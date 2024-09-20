General

Flink raises $150M, Headline has €776.5M for growth-stage startups, and Ukraine's resilience in adversity

This week we tracked more than 85 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence
  In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Grocery delivery app Flink raises $150M

🇫🇷 Akur8 secures $120M Series C round for actuarial platform

🇨🇭 Neo Medical secures $68M to accelerate global growth in spine surgery

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇪🇸 Seaya Andromeda acquires majority stake in Zyclora, Spain's top refurbished bicycle retailer

🇬🇧 Novakid acquires Lingumi to expand into AI tutoring

🇩🇪 One Click LCA acquires ENVI-met

🇸🇪 Stockholm's Flower acquires Arise's battery project

🇪🇸 Privado ID and Disco.xyz merge for a new era in multichain digital identity

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰Headline raises €776.5M: looks to back growth-stage companies across Europe and North America

💸 Costanoa Ventures closes $394M in two new funds, focuses on AI investments

🤖 Capmont raises €100M for early-stage B2B startups

🇪🇪 Estonia unveils €160M incentive for large-scale investments

🌳 Climate investor Blume Equity secures BPC capital for debut fund

🗞️ In other (important) news

🎒 The state of equity investment into UK university spinouts

💸 World Bank's IFC and Agreena join forces to close 'finance gap' for sustainable farming

💰 Revolut hits 10m UK retail customer milestone, matching Monzo

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🐻 Berlin still “major destination” for attracting VC capital, says payments boss

🇹🇷 Türkiye's tech boom: A golden opportunity for startup founders and skilled professionals

🤝 Gathr emerges out of stealth with a new platform supporting founders and investors

🇺🇦 Resilience in adversity: Ukraine's tech ecosystem

🤖 Wikimedia, DataStax, and Jina AI launch semantic search for non-profit AI developers

🔭 European tech startups to watch 

🇬🇧 Tuggs bags £1.1M for insect-based dog food

🇨🇭Abrinca Genomics secures €159,700 for advancing microbial genomics

🇹🇷 QUBITRIUM secures $1.5M in seed funding

🇵🇱 Stimy AI raises $425K for personalised math learning app

🇫🇷 Jinko raises €2M for post-cancer care

🇩🇪 Symphera raises €2.4M for surgical tool-switching

Flink raises $150M, Headline has €776.5M for growth-stage startups, and Ukraine's resilience in adversity
