European tech weekly recap: Over €3.9B invested across 70+ deals

Last week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €3.9 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
📊 The top three industries that raised the most were artificial intelligence (€3 billion), space (€387.5 million), and healthtech (€115.1 million). At the country level, 🇫🇷 France took first place (€3.2 billion), followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€481.2 million) and 🇬🇧 the UK (€86.1 million).
❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.
Have a great week!
Funding deals by amount
- FRANCE: Mistral secures €3B Series D to push sovereign AI into its next phase
- GERMANY: The Exploration Company raises $450M Series C to scale reusable space transport
- FRANCE: Positive, formerly Sarbacane, completes a €106M refinancing to acquire companies
- SWEDEN: Battery storage startup Tavion raises over €44.6M for Polish expansion
- GERMANY: Limetax land €36M to build AI roll-up of Germany’s tax industry
- FRANCE: Implicity raises €35M from IRIS and Five Arrows to scale AI that cuts cardiac deaths by 26%
- UK: Jack & Jill secures £30M investment led by Air Street
- GERMANY: Ethris receives €30M investment from European Investment Bank
- FRANCE: Arlequin AI lands €28M to scale topological neural network technology
- IRELAND: Neurent Medical receives $25M investment
- SPAIN: HVR Energy secures €20M to accelerate the rollout of its hydroelectric refueling station network in Spain
- UK: CloudNC lands $20M to expand its AI software for precision manufacturing
- LUXEMBOURG: Digital fund operations platform Fundcraft secures €12M growth financing
- SPAIN: Biovance Capital, Arcano Partners and the EIC Fund invest €11M in Vaxdyn to boost its clinical development
- ITALY: BizAway secures €10M from BBVA to acquire Dutch travel firm and expand across Northern Europe
- GERMANY: Ground A raises €9M+ to bring laser-based counter-drone technology to market
- UK: Venture builder Improbable backs AI business messaging app Bolter with $10M
- FRANCE: Actionable raises $10M to turn customer data into behavioural predictions
- IRELAND: ZeroRisk raises $10M in Series A funding
- GERMANY: LawX secures €7.5M to create the operating system for legal services in Europe
- SPAIN: SETT invests €7.2M in the robotic surgery company Deneb Medical
- FRANCE: Fintech Olenbee secures €7M Series A to modernize employee benefits
- UK: HelmGuard raises $7.3M to move compliance beyond paperwork
- ITALY: Cato raises €6M to expand its AI platform for public sector sales
- PORTUGAL: Digital health platform Hope Care secures €6M Series A to expand remote patient monitoring across Europe
- UK: SCI Semiconductor raises £5M to ramp up production of memory-safe chips
- SPAIN: Strong by Form raises €5.8M to take on concrete with less wood
- SPAIN: HeyDiga surpasses 200 clients and raises €5.5M
- ITALY: Biorsaf raises €5.2M in an investment round
- FRANCE: Ed.ai raises €5M to help teachers improve every student
- BELGIUM: KU Leuven spin-out IVEX lands €5M to accelerate AI-powered automotive safety testing
- ESTONIA: Creditstar Group received €4.6M convertible equity loan from Kilde
- UK: Robbie Williams-backed ticketing platform Tickets for Good raises £3.9M
- FRANCE: Agtech startup Tellia raises €4.3M to scale voice-enabled data capture
- SWEDEN: Soundtrap secures €4.3M investment from Industrifonden as Swedish music platform eyes profitability
- SWEDEN: Fluencify secures $4.3M to scale its creator campaign platform
- SWITZERLAND: Jaipur Robotics raises €4.3M to bring computer vision to waste plants
- UK: MCatalysis raises $5M in seed funding
- SWEDEN: Rebaba closes $4.6M seed to scale second-life battery storage across Europe
- GERMANY: FRYTE Mobility lands €3.5M to build the coordination layer for eTruck charging
- GERMANY: Furo raises €3.44M to make industrial battery storage economically viable
- UK: Veridue secures $4M pre-seed to streamline energy infrastructure due diligence
- SWITZERLAND: Fusionality raises €3.2M to take fusion devices next level
- SPAIN: Connecta Therapeutics raises €3.1M in funding
- FRANCE: Outline raises $3M to exit Excel's finance departments
- GERMANY: AI research lab Grubel raises €3M to build systems that adapt to individual legal cases
- NETHERLANDS: Gravity Gardens secures €2.6M to scale its dry, chemical-free seed activation technology
- SWITZERLAND: smarli secures €2.1M in fresh capital for further growth
- ITALY: Bynario raises €2.1M to develop AI-powered platform for software vulnerabilities
- DENMARK: Sagava received €1.3M from BioInnovation Institute
- DENMARK: Yngvi Bio received €1.3M from BioInnovation Institute
- DENMARK: 3Sonic received €1.3M from BioInnovation Institute
- GERMANY: sci2sci raises €1.2M to build trusted AI infrastructure for regulated industries
- UK: Anemo Labs lands £700,000 to give AI a sense of smell
- TÜRKİYE: Safahat.ai, an AI-powered legal technology startup, has received $590,000 in investment
- SWITZERLAND: Goodwall received a €424,400 award from FIF Funding
- SWITZERLAND: SurfAce has closed €264,400 pre-seed round to advance compostable coating technology
- UK: Sheffield University tech spinout RunPilot secures six-figure funding
- SWITZERLAND: Infera Neuro received a €53,000 award from FIF Funding
- SWITZERLAND: Roofless Labs received a €53,000 award from FIF Funding
- GERMANY: eFUEL GROUP, IBB Ventures, and several business angels are investing an undisclosed sum in AERLIN
- GERMANY: UniCredit is investing an undisclosed sum in VC Trade
- SPAIN: Green Eagle Solutions lands Copilot Capital backing to take renewable energy ‘autopilot’ global
- SWITZERLAND: Gaia Tech secured fresh funding
- GERMANY: Credoxys secured an undisclosed sum investment
- GERMANY: kicker ventures is investing an undisclosed sum in Kitts
- SWITZERLAND: SnapCheck receives an undisclosed sum investment
- UK: Shaw Gibbs receives investment from ECI Partners
- GERMANY: NRW.BANK is investing in Phagestack
- SWITZERLAND: vyzn brings new investor on board
- DENMARK: Business intelligence scaleup Integrator receives investment from Keystones
- SWITZERLAND: United Airlines Ventures invests in Assaia
Exits and M&A activity
- ITALY: Bending Spoons enters definitive agreement to acquire AI innovation workspace Miro for €1.7B
- SWEDEN: French sustainability Platform Greenly acquires Swedish climate data startup Normative for $63M
- FRANCE: Lexroom makes first acquisitions with Query Juriste and Praven Intelekt deals
- ITALY: Tillo acquires Italian gift card firm Amilon
- POLAND: Polish SaaS giants cyber_Folks and Shoper merge to create nearly $1B e-commerce powerhouse
- SWEDEN: Swedish AI agent startup Stilla joins Meta after eight months in market
- ESTONIA: Swedish fintech Mynt acquires CostPocket
- BULGARIA: Lexroom makes first acquisitions with Query Juriste and Praven Intelekt deals
- ITALY: Italy’s Biorsaf acquires Cooki to build AI-powered food RegTech platform
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