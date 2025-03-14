Northvolt files for bankruptcy, GoByBike secures €125M, and European founders unite to fund next-gen founders

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €701 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇮Employee bike service GoByBike secures €125M

🇸🇪 Alight secures €46M to expand solar projects in Finland

🇪🇪 Blackwall raises €45M Series B to protect SMBs from malicious online traffic

🇬🇧 Alloyed raises £37M for additive manufacturing in aerospace and electronics

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Quantum Systems acquires AirRobot to boost drone tech for the Bundeswehr and European partners

🇫🇷 Gleamer acquires Caerus Medical and Pixyl

🇨🇾 Allegro DVT buys Vicuesoft

🇳🇴 Euronext acquires Admincontrol

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇮🇹 Vento launches €75M Fund to boost Italy's underserved tech ecosystem

🇹🇷 Webrazzi Startup-1 Venture Capital Investment Fund started accepting investors

🇺🇦 Ukraine is launching Diia.City Invest. The initiative will allow to set up a VC fund in one week

🇪🇺 125 top European founders unite to fund and mentor the next generation of European founders

🇱🇺 OTB Ventures expands its reach with the launch of a Luxembourg office

🗞️ In other (important) news

🔋 Northvolt files for bankruptcy, imploding Europe’s bid to break away from Chinese battery dominance

💰 February 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

🇺🇦 Standing with Ukraine: Cybersecurity startup Periphery donates military-grade security to protect Ukraine’s drone fleets

💵 Curve halves losses as it puts US expansion plans on hold

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇸🇰 “There is still a lack of investment opportunities in Slovakia,” says Slovak fintech founder

♀️ Startups take on big tech: women’s health companies file EU complaints over digital censorship

🌿 This startup is filling the gap between natural and supplements and big pharma

🌽 Harvesting innovation: xFarm and Checkplant join forces to grow agritech in Latin America



🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇮🇹 Legaltech Lexroom.ai secures €2M seed funding

🇬🇧 Cloud Gateway secures £1.5M and appoints new CEO

🇩🇰 Wave energy solutions provider Wavepiston bags €900,000

🇬🇧 Alfa raises £495,000 in pre-seed funding

🇪🇸 OVIANTA has closed a €540,000 pre-seed round

🇬🇧 YAi raises £250,000 for AI-driven content creation