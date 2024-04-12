€200M for hydrogen refueling, Hootsuite acquires Luxembourg's Talkwalker, and Dutch startups to watch

This week our research tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €846 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇷 HysetCo secures €200M to accelerate hydrogen refueling

🇬🇧 Viola Credit fuels Hokodo's growth with €100M debt facility

🇩🇪 Zolar secures €100M to launch new financing solution for residential solar customers

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🦉 Hootsuite acquires AI-powered social listening powerhouse Talkwalker

🇨🇭Proton acquires Standard Notes creating a new era of privacy-first digital services

🇫🇷 Spendesk acquires Okko to integrate procurement into its SaaS

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

⚛️ Quantonation Ventures closes €70M round to fund early-stage quantum startups

🫶 Techleap’s Diverse Leaders in Tech launches as an independent social impact venture

🛰️ Space farming among projects getting government funding

🗞️ In other (important) news

🥗 Senoptica's food-waste-busting sensor technology gets FDA approval

🇫🇮 Finnish VCs raised well in 2023 as startups struggled

💻 Final draft of Council working group conclusions calls for ‘policies and instruments’ for influencers

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Clyde hydrogen raises £1M for hydrogen production tech

🇫🇷 Weenat raises $8M Series C for meteorological sensors in soil

🇬🇧 Waymap secures £7M for navigation app that works indoors, outdoors, and underground

🇬🇧 JENA secures £1.2M pre-seed to empower UK solopreneurs

🇩🇪 Food sourcing platform Torg raises €2.7M seed