€300M for Baltic energy independence, Naplasol acquires Mycorena, and Octopus Electroverse is Europe's largest consumer EV charging platform

This week we tracked more than 35 tech funding deals worth over €455 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 12 hours ago
€300M for Baltic energy independence, Naplasol acquires Mycorena, and Octopus Electroverse is Europe’s largest consumer EV charging platform
This week we tracked more than 35 tech funding deals worth over €455 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

 In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇪🇪Sunly secures €300M to transition to energy independence in the Baltics

🇬🇧 Cleantech startup Sunswap raises over €20M

🇨🇭Swiss-Mile secures over €19.8M in seed funding, co-led by Jeff Bezos and HongShan

🇬🇧 Uber has agreed to make a strategic investment in Wayve

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇸🇪 Naplasol acquires Mycorena to boost the mycelium and alt-protein market

🇳🇱 Health Cloud Initiative acquires SpotOnMedics

🇩🇰 Dutch waste platform Seenons expands with acquisition of waste group Denmark

🇩🇪 The Berlin-based fitness studio Urban Sports Club is taking over its competitor myClubs

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Redalpine announces final close of largest-ever fund at $200M

💸 Araya closes Super Angel Fund at $10.9M

🤖 Meet Dutch Operator Fund I, new VC fund launched by seasoned entrepreneurs/investors to back Dutch tech startups

🗞️ In other (important) news

🐙 Octopus Electroverse becomes Europe’s largest consumer electric car charging platform

🚗 Uber fined €290 million by Dutch Data Protection Authority

🤖 Aleph Alpha unveils EU-compliant AI: A new era for transparent machine learning

💻 CoreWeave partners with EcoDataCenter to host one of Europe's first large-scale NVIDIA Blackwell training clusters

⚽ BlockDAG and Borussia Dortmund announce $10M blockchain partnership

📡 Recommended reads and listens

📳 Volkswagen partners with AirConsole for in-car gaming

🚴 6 startups transforming on-demand services

🚘 SODA.Auto launches SODA V, empowering automotive OEMs to compete with Asia

🚲  buycycle's US expansion: a case study in cross-Atlantic success

💄 How Social Media is fueling a new wave of beauty entrepreneurs

🔭 European tech startups to watch🇱🇻 🇩🇪 

🇩🇰 Neurodivergent-focused app Tiimo secures $1.6M

🇧🇪 Assisted reality solution provider Get Your Way raises €850,000

🇳🇴 Cardboard raises €1.9M for SaaS subscription management

🇳🇱 Facial recognition software scale-up 20Face bags €1.3M

🇩🇪 Thryve secures €4M Series A to accelerate international growth

€300M for Baltic energy independence, Naplasol acquires Mycorena, and Octopus Electroverse is Europe’s largest consumer EV charging platform
