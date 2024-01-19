The big business of batteries, private equity's field day, and over €7.2B was invested in European tech this week

This week our research tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €7.2 billion and over 15 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 Largest ever green loan in Europe: Northvolt raises $5B for expansion

🇬🇧 Wildstone raises £350M to expand in Europe

🇫🇷 EV charging network builder Electra drives home €304M

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇪🇸 Mytraffic acquires Geoblink, creating a new era in location intelligence

🇳🇱 Encompass acquires Dutch startup CoorpID for enhanced KYC solutions

🇩🇪 Insurtech Getsafe acquires a student loan platform to meet its future clients upstream

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 Bowmark Capital's latest fund attracts global investors and raises over £900M

🇬🇧 General Atlantic boosts AUM to $96B with Actis acquisition

🇬🇧 Thema launches venture fund platform for first-time fund managers

🇫🇷 EIT InnoEnergy and France’s Demeter launch €500M European battery raw materials fund

🇩🇪 Julius Luehr appointed as new Partner at Munich's Acton Capital

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Microsoft CEO defends OpenAI’s ‘partnership’ amid EU, UK regulators’ scrutiny

🇨🇭 Switzerland's SoftwareOne rejects Bain Capital's lowered $3.5B takeover offer

🇬🇧 Google to invest $1B in UK data centre

🇬🇧 Tech secretary sets out goal to make UK a ‘scaleup powerhouse’

🇨🇭 Davos 2024: AI most relevant for fintech development until 2029

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇩🇰 Why Denmark is a hotbed for healthtech startups and innovation

🇪🇸 Corporate fintech Neo says it can grow European business without external funding after hitting profit

🇪🇺 These are the fastest-growing open-source startups in Europe Q4 2023

🇬🇧 Monzo, Starling and Revolut see drop in account closure complaints

🇬🇧 Britain's cyber spies mark 80th anniversary of secret code-breaking computers

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇸🇰 Elv.ai secures €500,000 to battle misinformation and hate speech online

🇳🇱 Runnr.ai secures €1M funding for automated hotel guest engagement

🇮🇹 Jampy secures €1M pre-seed to raise the bar in pet wellness

🇫🇷 Elaia and YCombinator back Phospho with €1.7M for GenAI application monitoring

🇪🇸 Remuner secures €2M for sales commission optimisation 3 months after launching