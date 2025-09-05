Netomnia secures €346.2M, 0TO9's plan to build 1,000 fintechs by 2045, and August tech funding cooldown

This week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 25 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Netomnia secures €346.2M

🇫🇮 IQM raises record $320M Series B to cement Europe’s place in the quantum computing race

🇳🇱 Bitcoin treasury company Treasury debuts with €126M funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇸🇪 Aonic completes $250 million+ acquisition of Prime Insights in largest deal to date



🇬🇧 SeqOne acquires Congenica to create a global leader in AI-powered genomic medicine



🇬🇧 Zopa buys UK payments infrastructure outfit Rvvup



🇩🇰 Flowbox acquires Dreaminfluence

🇫🇷 French startup Cycle joins Atlassian, embedding customer insight tech into Jira



🚀 Interesting moves from investors



💸 💵 More than €1.2 billion raised by EIC Scaling Club members

💰 Siena Secondary Fund II builds momentum with institutional and founder backing

🔬 EQT Foundation’s fast-track grant program targets rare disease moonshots

🗞️ In other (important) news

☀️ Summer chill: European tech funding cools by 66% in August

🇪🇺 European Tech.eu Pulse: key trends and investment in August

🇪🇺 Europe’s digital health innovators warn: “unite or fall behind”

💲 Klarna targets $1.27BN raise in second stab at US IPO

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇧🇪 Dalton raises €1M to turn static websites into self-improving growth engines

💵 Europe's 10 biggest fintech deals in H1 2025

🇩🇪 FERNRIDE bags €18M Series A extension as it expands into defence

🤖 Can algorithms rule better than humans? Sensay Island resurrects Churchill, Gandhi, and Tesla to find out





🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇩🇪 TrustNXT raises €1.6M pre-seed to fight AI-driven image and video manipulation

🇧🇪 Driven lands €1.5M to transform sales commissions management

🇬🇧 RYE raises €1M pre-seed to help hospitality and retail monetise energy demand

🇦🇹 mypaperwork secures €500,000 to streamline EU work and residence permits

🇸🇪 Greenvoltis secures new strategic investment to drive AI energy innovation in Europe





