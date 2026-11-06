Fal doubles valuation to $16B, STATION F unveils 2026 Future 40, and Revolut confirms $115BN valuation

This week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €2.7 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
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💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇹🇷 Fal doubles valuation to $16B after $1.3B Series F
🇳🇱 Return secures €835M financing to expand battery storage capacity in Germany
🇬🇧 Hoxton Wealth receives $135M minority investment from Aspirity Partners
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
💪 Fourthline and Veridas combine forces to take on global digital identity market
🇸🇰 TrollWall AI buys rival Elv.ai to dominate Europe's comment moderation market
🇫🇷 Mistral acquires SkipLabs in its fifth acquisition since the start of the year
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 Solo VC Robin Capital closes €15 million second fund to back AI, robotics and space startups
💸 Lovable and Black Forest Labs backer Creandum closes $750M fund
💰 Denmark's EIFO joins TEKEVER's $580M Series D as company expands into Odense
💵 Ex-Phoenix Court partner launches $17M debut solo fund to discover next Lovable
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇫🇷 STATION F startups raise record €2B as campus unveils 2026 Future 40
💰 Revolut confirms $115BN valuation, after completing secondary sale
🤖 Microsoft "minor contract" loss, says Nscale key investor
🇬🇧 Five UK startups secure eight patents from Panasonic, Nokia, NEC and DENSO
🇪🇺 Healthtech: Europe’s 10 most-funded companies in H1 2026
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇬🇧 The UK needs its entrepreneurs more than anything else
🇺🇦 Inside Mriia: Ukraine's million-user experiment in startup-driven GovTech
🚑 Battle Truck: A startup sandbox on wheels for Ukraine's front lines
🇪🇪 Estonia approves 24/7 robotic pharmacies, paving the way for a European first
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇫🇷 Seamoretech secures €1.1M to turn desalination brine into freshwater
🇸🇪 Sortrace lands $800,000 to improve waste sorting with AI-powered analysis
🇱🇻 Unitoq raises €155,000 in pre-seed to make real estate investment more accessible
🇸🇪 MucoLife Therapeutics secures €91K from Vinnova to scale manufacturing of COPD treatment
🇩🇪 Lazzaro One lands pre-seed funding to advance maritime intelligence technology
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