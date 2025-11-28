Quantum Systems €3B+ valuation, Startups react to Autumn Budget and inside EIT Food’s EWA programme

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €574 million and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇩🇪 Quantum Systems’ €180M Series C extension lifts company to €3B+
🇬🇧 Model ML raises $75M investment
🇳🇱 Overstory secures €37.1M in Series B round
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇮🇹 Metriks AI acquires Appare for €800M
🇸🇪 Swedish AI company Lovable is taking over cloud company Molnett
🇩🇪 Munich-based robotics unicorn Agile Robots is acquiring thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 Onstage launches new early-stage venture fund
🍎 Clover raises €30M to become the go-to investor for work and education startups
💰 Índico Capital Partners launches €125M Fund
💸 6 Degrees Capital closes €154M fund
🇩🇪 Germany unifies deeptech funding: DTCF to join HTGF in major VC platform overhaul
🗞️ In other (important) news
💰 Startups react to Autumn Budget, as the chancellor says ”if you build here, Britain will back you”
🇬🇧 Revolut valued at $75BN, with Nvidia and A16z joining investor roster
🔋 Skeleton opens €220M Leipzig SuperFactory to power Europe’s AI and grid stability
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🪳 Empowering women to shape the future of food: inside EIT Food’s EWA programme
🇪🇺 The eastern frontier is Europe's new critical deeptech engine
📙 Legal departments will be drivers of European sovereignty
♀️ Posters with purpose: the analog protest calling out the censorship of women’s health
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇨🇿 Ranketta receives €1M to improve e-commerce brand performance in AI search
🇹🇷 Artificial intelligence startup Skymod AI received $400,000 in investment with the participation of ENA VC
🇮🇹 Fintech firm Johix closes €300,000 funding round
🇨🇭 Humbrela receives €161,000 to build a unified insurance intelligence layer
