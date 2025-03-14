Northvolt files for bankruptcy, GoByBike secures €125M, and European founders unite to fund next-gen founders

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €701 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇫🇮Employee bike service GoByBike secures €125M
🇸🇪 Alight secures €46M to expand solar projects in Finland
🇪🇪 Blackwall raises €45M Series B to protect SMBs from malicious online traffic
🇬🇧 Alloyed raises £37M for additive manufacturing in aerospace and electronics
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 Quantum Systems acquires AirRobot to boost drone tech for the Bundeswehr and European partners
🇫🇷 Gleamer acquires Caerus Medical and Pixyl
🇨🇾 Allegro DVT buys Vicuesoft
🇳🇴 Euronext acquires Admincontrol
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇮🇹 Vento launches €75M Fund to boost Italy's underserved tech ecosystem
🇹🇷 Webrazzi Startup-1 Venture Capital Investment Fund started accepting investors
🇺🇦 Ukraine is launching Diia.City Invest. The initiative will allow to set up a VC fund in one week
🇪🇺 125 top European founders unite to fund and mentor the next generation of European founders
🇱🇺 OTB Ventures expands its reach with the launch of a Luxembourg office
🗞️ In other (important) news
🔋 Northvolt files for bankruptcy, imploding Europe’s bid to break away from Chinese battery dominance
💰 February 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about
🇺🇦 Standing with Ukraine: Cybersecurity startup Periphery donates military-grade security to protect Ukraine’s drone fleets
💵 Curve halves losses as it puts US expansion plans on hold
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇸🇰 “There is still a lack of investment opportunities in Slovakia,” says Slovak fintech founder
♀️ Startups take on big tech: women’s health companies file EU complaints over digital censorship
🌿 This startup is filling the gap between natural and supplements and big pharma
🌽 Harvesting innovation: xFarm and Checkplant join forces to grow agritech in Latin America
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇮🇹 Legaltech Lexroom.ai secures €2M seed funding
🇬🇧 Cloud Gateway secures £1.5M and appoints new CEO
🇩🇰 Wave energy solutions provider Wavepiston bags €900,000
🇬🇧 Alfa raises £495,000 in pre-seed funding
🇪🇸 OVIANTA has closed a €540,000 pre-seed round
🇬🇧 YAi raises £250,000 for AI-driven content creation
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments