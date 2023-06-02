This Week in European Tech: GetYourGuide gets $194 million, SellerX buys and raises, Spain's Jeff goes bankrupt, Monzo and Tandem hit profitability, and more

This week, our research team tracked 80 tech funding deals worth over €1.2 billion (debt and equity), and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

What happened this week in European Tech?

What happened this week in European Tech?

>> Notable and big funding rounds

Swiss fintech Teylor has announced it has, along with Barclays, M&G Investments and other investors, secured up to €275 million in fresh capital to support over 500 European SMEs through the lending platform.

Global travel experiences platform and marketplace GetYourGuide, has announced the closing of $194 million in equity and credit financing.

Finnish-founded and Canada-based vacation rental platform Hostaway has secured $175 million in growth capital as it eyes global expansion. The funding round was led by PSG.

SellerX, a Berlin-based startup that is in the business of buying up smaller retailers that sell over marketplaces like Amazon, has secured a new investment of €60 million+ from existing SellerX investors with Sofina as the lead, and L Catterton, Cherry Ventures, Felix Capital, 83North, Upper90, and TRCM Fund participating, along with an extended credit line from BlackRock and Victory Park Capital funds to buy up more companies (see below).

Belfast-based EV charging points start-up Weev will begin the roll-out of thousands of charging points as it secures up to £50 million in funding from Octopus Investments (part of Octopus Group).

Dublin-headquartered payment platform NomuPay has raised $53.6 million in a new investment round co-led by Finch Capital and Outpost Ventures.

Italian open finance firm Fabrick, has announced a new embedded finance partnership with Mastercard as the global payments giant has acquired a minority stake in Fabrick. It is part of a a €40 million raise in which Mastercard and others joined the shareholding structure.

>> Noteworthy acquisitions, mergers, IPOs and SPAC deals

Polish games developer CD Projekt is not for sale, its CEO reiterated on Monday, following weekend rumours that the maker of "Cyberpunk 2077" could be targeted by Sony.

Secondhand fashion marketplace Vinted says that it is technically ready for an IPO.

SellerX, a Berlin-based roll-up play that has raised nearly $900 million in equity and debt to date, announced that it would acquire Elevate Brands, based out of Austin and NYC.

Blueground, a Greece and New York-based operator of furnished rentals for 30+ day stays has acquired Nestpick, a Berlin, Germany and NYC-based provider of a platform for those seeking monthly furnished housing.

Milan-based AI-powered content generation startup Contents.com has acquired the more than a decade-old content marketing agency Scribox for an undisclosed sum.

Polish security communicator manufacturer EBS has been acquired by Alarm.com.

In an all-Estonian deal, business SMS platform provider TextMagic AS has acquired website-building platform Voog in an all-cash deal worth €1.1 million.

>> Interesting moves from investors

Italy is moving ahead with a sovereign fund to support critical parts of its economy, amid a wider push by several European nations to bring global supply chains closer to home.

The UK-based VC Talis Capital, which has invested in Darktrace, Onfido, iwoca, Ynsect, and others, has raised $175 million in its third fund to invest in both European and US startups from seed stage to Series A stage.

Warsaw/New York-based ff Venture Capital has announced a new €60 million fund aimed at bridging Central European startups with both the US and Japanese markets.

A new lending-focused investment firm is set to be launched by Christian Faes, the co-founder and non-executive chair of LendInvest.

London-based early-stage VC FirstPartyCapital (FPC) and global corporate barter company Astus have announced a partnership that sees a new investment portfolio focus on accelerating adtech and martech solutions in the UK and around the world.

arly-stage investor Stride VC has lost its second partner this year. Cleo Sham said on Friday that she was leaving the London-based firm.

Lausanne-based HackCapital has emerged to make 'purpose-built fundraising' the norm in impact investment.

>> In other (important) news

France's Digital Minister Jean-Noël Barrot waded into a growing tussle between the European Union and Elon Musk's Twitter on Monday, as he threatened the social media platform's access to the bloc.

The European Commission has unveiled the 'EIC Scale Up 100' initiative, which aims to support the growth of 100 promising European deep tech scale-ups on their journeys to become unicorns.

After numerous lawsuits in Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, and Spain, losses close to €65 million, and a €90 million funding round that never happened, laundry and dry cleaning startup Jeff throws in the towel.

The European Commission kicked off an initiative on Thursday to help 100 unicorns scale up to become Europe's deep tech champions and help drive the bloc's green and digital objectives.

Supermarkets teaming up to buy goods jointly, companies sharing data, and telecoms providers sharing mobile infrastructure will not run afoul of antitrust rules if such agreements are pro-competitive, European Union regulators said on Thursday as part of an overhaul of the rules.

‘Revolut is growing at almost one million customers per month’ says Storonsky as Revolut hits over 30 million users.

After fifty years of trial and error, litigation, and diplomatic stand-offs, innovators can finally apply for a unitary patent that protects intellectual property in up to 25 EU countries at the same time.

The Dutch government has decided to review a Chinese-owned firm's takeover of a Delft-based microchips startup.

British digital bank Monzo has hit profitability for the first time. As did Tandem.

Berlin-based accounting startup Taxfix has laid off 20% of its staff — 120 employees — as part of a wider restructuring of the business aimed at cutting costs.

Europe's biggest lender, HSBC, intends to rebrand Silicon Valley Bank UK under the name HSBC Innovation Banking.

Berlin fintech startup Vitamin has folded.

>> European tech startups to watch

Munich-based Proxima Fusion has raised €7 million in pre-seed funding to fuel the development of a high-performance stellarator in a step towards building a first-of-a-kind fusion power plant within the 2030s.

French solartech startup Beem has raised €20 million in a Series A funding round that will see the company accelerate operations.

Dutch sex-ed startup Quinky announced an early-stage funding round of €100k. The company aims to become "the Duolingo" for sex for Gen-Z folks over 18 years with a gamified sex education app.

Oslo-based Simplifai is bringing AI to the insurance industry through what it is claiming is 'a world-first custom-built GPT tool', Simplifai InsuranceGPT.

UK-based Cur8 raised £5.3 million in a bid to accelerate the carbon removals industry.

uWare robotics map what lies beneath the ocean with its autonomous underwater drone tech.

Parisian carbon credit issuing and selling platform Riverse has raised €1.5 million in a new funding round.

Spain-based digital mapping platform Bettermaps has raised €200,000 in a pre-seed round via sever undisclosed angel investors.

Parisian AI-powered sales solution maker Zeliq has raised €5 million in a pre-seed round. But Dan is unimpressed.