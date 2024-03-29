$45M for proptech's Soonicorn, Canva acquires Affinity, and over €568.8M invested in tech this week

This week our research tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €568.8 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪The Berlin Dental Association (VZB) and Alma Mundi are investing €50M in Element

🇬🇧Global Screening Services raises $47M in Series A2 funding

Proptech Soonicorn secured $45M Series D funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Canva acquires UK creative software platform Affinity

🇬🇧Creative agency House of Poppins acquires social media leader The Tree

🐄 UK’s fastest-growing company Modern Milkman buys US namesake

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

Ascension VC launches €19.8M institutional impact fund for Tech4Good startups

🇺🇦 1991 Ventures launches £15M fund for Ukrainian and CEE startups

🇳🇱 Dutch pension funds PMT and PME invest €100M to back deep-tech scale-ups in Netherlands

🇩🇪World Fund closes €300M first fund

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺EIC Scaling Club announces its first 48 European deeptech scaleups

🇩🇪German partnership to bring together quantum and supercomputing

⚡Rocsys partners with Autocar to pilot hands-free tractor charging

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇫🇷10 French startups to watch in 2024

🔥Lack of public awareness of climate crisis link to pension funds a “national scandal”, says Cushon boss

🫧900.care raises €21M Series A for refillable hygiene products

💻 AI and data infrastructure dominate Runa Capital's annual open source startup index

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🚰Water Kinetics secures £150,000 for eco-duo water recirculation system

🇮🇪 MyGug raises €900,000 in funding

🚀 DPhi Space received €153,000 to democratise access to space

🇬🇧Ayora secures $1.6M pre-seed for its AI-powered revenue decision-making platform

🇺🇦 ZAS Ventures invests $50,000 in Mantis Analytics