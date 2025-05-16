General

Anthropic's met monthly with UK tech secretary, Wave Ventures triples fund size, and Gnosis acquires HQ.xyz for $15M

This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €909 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 6 hours ago
Anthropic's met monthly with UK tech secretary, Wave Ventures triples fund size, and Gnosis acquires HQ.xyz for $15M
This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €909 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇳🇱 Azafaros raises €132M

🇪🇸 Xoople secures €115M funding for next-gen earth intelligence

🇬🇧 With $110M raise, Ascendx Cloud gives Enterprise CRM data solutions an AI lift

 

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 German blockchain startup Gnosis acquires HQ.xyz for $15M to expand into Asia

🇬🇧 AdvancedAdvT makes £5.3M swoop for HFX

🇬🇧 Salesforce acquires UK AI startup Convergence one year after launch

🇬🇧  UK’s Huma expands US presence with Aluna acquisition

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 Goldfinch Holdings and Digital Genesis Fund launch €17.8M fund to back blockchain-powered media

💰 Tritemius Fund FCRE I launches as Spain’s first regulated Web3 Venture Capital Fund

🔬 Conception X launches angel syndicate for Europe’s deeptech PhDs

💸 Rockaway Ventures closes €55M Fund to back transformative tech in CEE and beyond

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 Anthropic met UK tech secretary every month in Q1, AI energy demands discussed

🇬🇧 UK unveils PISCES private stockmarket to boost startups, employee share options, and IPO pipeline

💰 Wave Ventures, Europe's largest Gen Z-run VC Firm, triples fund size to €7M

🇪🇺 Proton, Whereby, and NextCloud to headline new series spotlighting sovereign European digital solutions.

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 Trump “biggest force of good for European venture”, says European VC founder

🟰 Why traditional VC screening fails diverse founders — and what Astia does differently.

🌳 Ecosia levels up: new features let users track their climate impact in real time

🇪🇪 Deep roots, global reach: Estonia’s tech ecosystem

💊 Why most AI in healthcare creates more work, not less

🔭 European tech startups to watch 

🇳🇱 BASH raises €1.3M for events platform

🇧🇪 Scoptvision bags €1M to lead the charge in collective EV energy management

🇪🇸 Modular DS raises €615,000 to fuel growth of WordPress site management platform

🇬🇧 Edtech Everybody Counts raises £500,000 to expand AI-powered maths platform

🇮🇹 HAT Music raises €200,000 to digitise music industry networking

🇸🇪 Data Centers secures investment to launch more energy efficient data facility

