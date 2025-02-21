Lion Storage secures €350M, graphene breakthrough, and Meal prep Remy acquires Kitche

This week we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €1.1 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇳🇱 Lion Storage secures €350M financing for ‘Mufasa’, one of Europe’s largest battery storage projects

🇬🇧 Legaltech Luminance secures $75M Series C

🇨🇭 RoomPriceGenie raises $75M from Five Elms Capital

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇨🇭 Shift4 to acquire Global Blue for $2.5B

🇬🇧 Meal prep platform Remy acquires food waste app Kitche

🇬🇧 MNC and Grwth merge to create a one-stop shop for UK challenger brands

🇫🇷 FuturMaster acquires PlaniSense to strengthen end-to-end supply chain planning solutions

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🍎 naturalX announces €100M fund for consumer health startups

🇪🇸 4Founders Capital launches new €44M fund for Spanish-linked startups

🤖 Microsoft will invest up to €670M in Poland to expand AI, cloud, and cybersecurity

🇳🇱 Amsterdam-based NLC Health Ventures expands to 76 active ventures, secures record €43.6M funding and more

🗞️ In other (important) news

🚁 While Lilium and Volocopter fight for survival, can the remaining players fill the void?

🇬🇧 UK capital of European fintech, despite four-year investment low

🚲 Belgian ebike company Cowboy shifts assembly operations to France

⚡ Northvolt wants more time for reconstruction

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 Europe needs to make it easier for its startups to do business

🇸🇪 How a Swedish startup is transforming respiratory disease treatment

🏆 From hype to reality: Graphmatech’s breakthrough in making graphene work for industry

🍞 Can OlsAro’s genetic breakthrough solve the global soil salinity crisis?

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Legaltech Atria AI secures £720,000 to power workflows with AI

🇬🇧 FLIT secures £1.2M for lightweight folding e-bikes

🇫🇷 FullEnrich raises $2M seed for customer data aggregation

🇩🇪 Scale Energy secures €2M for decentralised battery storage

🇸🇪 Serverpod raises €2.7M for its developer app

🇩🇪 Noah Labs secures €3M to advance telemonitoring and voice diagnostics for heart disease

🇪🇸 RepScan secures €3M Series A for negative online content removal