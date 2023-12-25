Visma skyrockets with additional €3B, and over €6.3B for the European tech last week

Last week, we tracked over 85 tech funding deals worth over €6.3 billion, and over 25 exits, M&A transactions, and rumours; all alongside a host of related news stories across Europe.
We also published our Annual Report containing industry deep dives and critical insights and revisiting some of the biggest trends in 2023.
Until then, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy .csv file allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.
Funding deals by amount
- NORWAY: Visma's valuation skyrockets to €19B with new €3B investments
- SWEDEN: Northvolt now takes in $1.2B convertible loan
- UK: Octopus Energy raises €800M in funding
- ITALY: Investor EIP pumps €500 million into Eni's Plenitude for renewable energy growth
- UK: Fintech Updraft closes a £272M debt and equity round
- GERMANY: Equitix and Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) invest €160M in Enpal
- FRANCE: Absolute Capital Partners provides Unlimitd with a €100M boost to accelerate European growth
- DENMARK: Open podcast platform Podimo raises €44 million, sets sights on profitability
- SWEDEN: Exeger secures €35M loan from the EIB for Powerfoyle self-charging cells
- GERMANY: Link11 raises €26.5M investment for patented DDoS protenction
- FRANCE: Sweetch Energy bags €25M to accelerate the global deployment of osmotic energy
- IRELAND: LUMA Vision raises €20M to advance cardiac imaging technology
- GERMANY: Jolt Capital, Bayern-Kapital and Co. are investing €20M in Evum Motors
- PORTUGAL: Unbabel raises €19.5M in a new investment round
- PORTUGAL: Bizay raises €18M to digitise $850B customisation industry
- NETHERLANDS: Cleantech firm SolarDuck bags €15M for its offshore floating solar power tech
- UK: Digital ID firm Yoti scores £12.5M debt funding from HSBC
- GERMANY: Kipu Quantum received €10.5M investment
- GERMANY: Blickfeld received €7.5M investment
- POLAND: Fintech Wealthon raises €7.4M from funds and debt financing
- UK: Fiat Republic scores €6.4M and secures EMI licence from De Nederlandsche Bank
- SPAIN: Green Eagle Solutions secures €6M for AI-powered renewable energy automation
- ICELAND: DTE raises $6M in extended investment round for real-time intelligence from liquid metals
- LATVIA: Medtech startup Sentante secures €6M for its teleoperated robotics
- SWITZERLAND: GenAI fintech Unique raises additional €5.9M
- UK: Labrys Technologies closed a $5.5M seed round
- GERMANY: Siblings Oetker Beteiligungen and the family office Zimmermann Invest are investing €4.5M in EmmySoft
- SPAIN: V2C raises an investment round of €4M led by Mutua Madrileña
- SWITZERLAND: Sports app Muuvr raises €3.8M
- FRANCE: Kosmik raises $3.7M seed funding for desktop redesign
- GERMANY: Suena raises €3M to become the go-to trading-as-a-service platform for energy storage
- NETHERLANDS: Industrial edge platform Helin raises €3M seed round for seamles edger analytics
- SWITZERLAND: ETH spin-off Unbound Potential received €3M investment
- UK: Fyde Treasury raises $3.2M in seed funding
- ITALY: Vitesy, a startup against food waste, closes a €3.2M round
- SWITZERLAND: Fintech Payrexx collects €2.6M
- TURKEY: Cyber security company Brandefense received an investment of $2.75M
- GERMANY: UltiHash raises $2.5M pre-seed funding for sustainable data storage
- PORTUGAL: Inductive achieves €2.25M in an investment round
- POLAND: Quesma's novel database gateway raises $2.3M pre-seed funding
- DENMARK: AI startup Proemial raises €2M to democratize cutting edge scientific knowledge
- NETHERLANDS: Monitoring & inspection service provider Orbital Eye secures €2M
- SPAIN: Crescenta raises €3.5M in Spain's largest fintech pre-seed round
- NETHERLANDS: Motorhome information provider Campercontact bags €2M for European expansion
- TURKEY: Dataroid received a $2M investment
- SWITZERLAND: Centi closes €1.8M to advance blockchain based micropayments and financial inclusion
- NETHERLANDS: Bubty secures $1.9M seed funding for better freelance recruitment and management
- FRANCE: Flexliving raises €1.6M to reinvent corporate housing
- ITALY: Algor Education collects €1.4M
- NORWAY: BRUDELI raises €1.3M to put the first Powerhybrid truck on the road
- ITALY: End of space year for OhmSpace which closes a €1.2M round
- DENMARK: AI-powered feedback management platform Magic Feedback raises €1.2 M
