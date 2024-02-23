Gilion gets a new CEO, Peter Thiel backs Monite, and €437M was invested in European tech this week

This week our research tracked more than 85 tech funding deals worth over €487 million, and around 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇷 Planity raises $50M in Series C funding for beauty industry booking platform expansion

🇬🇧 UK Infrastructure Bank backs GeoPura in €65.6M funding round to accelerate UK’s green hydrogen expansion

🇬🇧 Regtech software firm Napier AI gets £45M debt funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Conscia acquires ITGL, spearheading entry into the UK and Ireland

🇩🇪 The Cologne greetech Planted is taking over its Berlin competitor Clime

🇪🇸 Madrid-based proptech Tiko acquires local competitor Housell to consolidate presence in Spain

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 Molten Ventures acquires 19% of SeedCamp's third fund for €8.5M

🇬🇧 Lifted Ventures launches Northern angel network for female founders

🇵🇱 PFR Ventures invests close to €35M in 4 Polish VC funds

🇷🇴 GapMinder Ventures launches €80M fund, largest in Romania, to drive tech innovation across SEE

🇩🇪 D2SCALE is launching to support deeptech and digital innovation in Europe

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇸🇪 Former Sinch CEO Oscar Werner takes the helm at growth financing platform Gilion

🇪🇺 Apple set to face near €500M EU fine in Spotify row

🇪🇸 Microsoft to expand its AI infrastructure in Spain with $2.1B investment

🇨🇿 Avast to pay $16.5M to settle US charges linked to user data sale

🇬🇧 eBay reportedly laid off staff at NFT marketplace KnownOrigin it acquired in 2022

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇫🇮 MariaDB's financial rollercoaster: The plot thickens

🇬🇧 Revolut executive says the fintech is a "training ground" for future founders

🇵🇹 How a Lisbon startup's AI forecasting tech outperforms Google, Amazon, and Meta

🇬🇧 AI-powered debt management startup “breaking through challenges”

🇪🇺 25 per cent of fintechs pitching top VC are AI-first startups

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇺🇦 Climatetech startup Carbominer secures €1.5M EIC Accelerator Fund grant

🇬🇧 Juniper raises £1.5M for 'dental insurance, but for your genitals'

🇱🇹 Evergrowth raises €2M in pre-seed funding, one of the region's largest to date

🇩🇪 Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures backs Berlin-based fintech Monite

🇬🇧 Climate Policy Radar raises $6.8M to leverage AI in climate policy tracking