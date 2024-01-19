General

The big business of batteries, private equity's field day, and over €7.2B was invested in European tech this week

This week our research tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €7.2 billion and over 15 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum. 
Dan Taylor 4 hours ago
The big business of batteries, private equity's field day, and over €7.2B was invested in European tech this week
Send email Copy link

This week our research tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €7.2 billion and over 15 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 Largest ever green loan in Europe: Northvolt raises $5B for expansion

🇬🇧 Wildstone raises £350M to expand in Europe

🇫🇷 EV charging network builder Electra drives home €304M

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇪🇸 Mytraffic acquires Geoblink, creating a new era in location intelligence

🇳🇱 Encompass acquires Dutch startup CoorpID for enhanced KYC solutions

🇩🇪 Insurtech Getsafe acquires a student loan platform to meet its future clients upstream

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 Bowmark Capital's latest fund attracts global investors and raises over £900M

🇬🇧 General Atlantic boosts AUM to $96B with Actis acquisition

🇬🇧 Thema launches venture fund platform for first-time fund managers

🇫🇷 EIT InnoEnergy and France’s Demeter launch €500M European battery raw materials fund

🇩🇪 Julius Luehr appointed as new Partner at Munich's Acton Capital

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Microsoft CEO defends OpenAI’s ‘partnership’ amid EU, UK regulators’ scrutiny

🇨🇭 Switzerland's SoftwareOne rejects Bain Capital's lowered $3.5B takeover offer

🇬🇧 Google to invest $1B in UK data centre

🇬🇧 Tech secretary sets out goal to make UK a ‘scaleup powerhouse’

🇨🇭 Davos 2024: AI most relevant for fintech development until 2029

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇩🇰 Why Denmark is a hotbed for healthtech startups and innovation

🇪🇸 Corporate fintech Neo says it can grow European business without external funding after hitting profit

🇪🇺 These are the fastest-growing open-source startups in Europe Q4 2023

🇬🇧 Monzo, Starling and Revolut see drop in account closure complaints

🇬🇧 Britain's cyber spies mark 80th anniversary of secret code-breaking computers

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇸🇰 Elv.ai secures €500,000 to battle misinformation and hate speech online

🇳🇱 Runnr.ai secures €1M funding for automated hotel guest engagement

🇮🇹 Jampy secures €1M pre-seed to raise the bar in pet wellness

🇫🇷 Elaia and YCombinator back Phospho with €1.7M for GenAI application monitoring

🇪🇸 Remuner secures €2M for sales commission optimisation 3 months after launching

The big business of batteries, private equity's field day, and over €7.2B was invested in European tech this week
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All