€200M for hydrogen refueling, Hootsuite acquires Luxembourg's Talkwalker, and Dutch startups to watch

This week our research tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €846 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇫🇷 HysetCo secures €200M to accelerate hydrogen refueling
🇬🇧 Viola Credit fuels Hokodo's growth with €100M debt facility
🇩🇪 Zolar secures €100M to launch new financing solution for residential solar customers
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🦉 Hootsuite acquires AI-powered social listening powerhouse Talkwalker
🇨🇭Proton acquires Standard Notes creating a new era of privacy-first digital services
🇫🇷 Spendesk acquires Okko to integrate procurement into its SaaS
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
⚛️ Quantonation Ventures closes €70M round to fund early-stage quantum startups
🫶 Techleap’s Diverse Leaders in Tech launches as an independent social impact venture
🛰️ Space farming among projects getting government funding
🗞️ In other (important) news
🥗 Senoptica's food-waste-busting sensor technology gets FDA approval
🇫🇮 Finnish VCs raised well in 2023 as startups struggled
💻 Final draft of Council working group conclusions calls for ‘policies and instruments’ for influencers
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇳🇱 10 Dutch startups to watch in 2024
🇫🇷 Meet France's software giants
♻️ Nordic Bioproducts Group enters partnership to kickstart biodegradable plastic adoption
🦄 From billion-dollar dreams to dust: A look at the fallen unicorns
💸 GoHenry co-founder hits out at UK education secretary over comments that financial services firms are London-centric
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 Clyde hydrogen raises £1M for hydrogen production tech
🇫🇷 Weenat raises $8M Series C for meteorological sensors in soil
🇬🇧 Waymap secures £7M for navigation app that works indoors, outdoors, and underground
🇬🇧 JENA secures £1.2M pre-seed to empower UK solopreneurs
🇩🇪 Food sourcing platform Torg raises €2.7M seed
