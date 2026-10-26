European tech weekly recap: €1.5B in funding and Q3 2026 highlights

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.5 billion and over 4 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 According to our Q3 2026 Report, European tech companies raised €27.8 billion across 732 deals in the third quarter of 2026, marking a 32.4 per cent increase from the €21 billion recorded in Q3 2025. This figure was also more than two and a half times the €11 billion raised in the same period in 2024.

The UK led European funding with €12 billion, accounting for approximately 43 per cent of the total, while AI companies attracted €6.7 billion, representing around 24 per cent.

Access the full report for additional data and analysis on European tech funding and exit activity in Q3 2026.

❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

SWEDEN: Legora’s valuation leaps to $8.8B as it raises $550M

FRANCE: Scaleup Europe Fund leads £250M funding round in Pigment

UK: iwoca secured a credit line of €185M

SWITZERLAND: Nouscom bags €120M to advance cancer immunotherapies

ESTONIA: Blackwall hits $2.2B valuation with $100M Series C

CROATIA: Daytona hits $1B valuation with $60M Series B for AI agent cloud

UK: Cognitive Credit receives $40M investment from Summit Partners and ETF’s Capital

FRANCE: Elax Energie raises €30M to make water heaters more flexible

PORTUGAL: Drone maker Beyond Vision raises over €28M to scale production

SWITZERLAND: Mistral boss and Yann LeCun back Swiss robotics startup Enact in $30M pre-seed round

ITALY: Phononic Vibes secures €25M to expand noise control tech used by Deutsche Bahn and Mercedes-Benz

UK: Programmable banking platform Hyperlayer raises £19.5M

ICELAND: Arctic Therapeutics raises $21.5M in funding

UK: Hephaestus raises $17.2M in funding

FINLAND: Oxford University quantum spinout QuantrolOx raises €12M

NETHERLANDS: Photonics startup Photon Bridge raises €10M to tackle AI’s looming laser shortage

UK: Siloton wins €9.98M Innovate UK contract

UK: Azoma raises $11.5M in Series A funding

UK: Bellingham invests £7.5M in sporttech rezzil

UK: Skyfly raises €8.91M to bring its two-seat Axe eVTOL to market and develop Longbow for defence

CYPRUS: Mika Games gets $10M boost to support mobile game developers

GERMANY: YGO secures €8M to scale its AI-powered travel infrastructure

SPAIN: Linkener secures €7.5M to expand its energy management platform

UK: XRlabs raises $8.4M in seed funding

NETHERLANDS: Indurex raises €7M to strengthen cybersecurity across critical infrastructure

UK: Opply raises $7.5M to expand its agentic AI platform for CPG brands

SWITZERLAND: Sonexos raises €5.4M to reduce noise with plasmacoustic technology

UK: Unravel Health raises €2.96M in funding

SWEDEN: Vessla exits stealth with $3.3M to bring AI agents to property management

DENAMRK: Plinto raises €2.9M to streamline financial controls

FINLAND: Coherence Quantum raises €2.78M to tackle quantum computer scaling challenges

FRANCE: Reduck secures $3M to make web automation faster for AI agents

GERMANY: Cygrid closed €2.66M pre-seed round led by Atlantic and D11Z.Ventures

UK: CoComply raises £1.9M in funding

SPAIN: Remolonas raises €2.1M with the support of Clave Capital, EONIQ and SEGO Venture

GERMANY: RhymeQ emerges from stealth with $2.2M to simplify quantum programming

ITALY: Rulen secures €1.8M to turn tax rules into action with AI

UK: Marrow closed £1.49M pre-seed round

UK: Emerald secures €1.66M to scale its preventive healthcare platform

ITALY: Ganiga secures €2.5M to expand its AI-powered food waste technology

GERMANY: Container for biological material helps Cellbox raise a €5M seed round

PORTUGAL: Edtech Intuitivo raises €1.35M to ease teachers’ workload and expand into Brazil

UK: Founder aged 19 raises £1M to create Chaos

UK: Fruga raises £1M in funding

NETHERLANDS: Huppa raises €1M to build an operating system for construction

IRELAND: Former international boxer’s legaltech startup EstateMin raises €1M

TÜRKİYE: Arke Telekom lands €1M from ACT Venture Partners to advance drone communications

SPAIN: Swanlaab invests €1M in RawData to boost digitalization in agriculture

SPAIN:FlamAid closes an investment round of €1M

UK: Go Eve secures £750,000 to advance its DockChain EV charging technology

Norway: Jenz lands €540,000 in pre-seed fundingand received €92,000 startup grant from Innovation Norway

UK: Doris Labs raises $600,000 in pre-seed funding

SPAIN: Hausum closes an investment round of over €500,000 to accelerate its growth and nationwide expansion

GERMANY: Tenpal received an undisclosed sum investment

GERMANY: Novus secures eight figure funding to take its electric lightbike from germany to california

GERMANY: Körber takes stake in bootstrapped German robotics startup NAiSE

DENMARK: Lumilab raises pre seed funding

TÜRKİYE: Leasingim received investment from Insha GSYF

GERMANY: Contigo Energie is investing in flexality

GERMANY: Nvidia invests in four german startups as part of 10bn european investment pledge

AUSTRIA: Wictory.ai received a six-figure sum investment

GERMANY: Regulate closed an undisclosed sum investment

SWITZERLAND: Former Swiss ski racer Lara Gut-Behrami is investing an undisclosed sum in Avea

Exits and M&A activity