Anthropic's met monthly with UK tech secretary, Wave Ventures triples fund size, and Gnosis acquires HQ.xyz for $15M

This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €909 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇳🇱 Azafaros raises €132M
🇪🇸 Xoople secures €115M funding for next-gen earth intelligence
🇬🇧 With $110M raise, Ascendx Cloud gives Enterprise CRM data solutions an AI lift
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 German blockchain startup Gnosis acquires HQ.xyz for $15M to expand into Asia
🇬🇧 AdvancedAdvT makes £5.3M swoop for HFX
🇬🇧 Salesforce acquires UK AI startup Convergence one year after launch
🇬🇧 UK’s Huma expands US presence with Aluna acquisition
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💸 Goldfinch Holdings and Digital Genesis Fund launch €17.8M fund to back blockchain-powered media
💰 Tritemius Fund FCRE I launches as Spain’s first regulated Web3 Venture Capital Fund
🔬 Conception X launches angel syndicate for Europe’s deeptech PhDs
💸 Rockaway Ventures closes €55M Fund to back transformative tech in CEE and beyond
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇬🇧 Anthropic met UK tech secretary every month in Q1, AI energy demands discussed
🇬🇧 UK unveils PISCES private stockmarket to boost startups, employee share options, and IPO pipeline
💰 Wave Ventures, Europe's largest Gen Z-run VC Firm, triples fund size to €7M
🇪🇺 Proton, Whereby, and NextCloud to headline new series spotlighting sovereign European digital solutions.
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇪🇺 Trump “biggest force of good for European venture”, says European VC founder
🟰 Why traditional VC screening fails diverse founders — and what Astia does differently.
🌳 Ecosia levels up: new features let users track their climate impact in real time
🇪🇪 Deep roots, global reach: Estonia’s tech ecosystem
💊 Why most AI in healthcare creates more work, not less
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇳🇱 BASH raises €1.3M for events platform
🇧🇪 Scoptvision bags €1M to lead the charge in collective EV energy management
🇪🇸 Modular DS raises €615,000 to fuel growth of WordPress site management platform
🇬🇧 Edtech Everybody Counts raises £500,000 to expand AI-powered maths platform
🇮🇹 HAT Music raises €200,000 to digitise music industry networking
🇸🇪 Data Centers secures investment to launch more energy efficient data facility
