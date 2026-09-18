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Open Cosmos secures €300M, Europe at "acute risk of marginalisation, and Sweden’s evolving foodtech ecosystem

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.7 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 13 hours ago
Open Cosmos secures €300M, Europe at
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This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.7 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

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Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Open Cosmos secures €300M to expand satellite intelligence and connectivity

🇮🇹 Exein raises $270M at $1.7B valuation, claims title of Europe’s most valuable cybersecurity scaleup

🇪🇸 Fever raises $250M in funding round led by EQT

🇳🇱 AI chip startup EUCLYD lands over €200M Series A, taps ex-ASML chief Peter Wennink as Chairman

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇨🇭Endra launches Power Studio and acquires Planlabs to expand into mechanical engineering

🇧🇪 LeHibou acquires Afarax and accelerates its expansion in Europe

🇩🇪 The Vienna Stock Exchange is acquiring a majority stake in North Data

🇫🇷 Fime acquires Red Alert Labs

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 BioInnovation Institute backs 17 early-stage startups with €9.5M

💵 Brighteye Ventures lands $72M first close to back the future of learning and work

💸.Crane Venture Partners raises €419 million as it expands across Europe, APAC and the US

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Europe at "acute risk of marginalisation" unless billions in AI funding committed, warns new report

🇸🇪 Swedish fintech Trustly to cut around 200 jobs

🌬️ Research by LF Energy finds open source could deliver 2-5x more value for energy grids

💵 Monzo launches metal credit card that auto-invests cashback

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇫🇮 Finland's top-funded tech companies in H1 2026

🛰️ Kuva Space takes on illicit crop monitoring with hyperspectral satellites and AI

🇸🇪 From Oatly to agritech: inside Sweden’s evolving foodtech ecosystem

🤖 Open AI closes the gap as Europe bets on sovereignty and infrastructure

🔭 European tech startups to watch 

🇬🇧 OriginalVoices raises £1M pre-seed round led by Iona Star

🇪🇸 Nearby Computing secures €680,000 to scale cloud-to-edge orchestration platform

🇹🇷 AI-native game studio Arcustin Games raises $500,000 from Webrazzi GSYF

🇳🇱 Custodea secures €350,000 to give European SMEs greater control over their data

🇮🇹 Fastweb+Vodafone backs Italian insurtech Mama Insurance in new funding round

Open Cosmos secures €300M, Europe at "acute risk of marginalisation, and Sweden’s evolving foodtech ecosystem
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