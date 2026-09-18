Open Cosmos secures €300M, Europe at "acute risk of marginalisation, and Sweden’s evolving foodtech ecosystem

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇩🇪 Open Cosmos secures €300M to expand satellite intelligence and connectivity
🇮🇹 Exein raises $270M at $1.7B valuation, claims title of Europe’s most valuable cybersecurity scaleup
🇪🇸 Fever raises $250M in funding round led by EQT
🇳🇱 AI chip startup EUCLYD lands over €200M Series A, taps ex-ASML chief Peter Wennink as Chairman
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇨🇭Endra launches Power Studio and acquires Planlabs to expand into mechanical engineering
🇧🇪 LeHibou acquires Afarax and accelerates its expansion in Europe
🇩🇪 The Vienna Stock Exchange is acquiring a majority stake in North Data
🇫🇷 Fime acquires Red Alert Labs
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 BioInnovation Institute backs 17 early-stage startups with €9.5M
💵 Brighteye Ventures lands $72M first close to back the future of learning and work
💸.Crane Venture Partners raises €419 million as it expands across Europe, APAC and the US
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇪🇺 Europe at "acute risk of marginalisation" unless billions in AI funding committed, warns new report
🇸🇪 Swedish fintech Trustly to cut around 200 jobs
🌬️ Research by LF Energy finds open source could deliver 2-5x more value for energy grids
💵 Monzo launches metal credit card that auto-invests cashback
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇫🇮 Finland's top-funded tech companies in H1 2026
🛰️ Kuva Space takes on illicit crop monitoring with hyperspectral satellites and AI
🇸🇪 From Oatly to agritech: inside Sweden’s evolving foodtech ecosystem
🤖 Open AI closes the gap as Europe bets on sovereignty and infrastructure
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 OriginalVoices raises £1M pre-seed round led by Iona Star
🇪🇸 Nearby Computing secures €680,000 to scale cloud-to-edge orchestration platform
🇹🇷 AI-native game studio Arcustin Games raises $500,000 from Webrazzi GSYF
🇳🇱 Custodea secures €350,000 to give European SMEs greater control over their data
🇮🇹 Fastweb+Vodafone backs Italian insurtech Mama Insurance in new funding round
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