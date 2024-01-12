OpenAI-backed 1X scores $100M, a16z shores up UK insurtech, and over €2.2B was invested in European tech this week

This week our research tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €2.2 billion and over 20 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 Northvolt chooses Germany over US for new EV battery plant with €902M aid

🇳🇱 Picnic raises €355M, Edeka and Bill Gates Foundation Trust among investors

🇩🇪 Car subscription provider FINN secures €100M

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Mobility leaders Tier and Dott to merge, supported by €60 million investment

🇫🇷 Intel acquires French EV SoC and software maker Silicon Mobility

🇪🇪 Zendesk acquires Tallinn-based quality management platform Klaus

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇧🇪 Syndicate One announces €4.8M initial close of its next fund

🇩🇰 Kost Capital's secret sauce is a food development Studio in the basement

🇬🇧 Carbon13 announces €30M first close of fund cutting global carbon emissions

🇬🇧 Cinven announces the final close of its latest flagship fund at $14.5B

🇬🇧 Private equity firm LDC invests £350m in UK SMEs

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇸🇪 Thomson Reuters puts its hat in the ring to buy Sweden's Pagero for $627M

🇸🇪 Employees sound the alarm about Klarna's customer service: "Treated like donkeys"

🇬🇧 HSBC must face $1B suit over hiring bankers from SVB

🇪🇺 Fintechs "thrilled" over spot bitcoin ETF approvals

🇩🇪 German software giant SAP fined more than $220M to resolve US bribery allegations

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇬🇧 BT Group to transform broadband cabinets into EV chargers

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Glasgow is on a mission to become Europe’s largest Smart Things and IoT Hub

🇳🇱 BUX CEO says he wants to protect neobroker from “too much" ABN AMRO influence

🇪🇺 AI practitioners and investors provide an insight into 2024's technological landscape

🇪🇺 Tech.eu's top picks of European startups showcasing at CES

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Recruitment startup JobCannon raises $500,000 pre-seed investment

🇳🇱 Whispp gives voice to people with speech impediments and raises €750,000 seed funding

🇬🇧 Telco startup shaka rings up $1M in seed funding round

🇸🇪 N-ink wins €1M for its IoT-transforming conductive polymers

🇳🇱 Firsty raises €1.1M to faciliate cross-border mobile data usage