- GERMANY: Business angels are investing €1.2M in proSports.Zone
- LATVIA: Naco Technologies secures €1.2M in a pre-Series A round
- UK: Elbow Beach Capital announce a further £1M investment in Munro Vehicles
- UK: Vitt adds €1M to launch product that helps startups diversify and earn a return on their idle cash
- SPAIN: Guppy gets €1M through the Regional Promotion Society
- NETHERLANDS: Boat rental platform Tubber secures €1M to sail beyond the Dutch shore
- UK: Imaginario AI secures €900,000 pre-seed to bring the power of AI to video content
- UK: Peach Worlds raises $540,000 in pre-seed funding
- SPAIN: Beder achieves €490,000 in its first round of financing
- SPAIN: HolaPepa closes a new investment round of €485,000
- SPAIN: ElAbogado raises €350,000 in an investment round
- SWITZERLAND: Highr raises €346,000 to disrupt recruitment
- ESTONIA: Aerospace company SKYCORP Technologies secures €305,000 in a pre-seed round
- LATVIA: Exponential Technologies gets €280,000 from the Horizon Europe program
- TURKEY: TürkTraktör invested €260,000 in agricultural technology startup Agrovisio
- UK: Deep tech Siloton has closed £190,000 led by South East Angels
- SWITZERLAND: Venture Kick awards askEarth €159,000
- SWITZERLAND: Carrat Sàrl has been granted a convertible FIF seed loan of €106,000
- SWITZERLAND: LaxiPed received grant of €53,000
- SWITZERLAND: iSleep received €53,000 for developing an innovative device for monitoring brain activity during anesthesia and sleep
- SWITZERLAND: Pneumoscope secured grant of €53,000
- GERMANY: eCAPITAL and PwC Germany invest in OneKey
- SWITZERLAND: CareerFairy receives undisclosed funding
- GERMANY: The hotel operator HR Group is investing in Luca
- HUNGARY: Food saving app Munch anounces Series A funding
- NETHERLANDS: ASIF Ventures backs Dutch-based OASYS NOW
- TURKEY: Artificial intelligence-supported room service startup Papyon Solutions received investment with a valuation of $6M
- GERMANY: Vireo Ventures is investing an undisclosed sum in eco2grow
- AUSTRIA: Business angels invested a seven-figure sum in Orderlion
- NETHERLANDS: Mindshift Ventures backs Dutch software startup Trunkstar
- TURKEY: Branchsight received investment from Arz Portföy's 4th Venture Capital Investment Fund
- NETHERLANDS: Lightyear's solarEV innovation secures strategic investment from South Korean VCs
- UK: TrustedHousesitters receives investment from Mayfair Equity Partners
- GERMANY: AI-supported video surveillance platform promiseQ received investment from ExtraVallis and APY Ventures
Exits and M&A activity
- GERMANY: IBM to acquire Software AG's super iPaaS business for €2.13B
- UK: Keywords Studios acquires The Multiplayer Group from Improbable Worlds for $97.1M
- GERMANY: The Berlin travel company HomeToGo takes over the majority of KMW Reisen
- GERMANY: The Platform Group is now completely taking over MöbelFirst
- SWITZERLAND: Proteomedix acquired by US company
- POLAND: Czech-founded KKCG acquires Avenga, an IT platform with a large office in Ukraine
- CZECH REPUBLIC: Czech company UltimateSuite gets acquired by ServiceNow
- GERMANY: The investment company Rivean Capital is acquiring the Dortmund data and analytics company Dataciders
- GERMANY: The Bertelsmann Investments offshoot Embrace is taking over the Giessen-based company milch & zucker
- GERMANY: The two ConTech startups Roobeo and Inpera are merging and will in future operate under the name Conpur
- GERMANY: Funke Digital takes over the Berlin job app Truffls
- UK: Accenture acquires Redkite
- SWITZERLAND: Eventfrog acquires the Eventbooster promotion platform
- UKRAINE: Global BPO company Helpware acquires eTeam
- SWITZERLAND: IT infrastructure developer Dätwyler IT Infra takes over Seabix
- GERMANY: Accenture acquires Alcohol
- POLAND: Latvian Digital Mind acquires 100% stake in Polish EIP Dynamics
- ICELAND: Iceland's Exmon Software is acquired by Danish TimeXtender
- UK: Matches Fashion acquired by Frasers Group
- UK: Kraken acquires Sennen to enhance renewable energy asset management
- GERMANY: Gymondo's parent Company 7NXT expands into mindfulness with 7Mind acquisition
- NETHERLANDS: Olsam Group acquires Dwarfs
- GERMANY: The Dutch MarTech company Spotler Group is taking over the Berlin customer intelligence service CrossEngage
- GERMANY: The private equity company Vendis Capital is taking over the Mannheim-based food startup BitterLiebe
- GERMANY: The yoga company Yagom is taking over the digital Berlin yoga studio Akira
