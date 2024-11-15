Guypo's new venture raises $125M, RealWear acquires Almer, and Bek Ventures launches $250M Fund III

This week we tracked more than 95 tech funding deals worth over €1.2 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 Iwoca receives £200M in funding
🇬🇧 Snyk founder's new venture, Tessl, raises $125M for AI native software development
🇪🇸 Impress bags €110M funding
🇮🇹 Satispay raises €60M
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇨🇭 Wearables startup RealWear acquires Almer for its smartglasses🇩🇰 Danish software company Ziik acquires Whistleblower solution Walor.io
🇩🇪 Forterro acquires Orgadata
🇩🇪 Zenfulfillment and Alaiko merge to create an e-commerce fulfillment powerhouse
🇨🇾 Embracer sells Easybrain for €1.1B
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💸 Bynd Venture Capital launches new €40M Fund for Portuguese and Spanish startups
💰 Maki.vc launches €100M Fund for Pre-Seed and Seed-stage startups
🇨🇭 Swiss VC firm Founderful closes oversubscribed $140M Fund II
🇬🇧 Parkwalk Advisors and Cambridge Enterprise launch tenth fund
💰Bek Ventures launches $250M Fund III for early-stage tech companies
💸 AshGrove Capital's €650M Fund II is a game changer in European private credit
🇳🇴 Norway’s Verdane closes €700M Idun II Fund to accelerate decarbonisation and support sustainable European tech businesses
🗞️ In other (important) news
🤖 October 2024's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about
💰 Klarna files for US IPO
🇪🇺 Google tests removing news articles from search in EU, but it’s already backfiring
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇩🇪 feld.energy's dual-use solution: agriculture and solar energy generation raises €1.7M pre-seed
🇵🇱 Connecty AI secures $1.8M pre-seed to solve enterprise data system fragmentation
🇩🇪 MONA AI secures €2M for automated recruitment
🇱🇹 Cyber Upgrade secures €2.5M seed to automate cyber oversight
🇪🇪 Qminder secures €3M seed for service delivery SaaS
