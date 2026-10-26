European tech weekly recap: €1.5B in funding and Q3 2026 highlights

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.5 billion and over 4 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
📊 According to our Q3 2026 Report, European tech companies raised €27.8 billion across 732 deals in the third quarter of 2026, marking a 32.4 per cent increase from the €21 billion recorded in Q3 2025. This figure was also more than two and a half times the €11 billion raised in the same period in 2024.
The UK led European funding with €12 billion, accounting for approximately 43 per cent of the total, while AI companies attracted €6.7 billion, representing around 24 per cent.
Access the full report for additional data and analysis on European tech funding and exit activity in Q3 2026.
❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.
Have a great week!
Funding deals by amount
- SWEDEN: Legora’s valuation leaps to $8.8B as it raises $550M
- FRANCE: Scaleup Europe Fund leads £250M funding round in Pigment
- UK: iwoca secured a credit line of €185M
- SWITZERLAND: Nouscom bags €120M to advance cancer immunotherapies
- ESTONIA: Blackwall hits $2.2B valuation with $100M Series C
- CROATIA: Daytona hits $1B valuation with $60M Series B for AI agent cloud
- UK: Cognitive Credit receives $40M investment from Summit Partners and ETF’s Capital
- FRANCE: Elax Energie raises €30M to make water heaters more flexible
- PORTUGAL: Drone maker Beyond Vision raises over €28M to scale production
- SWITZERLAND: Mistral boss and Yann LeCun back Swiss robotics startup Enact in $30M pre-seed round
- ITALY: Phononic Vibes secures €25M to expand noise control tech used by Deutsche Bahn and Mercedes-Benz
- UK: Programmable banking platform Hyperlayer raises £19.5M
- ICELAND: Arctic Therapeutics raises $21.5M in funding
- UK: Hephaestus raises $17.2M in funding
- FINLAND: Oxford University quantum spinout QuantrolOx raises €12M
- NETHERLANDS: Photonics startup Photon Bridge raises €10M to tackle AI’s looming laser shortage
- UK: Siloton wins €9.98M Innovate UK contract
- UK: Azoma raises $11.5M in Series A funding
- UK: Bellingham invests £7.5M in sporttech rezzil
- UK: Skyfly raises €8.91M to bring its two-seat Axe eVTOL to market and develop Longbow for defence
- CYPRUS: Mika Games gets $10M boost to support mobile game developers
- GERMANY: YGO secures €8M to scale its AI-powered travel infrastructure
- SPAIN: Linkener secures €7.5M to expand its energy management platform
- UK: XRlabs raises $8.4M in seed funding
- NETHERLANDS: Indurex raises €7M to strengthen cybersecurity across critical infrastructure
- UK: Opply raises $7.5M to expand its agentic AI platform for CPG brands
- SWITZERLAND: Sonexos raises €5.4M to reduce noise with plasmacoustic technology
- UK: Unravel Health raises €2.96M in funding
- SWEDEN: Vessla exits stealth with $3.3M to bring AI agents to property management
- DENAMRK: Plinto raises €2.9M to streamline financial controls
- FINLAND: Coherence Quantum raises €2.78M to tackle quantum computer scaling challenges
- FRANCE: Reduck secures $3M to make web automation faster for AI agents
- GERMANY: Cygrid closed €2.66M pre-seed round led by Atlantic and D11Z.Ventures
- UK: CoComply raises £1.9M in funding
- SPAIN: Remolonas raises €2.1M with the support of Clave Capital, EONIQ and SEGO Venture
- GERMANY: RhymeQ emerges from stealth with $2.2M to simplify quantum programming
- ITALY: Rulen secures €1.8M to turn tax rules into action with AI
- UK: Marrow closed £1.49M pre-seed round
- UK: Emerald secures €1.66M to scale its preventive healthcare platform
- ITALY: Ganiga secures €2.5M to expand its AI-powered food waste technology
- GERMANY: Container for biological material helps Cellbox raise a €5M seed round
- PORTUGAL: Edtech Intuitivo raises €1.35M to ease teachers’ workload and expand into Brazil
- UK: Founder aged 19 raises £1M to create Chaos
- UK: Fruga raises £1M in funding
- NETHERLANDS: Huppa raises €1M to build an operating system for construction
- IRELAND: Former international boxer’s legaltech startup EstateMin raises €1M
- TÜRKİYE: Arke Telekom lands €1M from ACT Venture Partners to advance drone communications
- SPAIN: Swanlaab invests €1M in RawData to boost digitalization in agriculture
- SPAIN:FlamAid closes an investment round of €1M
- UK: Go Eve secures £750,000 to advance its DockChain EV charging technology
- Norway: Jenz lands €540,000 in pre-seed fundingand received €92,000 startup grant from Innovation Norway
- UK: Doris Labs raises $600,000 in pre-seed funding
- SPAIN: Hausum closes an investment round of over €500,000 to accelerate its growth and nationwide expansion
- GERMANY: Tenpal received an undisclosed sum investment
- GERMANY: Novus secures eight figure funding to take its electric lightbike from germany to california
- GERMANY: Körber takes stake in bootstrapped German robotics startup NAiSE
- DENMARK: Lumilab raises pre seed funding
- TÜRKİYE: Leasingim received investment from Insha GSYF
- GERMANY: Contigo Energie is investing in flexality
- GERMANY: Nvidia invests in four german startups as part of 10bn european investment pledge
- AUSTRIA: Wictory.ai received a six-figure sum investment
- GERMANY: Regulate closed an undisclosed sum investment
- SWITZERLAND: Former Swiss ski racer Lara Gut-Behrami is investing an undisclosed sum in Avea
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