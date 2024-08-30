€300M for Baltic energy independence, Naplasol acquires Mycorena, and Octopus Electroverse is Europe’s largest consumer EV charging platform

This week we tracked more than 35 tech funding deals worth over €455 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇪🇪Sunly secures €300M to transition to energy independence in the Baltics
🇬🇧 Cleantech startup Sunswap raises over €20M
🇨🇭Swiss-Mile secures over €19.8M in seed funding, co-led by Jeff Bezos and HongShan
🇬🇧 Uber has agreed to make a strategic investment in Wayve
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇸🇪 Naplasol acquires Mycorena to boost the mycelium and alt-protein market
🇳🇱 Health Cloud Initiative acquires SpotOnMedics
🇩🇰 Dutch waste platform Seenons expands with acquisition of waste group Denmark
🇩🇪 The Berlin-based fitness studio Urban Sports Club is taking over its competitor myClubs
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 Redalpine announces final close of largest-ever fund at $200M
💸 Araya closes Super Angel Fund at $10.9M
🤖 Meet Dutch Operator Fund I, new VC fund launched by seasoned entrepreneurs/investors to back Dutch tech startups
🗞️ In other (important) news
🐙 Octopus Electroverse becomes Europe’s largest consumer electric car charging platform
🚗 Uber fined €290 million by Dutch Data Protection Authority
🤖 Aleph Alpha unveils EU-compliant AI: A new era for transparent machine learning
💻 CoreWeave partners with EcoDataCenter to host one of Europe's first large-scale NVIDIA Blackwell training clusters
⚽ BlockDAG and Borussia Dortmund announce $10M blockchain partnership
📡 Recommended reads and listens
📳 Volkswagen partners with AirConsole for in-car gaming
🚴 6 startups transforming on-demand services
🚘 SODA.Auto launches SODA V, empowering automotive OEMs to compete with Asia
🚲 buycycle's US expansion: a case study in cross-Atlantic success
💄 How Social Media is fueling a new wave of beauty entrepreneurs
🔭 European tech startups to watch🇱🇻 🇩🇪
🇩🇰 Neurodivergent-focused app Tiimo secures $1.6M
🇧🇪 Assisted reality solution provider Get Your Way raises €850,000
🇳🇴 Cardboard raises €1.9M for SaaS subscription management
🇳🇱 Facial recognition software scale-up 20Face bags €1.3M
🇩🇪 Thryve secures €4M Series A to accelerate international growth
