Atomico's ins and outs, Sweden's Brite Payments secures $60M, and we remember Cowboy co-founder Karim Slaoui

This week saw some ins and outs at leading VC firm Atomico, Swedish fintech Brite Payments raise $60M, and we honour Belgian e-bike creator co-founder Karim Slaoui.
Dan Taylor 9 hours ago
This week, our research tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €521 million. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 20 exits and M&A transactions. 

As always, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about, however, this recap is by no means exhaustive.

And now, the news.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 Fintech Brite Payments secures $60M for instant bank payments expansion

🇩🇪 Coliving specialist Habyt raises €40M Series C for global expansion

🇫🇷 Mecaware raises €40M to recycle production scrap from gigafactories

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Wagestream acquires Keebo to boost financial services for frontline workers

🇫🇷 HypnoVR strengthens market hold with Oncomfort acquisition

🇹🇷 Crowdfunding platform Fongogo acquires StartupMarket

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 Skype founder's VC firm Atomico secures $1.1B amidst economic uncertainties

🇫🇷 HCVC raises $75M for second fund, aiming at 10 deals hardtech per year

🇬🇧 Deus X Capital launches to fund new fintech and digital assets

🇪🇸 Leadwind fund closes with a $250M commitment and first five investments

🇫🇷 Bpifrance allocated €5.6B to finance innovation in the first half of the year

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 Sasha Astafyeva and Don Hoang exit Atomico amid new market reality

🇸🇪 Klarna challenges the banks with AI: "150 years of excess profits on the way out"

🇬🇧 Revolut strikes deal with Softbank to get banking licence in the UK

🇫🇷 France set to regulate cloud market more than EU

🇪🇺 Stricter EU controls on critical technologies possible from spring 2024

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇧🇪 In memoriam — Cowboy’s Karim Slaoui

🇬🇧 “We are accelerating our way” to profit, says GoCardless boss, who comes to work to relax

🇩🇪 DeepDrive and Continental partner to develop innovative EV drive-brake unit

🇬🇧 Zilch boss gives thumbs up to London as fintech startup hub

🇫🇷 This startup has the solution to the Paris bed bug bedlam

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇹🇷 Varsapp, a goods rental platform, received an investment of $200,000

🇪🇸 Genie's open-source web framework for Julia programming language attracts $1.2M

🇫🇷 Inicio secures €1.5M funding to identify land for solar power development

🇬🇧 Shopblocks raises £1.5M to lead in B2B e-commerce market

🇩🇰 Marts raises €1.75M in Pre-Seed funding to streamline IT management

Lead image: Photo by Solen Feyissa

All