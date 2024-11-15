Guypo's new venture raises $125M, RealWear acquires Almer, and Bek Ventures launches $250M Fund III

This week we tracked more than 95 tech funding deals worth over €1.2 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Iwoca receives £200M in funding

🇬🇧 Snyk founder's new venture, Tessl, raises $125M for AI native software development

🇪🇸 Impress bags €110M funding

🇮🇹 Satispay raises €60M

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇨🇭 Wearables startup RealWear acquires Almer for its smartglasses🇩🇰 Danish software company Ziik acquires Whistleblower solution Walor.io

🇩🇪 Forterro acquires Orgadata

🇩🇪 Zenfulfillment and Alaiko merge to create an e-commerce fulfillment powerhouse

🇨🇾 Embracer sells Easybrain for €1.1B

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 Bynd Venture Capital launches new €40M Fund for Portuguese and Spanish startups

💰 Maki.vc launches €100M Fund for Pre-Seed and Seed-stage startups

🇨🇭 Swiss VC firm Founderful closes oversubscribed $140M Fund II

🇬🇧 Parkwalk Advisors and Cambridge Enterprise launch tenth fund

💰Bek Ventures launches $250M Fund III for early-stage tech companies

💸 AshGrove Capital's €650M Fund II is a game changer in European private credit

🇳🇴 Norway’s Verdane closes €700M Idun II Fund to accelerate decarbonisation and support sustainable European tech businesses

🗞️ In other (important) news

🤖 October 2024's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

💰 Klarna files for US IPO

🇪🇺 Google tests removing news articles from search in EU, but it’s already backfiring

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🦵 From lab to life: SYLA aims to transform the prosthetic knee

🛍️ InAppStory: the SaaS platform transforming in-app stories for businesses

🩺 Shaping the future: Healthtech innovations

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇩🇪 feld.energy's dual-use solution: agriculture and solar energy generation raises €1.7M pre-seed

🇵🇱 Connecty AI secures $1.8M pre-seed to solve enterprise data system fragmentation

🇩🇪 MONA AI secures €2M for automated recruitment

🇱🇹 Cyber Upgrade secures €2.5M seed to automate cyber oversight

🇪🇪 Qminder secures €3M seed for service delivery SaaS