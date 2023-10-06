Atomico's ins and outs, Sweden's Brite Payments secures $60M, and we remember Cowboy co-founder Karim Slaoui

This week, our research tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €521 million. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 20 exits and M&A transactions.
As always, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about, however, this recap is by no means exhaustive.
And now, the news.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇸🇪 Fintech Brite Payments secures $60M for instant bank payments expansion
🇩🇪 Coliving specialist Habyt raises €40M Series C for global expansion
🇫🇷 Mecaware raises €40M to recycle production scrap from gigafactories
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 Wagestream acquires Keebo to boost financial services for frontline workers
🇫🇷 HypnoVR strengthens market hold with Oncomfort acquisition
🇹🇷 Crowdfunding platform Fongogo acquires StartupMarket
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇬🇧 Skype founder's VC firm Atomico secures $1.1B amidst economic uncertainties
🇫🇷 HCVC raises $75M for second fund, aiming at 10 deals hardtech per year
🇬🇧 Deus X Capital launches to fund new fintech and digital assets
🇪🇸 Leadwind fund closes with a $250M commitment and first five investments
🇫🇷 Bpifrance allocated €5.6B to finance innovation in the first half of the year
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇬🇧 Sasha Astafyeva and Don Hoang exit Atomico amid new market reality
🇸🇪 Klarna challenges the banks with AI: "150 years of excess profits on the way out"
🇬🇧 Revolut strikes deal with Softbank to get banking licence in the UK
🇫🇷 France set to regulate cloud market more than EU
🇪🇺 Stricter EU controls on critical technologies possible from spring 2024
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇧🇪 In memoriam — Cowboy’s Karim Slaoui
🇬🇧 “We are accelerating our way” to profit, says GoCardless boss, who comes to work to relax
🇩🇪 DeepDrive and Continental partner to develop innovative EV drive-brake unit
🇬🇧 Zilch boss gives thumbs up to London as fintech startup hub
🇫🇷 This startup has the solution to the Paris bed bug bedlam
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇹🇷 Varsapp, a goods rental platform, received an investment of $200,000
🇪🇸 Genie's open-source web framework for Julia programming language attracts $1.2M
🇫🇷 Inicio secures €1.5M funding to identify land for solar power development
🇬🇧 Shopblocks raises £1.5M to lead in B2B e-commerce market
🇩🇰 Marts raises €1.75M in Pre-Seed funding to streamline IT management
