Medtech startup Sentante secures €6M for its teleoperated robotics

🇫🇷 Kosmik raises €3.3M to overhaul the traditional files-and-folders desktop

🇩🇪 UltiHash raises $2.5M Pre-Seed funding for sustainable data storage

🇩🇰 AI startup Magic Feedback raises €1.2M to democratize access to user feedback

🇵🇱 Quesma's novel database gateway earns $2.3M pre-seed funding

