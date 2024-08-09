€165M for EV chargepoint Powerdot, Eleport acquires TurboVolt, and winning sportstech startups

This week we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €635 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇵🇹 EV charge point operator Powerdot raises €165M for European expansion

🇬🇧 CloudPay bags €109M from Blue Owl Capital

🇬🇧 Yodel bags €99M to ride the Out of Home delivery wave

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇦🇹 Eleport acquires TurboVolt, expanding into Croatia and Slovenia

🇺🇦 Ukrainian sleep app Avrora sold to US firm with proceeds to help aid Ukraine's war relief

🇩🇪 TBAuctions expands reach with Surplex acquisition

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🤖 UK Government invests £32M in 98 AI projects, boosting over 200 businesses and research organisations

👭 Investor in UK FemTech unicorn closes $160m third fund

💸 Inveready reaches first closing of €52M for its new fund Inveready Innvierte convertible tech notes

🗞️ In other (important) news

🤖 July 2024's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

🇧🇬 Bulgaria: Tech growth amidst global competition

🇬🇧 UK fintech investment up near threefold to $7.3bn in first half of 2024 amid global downturn

🇱🇹 Vilnius-based AMLYZE forges partnership with Notabene to navigate latest EU travel rule requirements

📡 Recommended reads and listens

👩‍❤️‍👩 From loneliness to connection: 6 startups redefining social interaction in the digital age

🪴 RoBoTec tackles food security with an automated solution to global plant production challenges

🏭 Startups delivering cutting-edge solutions for industrial challenges

🏅 Game On: 5 startups scoring big in sportstech

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Monumo's innovative electric drive design gets a £750,000 boost from Innovate UK

🇪🇪 Viacurrent secures investment from Rockstart

🇨🇭 DemoSquare secures €1.28M for its AI tech that helps businesses stay ahead of legislation

🇮🇪 MixRift raises $1.6M for mixed reality casual gaming

🇺🇦 Rcam's tactile surveillance camera receives $25,000 funding from Brave1