Fal doubles valuation to $16B, STATION F unveils 2026 Future 40, and Revolut confirms $115BN valuation

This week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €2.7 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇹🇷 Fal doubles valuation to $16B after $1.3B Series F

🇳🇱 Return secures €835M financing to expand battery storage capacity in Germany

🇬🇧 Hoxton Wealth receives $135M minority investment from Aspirity Partners

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

💪 Fourthline and Veridas combine forces to take on global digital identity market



🇸🇰 TrollWall AI buys rival Elv.ai to dominate Europe's comment moderation market

🇫🇷 Mistral acquires SkipLabs in its fifth acquisition since the start of the year

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Solo VC Robin Capital closes €15 million second fund to back AI, robotics and space startups

💸 Lovable and Black Forest Labs backer Creandum closes $750M fund

💰 Denmark's EIFO joins TEKEVER's $580M Series D as company expands into Odense

💵 Ex-Phoenix Court partner launches $17M debut solo fund to discover next Lovable

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇫🇷 STATION F startups raise record €2B as campus unveils 2026 Future 40

💰 Revolut confirms $115BN valuation, after completing secondary sale

🤖 Microsoft "minor contract" loss, says Nscale key investor

🇬🇧 Five UK startups secure eight patents from Panasonic, Nokia, NEC and DENSO

🇪🇺 Healthtech: Europe’s 10 most-funded companies in H1 2026

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇬🇧 The UK needs its entrepreneurs more than anything else

🇺🇦 Inside Mriia: Ukraine's million-user experiment in startup-driven GovTech

🚑 Battle Truck: A startup sandbox on wheels for Ukraine's front lines

🇪🇪 Estonia approves 24/7 robotic pharmacies, paving the way for a European first

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇫🇷 Seamoretech secures €1.1M to turn desalination brine into freshwater

🇸🇪 Sortrace lands $800,000 to improve waste sorting with AI-powered analysis

🇱🇻 Unitoq raises €155,000 in pre-seed to make real estate investment more accessible

🇸🇪 MucoLife Therapeutics secures €91K from Vinnova to scale manufacturing of COPD treatment

🇩🇪 Lazzaro One lands pre-seed funding to advance maritime intelligence technology