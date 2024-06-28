$250M for food delivery giant Getir, new fund for dual-use tech, and parental support for founders

This week we tracked more than 95 tech funding deals worth over €1.8 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇹🇷 Food delivery giant Getir raises $250M and restructures into two businesses
🇨🇿 Food retailtech Rohlik secures $170M funding
🇨🇭SkyCell secures $116M for medical supply chain management
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇫🇷 Crossbeam acquires French company Reveal
🇫🇷 Softonic secures its SaaS market with leader
🇪🇪 Up Group acquires Stebby, an Estonian employee benefit platform
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 DTCP closes $450M fund for Series B to D
🟣 Purple Ventures launches €40M fund for early-stage software startups
🪖Presto Ventures and Czechoslovak Group launch Presto Tech Horizons Fund targeting dual-use tech
🎮 MiddleGame Ventures launch third fintech fund with €52M
🧒 Balderton introduces parental support for founders
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇬🇧 Legaltech startup Orbital Witness offers world first "AI reliance" insurance for accuracy
🇪🇺 EU challenges Apple over App Store rules, with record fine
🇬🇧 Labour Party recognises fintech as one of "jewels in the UK PLC crown", says fintech VC fund boss
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇪🇪 Estonia: A dynamic hub for technology and entrepreneurship
⚕️From months to minutes: OASYS NOW streamlines patient recruitment for clinical trials
🇪🇺 Most European AI founders had "no exposure to AI 18 months before ChatGPT", says European fintech boss
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇫🇮 Valpas raises €4M seed for pesticide-free bed bug solution
🇫🇷 Aviation climate tech Estuaire raises €2.2M
🇳🇱 Investment metrics platform Bounce Watch's pre-seed funding brings its valuation to €2.5 million
🇺🇦 Ability AI raises $1.1M for autonomous marketing AI agent
🇨🇭Calico Biosystems raises €156,000 for anti-cancer drug development
