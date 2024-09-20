Flink raises $150M, Headline has €776.5M for growth-stage startups, and Ukraine's resilience in adversity

This week we tracked more than 85 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇩🇪 Grocery delivery app Flink raises $150M
🇫🇷 Akur8 secures $120M Series C round for actuarial platform
🇨🇭 Neo Medical secures $68M to accelerate global growth in spine surgery
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇪🇸 Seaya Andromeda acquires majority stake in Zyclora, Spain's top refurbished bicycle retailer
🇬🇧 Novakid acquires Lingumi to expand into AI tutoring
🇩🇪 One Click LCA acquires ENVI-met
🇸🇪 Stockholm's Flower acquires Arise's battery project
🇪🇸 Privado ID and Disco.xyz merge for a new era in multichain digital identity
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰Headline raises €776.5M: looks to back growth-stage companies across Europe and North America
💸 Costanoa Ventures closes $394M in two new funds, focuses on AI investments
🤖 Capmont raises €100M for early-stage B2B startups
🇪🇪 Estonia unveils €160M incentive for large-scale investments
🌳 Climate investor Blume Equity secures BPC capital for debut fund
🗞️ In other (important) news
🎒 The state of equity investment into UK university spinouts
💸 World Bank's IFC and Agreena join forces to close 'finance gap' for sustainable farming
💰 Revolut hits 10m UK retail customer milestone, matching Monzo
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🐻 Berlin still “major destination” for attracting VC capital, says payments boss
🇹🇷 Türkiye's tech boom: A golden opportunity for startup founders and skilled professionals
🤝 Gathr emerges out of stealth with a new platform supporting founders and investors
🇺🇦 Resilience in adversity: Ukraine's tech ecosystem
🤖 Wikimedia, DataStax, and Jina AI launch semantic search for non-profit AI developers
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 Tuggs bags £1.1M for insect-based dog food
🇨🇭Abrinca Genomics secures €159,700 for advancing microbial genomics
🇹🇷 QUBITRIUM secures $1.5M in seed funding
🇵🇱 Stimy AI raises $425K for personalised math learning app
🇫🇷 Jinko raises €2M for post-cancer care
🇩🇪 Symphera raises €2.4M for surgical tool-switching
