Quantum Systems €3B+ valuation, Startups react to Autumn Budget and inside EIT Food’s EWA programme

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €574 million and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.



💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Quantum Systems’ €180M Series C extension lifts company to €3B+

🇬🇧 Model ML raises $75M investment

🇳🇱 Overstory secures €37.1M in Series B round

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers



🇮🇹 Metriks AI acquires Appare for €800M

🇸🇪 Swedish AI company Lovable is taking over cloud company Molnett

🇩🇪 Munich-based robotics unicorn Agile Robots is acquiring thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering

🇬🇧 BKN301 acquires UK fintech Planky to advance AI-first banking

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Onstage launches new early-stage venture fund



🍎 Clover raises €30M to become the go-to investor for work and education startups

💰 Índico Capital Partners launches €125M Fund

💸 6 Degrees Capital closes €154M fund

🇩🇪 Germany unifies deeptech funding: DTCF to join HTGF in major VC platform overhaul

🗞️ In other (important) news

💰 Startups react to Autumn Budget, as the chancellor says ”if you build here, Britain will back you”

🇬🇧 Revolut valued at $75BN, with Nvidia and A16z joining investor roster





🔋 Skeleton opens €220M Leipzig SuperFactory to power Europe’s AI and grid stability





📡 Recommended reads and listens





🪳 Empowering women to shape the future of food: inside EIT Food’s EWA programme





🇪🇺 The eastern frontier is Europe's new critical deeptech engine





📙 Legal departments will be drivers of European sovereignty





💎 Europe’s diamond moment: a new semiconductor ecosystem in the making





♀️ Posters with purpose: the analog protest calling out the censorship of women’s health







🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇨🇿 Ranketta receives €1M to improve e-commerce brand performance in AI search





🇬🇧 Tyten raises £750,000 to bring AI-powered automation to the global facilities management industry





🇳🇱 Yasu lands €850,000 to build the world’s first AI cloud engineer



🇹🇷 Artificial intelligence startup Skymod AI Artificial intelligence startup Skymod AI received $400,000 in investment with the participation of ENA VC





🇮🇹 Fintech firm Johix closes €300,000 funding round





🇨🇭 Humbrela receives €161,000 to build a unified insurance intelligence layer

