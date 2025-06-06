General

The state of humanoid robots, Valla increases access to employment law for millions, and Bono on social impact investing

This week we tracked more than 85 tech funding deals worth over €2.1 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 8 hours ago
This week we tracked more than 85 tech funding deals worth over €2.1 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇳🇱 Full-stack AI company Nebius secures $1B for AI cloud platform development

🇬🇧 Believ, an ev charge point operator, has secured a £300M investment facility to install at least 30,000 charge points

🇩🇪 Scalable Capital raises a maxi round of €155M

🇬🇧 Mubi raises $100M led by Sequoia Capital

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇦🇹 Newsrooms.ai acquires Austrian tech media platform Trending Topics

🇬🇧 SeedLegals acquires The Pitch to boost UK startup fundraising ecosystem

🇩🇪 The defense tech unicorn Helsing is acquiring the aircraft manufacturer Grob Aircraft

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🍅 Nordic Foodtech VC secures €40M for fund to back foodtech and agritech

🎯 Mega-sized investment in AI – Canadian Brookfield invests 95 billion in Strängnäs

💰 “One startup per week” – Inside Angel Invest’s mission to back startups with additional €160 million

 

🗞️ In other (important) news

🪫 Bono and TPG’s Jim Coulter bring impact to SuperReturn: “It’s not just investing in good—it’s good investing”

🔋 Europe launches €55M GENESIS project to address semiconductors' environmental impact

🦆 Europe geopolitical “sitting duck” unless embraces defence tech, says Alpine Eagle founder

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇬🇧 Valla raises £2M to increase access to employment law for millions

🤖 Humanoid robots in Europe: From factory floors to living rooms

🇬🇧 London-based TG0 partners with NHS to distribute smart prosthetic liner

🇬🇧 The UK’s (secret) startup problem

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇫🇮 AIATELLA raises €2M for AI-powered cardiovascular imaging and screening

🇪🇸 Voltrac raises €2M to reinvent the tractor for civilian and military use

🇦🇹 MUSE Electronics secures 7-figure investment to safeguard Europe’s frontlines

🇮🇹 Autonomous electric airship startup FloFleet takes off with €800,000 round

🇵🇱 Tequipy raises €700,000 to scale global IT equipment management platform

🇬🇧 Melius Cyber raises additional £250,000 in funding

