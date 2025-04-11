Europe’s biggest seed rounds of Q1 2025, Enpal bags €110M boost, and Scania acquires bankrupt Northvolt Systems' Industrial Division

This week we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €913 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

We also released our Quarterly report this week, which covers key investment trends, notable company activities, and emerging industry sectors.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 TPG and Softbank, along with a previously unnamed new investor, are investing €110M in Enpal

🇪🇸 Job&Talent raises €92M Series F to expand workforce management platform

🇹🇷 Sipay raises $78M Series B for international expansion

🇫🇷 Pennylane scores €75M funding, as CapitalG joins investor roster

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇸🇪 Swedish truck manufacturer Scania acquires bankrupt Northvolt Systems' Industrial Division

🇬🇧 Lyst acquired by Japanese giant in £120M deal

🇩🇪 AI powerhouse Model ML acquires Flippr

🇦🇹 The Norwegian software group Visma is acquiring the Viennese accounting firm Finmatics

🇩🇪 The Danish software company Milestone Systems is acquiring the Berlin-based AI startup Brighter AI

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 DIG Ventures closes $100M fund to back early-stage B2B software startups

🇬🇧 Osney Capital launches UK's first cybersecurity Seed Fund

🇪🇺 Candice du Fretay launches $20M Fund Outlier Grove to accelerate European B2B Startups in the US

💸 The European Investment Fund and ENISA support innovative SMEs and startups in Spain with up to €40 million

🗞️ In other (important) news

💸 Investor caution marks Q1 2025, but fintech remains resilient

🇪🇺 Europe’s biggest seed rounds of Q1 2025: Top tech startups to watch

🤖 US AI firm Anthropic beefs up European presence, creating 100-plus new roles

🏆 Serena study shows Open Source beats proprietary in funding speed, valuation, and exit success

👊 Runa Capital: Europe’s open source scene punches above Its weight in AI and Infrastructure

🇮🇹 Italy defies global slowdown with $315M raised in Q1 and Jeff Bezos to headline Italian Tech Week

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🤖 Europe’s answer to DeepSeek: open models, shared infrastructure, and domain expertise

💪 ‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’: the unseen toll and driving force behind Europe’s tech founders

🏋️ 'Lot of work to be done' to achieve open banking success, says Volt CEO

🧪 Beating the odds in biotech: inside one investor's strategy for high-risk drug discovery

🇨🇿 Czech Republic: From steady roots to dynamic growth

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇮🇸 Optise secures $2.2M for website analytics platform

🇪🇸 Accure Therapeutics secures $1.6M from Michael J. Fox Foundation and Luxembourg national research Fund

🇬🇧 AI startup Nettle raises £1.45M to address shortage of risk engineers

🇬🇧 Aelius Biotech raises £750,000 for animal-free drug and food testing

🇬🇧 Undergraduate startup mytender.io receives £250,000 investment from Fuel Ventures