OpenAI-backed 1X scores $100M, a16z shores up UK insurtech, and over €2.2B was invested in European tech this week

This week our research tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €2.2 billion and over 20 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇸🇪 Northvolt chooses Germany over US for new EV battery plant with €902M aid
🇳🇱 Picnic raises €355M, Edeka and Bill Gates Foundation Trust among investors
🇩🇪 Car subscription provider FINN secures €100M
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 Mobility leaders Tier and Dott to merge, supported by €60 million investment
🇫🇷 Intel acquires French EV SoC and software maker Silicon Mobility
🇪🇪 Zendesk acquires Tallinn-based quality management platform Klaus
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇧🇪 Syndicate One announces €4.8M initial close of its next fund
🇩🇰 Kost Capital's secret sauce is a food development Studio in the basement
🇬🇧 Carbon13 announces €30M first close of fund cutting global carbon emissions
🇬🇧 Cinven announces the final close of its latest flagship fund at $14.5B
🇬🇧 Private equity firm LDC invests £350m in UK SMEs
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇸🇪 Thomson Reuters puts its hat in the ring to buy Sweden's Pagero for $627M
🇸🇪 Employees sound the alarm about Klarna's customer service: "Treated like donkeys"
🇬🇧 HSBC must face $1B suit over hiring bankers from SVB
🇪🇺 Fintechs "thrilled" over spot bitcoin ETF approvals
🇩🇪 German software giant SAP fined more than $220M to resolve US bribery allegations
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇬🇧 BT Group to transform broadband cabinets into EV chargers
🏴 Glasgow is on a mission to become Europe’s largest Smart Things and IoT Hub
🇳🇱 BUX CEO says he wants to protect neobroker from “too much" ABN AMRO influence
🇪🇺 AI practitioners and investors provide an insight into 2024's technological landscape
🇪🇺 Tech.eu's top picks of European startups showcasing at CES
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 Recruitment startup JobCannon raises $500,000 pre-seed investment
🇳🇱 Whispp gives voice to people with speech impediments and raises €750,000 seed funding
🇬🇧 Telco startup shaka rings up $1M in seed funding round
🇸🇪 N-ink wins €1M for its IoT-transforming conductive polymers
🇳🇱 Firsty raises €1.1M to faciliate cross-border mobile data usage
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments