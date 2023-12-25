Visma skyrockets with additional €3B, and over €6.3B for the European tech last week

Last week, we tracked over 85 tech funding deals worth over €6.3 billion, and over 25 exits, M&A transactions, and rumours; all alongside a host of related news stories across Europe.

We also published our Annual Report containing industry deep dives and critical insights and revisiting some of the biggest trends in 2023.

Until then, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy .csv file allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.

Happy holidays,

Funding deals by amount

NORWAY: Visma's valuation skyrockets to €19B with new €3B investments

SWEDEN: Northvolt now takes in $1.2B convertible loan

UK: Octopus Energy raises €800M in funding

ITALY: Investor EIP pumps €500 million into Eni's Plenitude for renewable energy growth

UK: Fintech Updraft closes a £272M debt and equity round

GERMANY: Equitix and Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) invest €160M in Enpal

FRANCE: Absolute Capital Partners provides Unlimitd with a €100M boost to accelerate European growth

DENMARK: Open podcast platform Podimo raises €44 million, sets sights on profitability

SWEDEN: Exeger secures €35M loan from the EIB for Powerfoyle self-charging cells

GERMANY: Link11 raises €26.5M investment for patented DDoS protenction

FRANCE: Sweetch Energy bags €25M to accelerate the global deployment of osmotic energy

IRELAND: LUMA Vision raises €20M to advance cardiac imaging technology

GERMANY: Jolt Capital, Bayern-Kapital and Co. are investing €20M in Evum Motors

PORTUGAL: Unbabel raises €19.5M in a new investment round

PORTUGAL: Bizay raises €18M to digitise $850B customisation industry

NETHERLANDS: Cleantech firm SolarDuck bags €15M for its offshore floating solar power tech

UK: Digital ID firm Yoti scores £12.5M debt funding from HSBC

GERMANY: Kipu Quantum received €10.5M investment

GERMANY: Blickfeld received €7.5M investment

POLAND: Fintech Wealthon raises €7.4M from funds and debt financing

UK: Fiat Republic scores €6.4M and secures EMI licence from De Nederlandsche Bank

SPAIN: Green Eagle Solutions secures €6M for AI-powered renewable energy automation

ICELAND: DTE raises $6M in extended investment round for real-time intelligence from liquid metals

LATVIA: Medtech startup Sentante secures €6M for its teleoperated robotics

SWITZERLAND: GenAI fintech Unique raises additional €5.9M

UK: Labrys Technologies closed a $5.5M seed round

GERMANY: Siblings Oetker Beteiligungen and the family office Zimmermann Invest are investing €4.5M in EmmySoft

SPAIN: V2C raises an investment round of €4M led by Mutua Madrileña

SWITZERLAND: Sports app Muuvr raises €3.8M

FRANCE: Kosmik raises $3.7M seed funding for desktop redesign

GERMANY: Suena raises €3M to become the go-to trading-as-a-service platform for energy storage

NETHERLANDS: Industrial edge platform Helin raises €3M seed round for seamles edger analytics

SWITZERLAND: ETH spin-off Unbound Potential received €3M investment

UK: Fyde Treasury raises $3.2M in seed funding

ITALY: Vitesy, a startup against food waste, closes a €3.2M round

SWITZERLAND: Fintech Payrexx collects €2.6M

TURKEY: Cyber security company Brandefense received an investment of $2.75M

GERMANY: UltiHash raises $2.5M pre-seed funding for sustainable data storage

PORTUGAL: Inductive achieves €2.25M in an investment round

POLAND: Quesma's novel database gateway raises $2.3M pre-seed funding

DENMARK: AI startup Proemial raises €2M to democratize cutting edge scientific knowledge

NETHERLANDS: Monitoring & inspection service provider Orbital Eye secures €2M

SPAIN: Crescenta raises €3.5M in Spain's largest fintech pre-seed round

NETHERLANDS: Motorhome information provider Campercontact bags €2M for European expansion

TURKEY: Dataroid received a $2M investment

SWITZERLAND: Centi closes €1.8M to advance blockchain based micropayments and financial inclusion

NETHERLANDS: Bubty secures $1.9M seed funding for better freelance recruitment and management

FRANCE: Flexliving raises €1.6M to reinvent corporate housing

ITALY: Algor Education collects €1.4M

NORWAY: BRUDELI raises €1.3M to put the first Powerhybrid truck on the road

ITALY: End of space year for OhmSpace which closes a €1.2M round

DENMARK: AI-powered feedback management platform Magic Feedback raises €1.2 M

GERMANY: Business angels are investing €1.2M in proSports.Zone

LATVIA: Naco Technologies secures €1.2M in a pre-Series A round

UK: Elbow Beach Capital announce a further £1M investment in Munro Vehicles

UK: Vitt adds €1M to launch product that helps startups diversify and earn a return on their idle cash

SPAIN: Guppy gets €1M through the Regional Promotion Society

NETHERLANDS: Boat rental platform Tubber secures €1M to sail beyond the Dutch shore

UK: Imaginario AI secures €900,000 pre-seed to bring the power of AI to video content

UK: Peach Worlds raises $540,000 in pre-seed funding

SPAIN: Beder achieves €490,000 in its first round of financing

SPAIN: HolaPepa closes a new investment round of €485,000

SPAIN: ElAbogado raises €350,000 in an investment round

SWITZERLAND: Highr raises €346,000 to disrupt recruitment

ESTONIA: Aerospace company SKYCORP Technologies secures €305,000 in a pre-seed round

LATVIA: Exponential Technologies gets €280,000 from the Horizon Europe program

TURKEY: TürkTraktör invested €260,000 in agricultural technology startup Agrovisio

UK: Deep tech Siloton has closed £190,000 led by South East Angels

SWITZERLAND: Venture Kick awards askEarth €159,000

SWITZERLAND: Carrat Sàrl has been granted a convertible FIF seed loan of €106,000

SWITZERLAND: LaxiPed received grant of €53,000

SWITZERLAND: iSleep received €53,000 for developing an innovative device for monitoring brain activity during anesthesia and sleep

SWITZERLAND: Pneumoscope secured grant of €53,000

GERMANY: eCAPITAL and PwC Germany invest in OneKey

SWITZERLAND: CareerFairy receives undisclosed funding

GERMANY: The hotel operator HR Group is investing in Luca

HUNGARY: Food saving app Munch anounces Series A funding

NETHERLANDS: ASIF Ventures backs Dutch-based OASYS NOW

TURKEY: Artificial intelligence-supported room service startup Papyon Solutions received investment with a valuation of $6M

GERMANY: Vireo Ventures is investing an undisclosed sum in eco2grow

AUSTRIA: Business angels invested a seven-figure sum in Orderlion

NETHERLANDS: Mindshift Ventures backs Dutch software startup Trunkstar

TURKEY: Branchsight received investment from Arz Portföy's 4th Venture Capital Investment Fund

NETHERLANDS: Lightyear's solarEV innovation secures strategic investment from South Korean VCs

UK: TrustedHousesitters receives investment from Mayfair Equity Partners

GERMANY: AI-supported video surveillance platform promiseQ received investment from ExtraVallis and APY Ventures

Exits and M&A activity

GERMANY: IBM to acquire Software AG's super iPaaS business for €2.13B

UK: Keywords Studios acquires The Multiplayer Group from Improbable Worlds for $97.1M

GERMANY: The Berlin travel company HomeToGo takes over the majority of KMW Reisen

GERMANY: The Platform Group is now completely taking over MöbelFirst

SWITZERLAND: Proteomedix acquired by US company

POLAND: Czech-founded KKCG acquires Avenga, an IT platform with a large office in Ukraine

CZECH REPUBLIC: Czech company UltimateSuite gets acquired by ServiceNow

GERMANY: The investment company Rivean Capital is acquiring the Dortmund data and analytics company Dataciders

GERMANY: The Bertelsmann Investments offshoot Embrace is taking over the Giessen-based company milch & zucker

GERMANY: The two ConTech startups Roobeo and Inpera are merging and will in future operate under the name Conpur

GERMANY: Funke Digital takes over the Berlin job app Truffls

UK: Accenture acquires Redkite

SWITZERLAND: Eventfrog acquires the Eventbooster promotion platform

UKRAINE: Global BPO company Helpware acquires eTeam

SWITZERLAND: IT infrastructure developer Dätwyler IT Infra takes over Seabix

GERMANY: Accenture acquires Alcohol

POLAND: Latvian Digital Mind acquires 100% stake in Polish EIP Dynamics

ICELAND: Iceland's Exmon Software is acquired by Danish TimeXtender

UK: Matches Fashion acquired by Frasers Group

UK: Kraken acquires Sennen to enhance renewable energy asset management

GERMANY: Gymondo's parent Company 7NXT expands into mindfulness with 7Mind acquisition

NETHERLANDS: Olsam Group acquires Dwarfs

GERMANY: The Dutch MarTech company Spotler Group is taking over the Berlin customer intelligence service CrossEngage

GERMANY: The private equity company Vendis Capital is taking over the Mannheim-based food startup BitterLiebe

GERMANY: The yoga company Yagom is taking over the digital Berlin yoga studio Akira

