General

OpenAI-backed 1X scores $100M, a16z shores up UK insurtech, and over €2.2B was invested in European tech this week

This week our research tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €2.2 billion and over 20 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum. 
Dan Taylor 1 hour ago
OpenAI-backed 1X scores $100M, a16z shores up UK insurtech, and over €2.2B was invested in European tech this week
Send email Copy link

This week our research tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €2.2 billion and over 20 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 Northvolt chooses Germany over US for new EV battery plant with €902M aid

🇳🇱 Picnic raises €355M, Edeka and Bill Gates Foundation Trust among investors

🇩🇪 Car subscription provider FINN secures €100M

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Mobility leaders Tier and Dott to merge, supported by €60 million investment

🇫🇷 Intel acquires French EV SoC and software maker Silicon Mobility

🇪🇪 Zendesk acquires Tallinn-based quality management platform Klaus

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇧🇪 Syndicate One announces €4.8M initial close of its next fund

🇩🇰 Kost Capital's secret sauce is a food development Studio in the basement

🇬🇧 Carbon13 announces €30M first close of fund cutting global carbon emissions

🇬🇧 Cinven announces the final close of its latest flagship fund at $14.5B

🇬🇧 Private equity firm LDC invests £350m in UK SMEs

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇸🇪 Thomson Reuters puts its hat in the ring to buy Sweden's Pagero for $627M

🇸🇪 Employees sound the alarm about Klarna's customer service: "Treated like donkeys"

🇬🇧 HSBC must face $1B suit over hiring bankers from SVB

🇪🇺 Fintechs "thrilled" over spot bitcoin ETF approvals

🇩🇪 German software giant SAP fined more than $220M to resolve US bribery allegations

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇬🇧 BT Group to transform broadband cabinets into EV chargers

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Glasgow is on a mission to become Europe’s largest Smart Things and IoT Hub

🇳🇱 BUX CEO says he wants to protect neobroker from “too much" ABN AMRO influence

🇪🇺 AI practitioners and investors provide an insight into 2024's technological landscape

🇪🇺 Tech.eu's top picks of European startups showcasing at CES

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Recruitment startup JobCannon raises $500,000 pre-seed investment

🇳🇱 Whispp gives voice to people with speech impediments and raises €750,000 seed funding

🇬🇧 Telco startup shaka rings up $1M in seed funding round

🇸🇪 N-ink wins €1M for its IoT-transforming conductive polymers

🇳🇱 Firsty raises €1.1M to faciliate cross-border mobile data usage

OpenAI-backed 1X scores $100M, a16z shores up UK insurtech, and over €2.2B was invested in European tech this week
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All