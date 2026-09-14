European tech weekly recap: Over €3.9B invested across 70+ deals

Last week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €3.9 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were artificial intelligence (€3 billion), space (€387.5 million), and healthtech (€115.1 million). At the country level, 🇫🇷 France took first place (€3.2 billion), followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€481.2 million) and 🇬🇧 the UK (€86.1 million).

❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

FRANCE: Mistral secures €3B Series D to push sovereign AI into its next phase

secures €3B Series D to push sovereign AI into its next phase GERMANY: The Exploration Company raises $450M Series C to scale reusable space transport

raises $450M Series C to scale reusable space transport FRANCE: Positive, formerly Sarbacane, completes a €106M refinancing to acquire companies

acquire companies SWEDEN: Battery storage startup Tavion raises over €44.6M for Polish expansion

raises over €44.6M for Polish expansion GERMANY: Limetax land €36M to build AI roll-up of Germany’s tax industry

land €36M to build AI roll-up of Germany’s tax industry FRANCE: Implicity raises €35M from IRIS and Five Arrows to scale AI that cuts cardiac deaths by 26%

raises €35M from IRIS and Five Arrows to scale AI that cuts cardiac deaths by 26% UK: Jack & Jill secures £30M investment led by Air Street

secures £30M investment led by Air Street GERMANY: Ethris receives €30M investment from European Investment Bank

receives €30M investment from European Investment Bank FRANCE: Arlequin AI lands €28M to scale topological neural network technology

lands €28M to scale topological neural network technology IRELAND: Neurent Medical receives $25M investment

receives $25M investment SPAIN: HVR Energy secures €20M to accelerate the rollout of its hydroelectric refueling station network in Spain

secures €20M to accelerate the rollout of its hydroelectric refueling station network in Spain UK: CloudNC lands $20M to expand its AI software for precision manufacturing

lands $20M to expand its AI software for precision manufacturing LUXEMBOURG: Digital fund operations platform Fundcraft secures €12M growth financing

secures €12M growth financing SPAIN: Biovance Capital, Arcano Partners and the EIC Fund invest €11M in Vaxdyn to boost its clinical development

invest €11M in Vaxdyn to boost its clinical development ITALY: BizAway secures €10M from BBVA to acquire Dutch travel firm and expand across Northern Europe

secures €10M from BBVA to acquire Dutch travel firm and expand across Northern Europe GERMANY: Ground A raises €9M+ to bring laser-based counter-drone technology to market

raises €9M+ to bring laser-based counter-drone technology to market UK: Venture builder Improbable backs AI business messaging app Bolter with $10M

Venture builder Improbable backs AI business messaging app Bolter with $10M FRANCE: Actionable raises $10M to turn customer data into behavioural predictions

raises $10M to turn customer data into behavioural predictions IRELAND: ZeroRisk raises $10M in Series A funding

raises $10M in Series A funding GERMANY: LawX secures €7.5M to create the operating system for legal services in Europe

secures €7.5M to create the operating system for legal services in Europe SPAIN: SETT invests €7.2M in the robotic surgery company Deneb Medical

invests €7.2M in the robotic surgery company Deneb Medical FRANCE: Fintech Olenbee secures €7M Series A to modernize employee benefits

secures €7M Series A to modernize employee benefits UK: HelmGuard raises $7.3M to move compliance beyond paperwork

raises $7.3M to move compliance beyond paperwork ITALY: Cato raises €6M to expand its AI platform for public sector sales

raises €6M to expand its AI platform for public sector sales PORTUGAL: Digital health platform Hope Care secures €6M Series A to expand remote patient monitoring across Europe

secures €6M Series A to expand remote patient monitoring across Europe UK: SCI Semiconductor raises £5M to ramp up production of memory-safe chips

raises £5M to ramp up production of memory-safe chips SPAIN: Strong by Form raises €5.8M to take on concrete with less wood

raises €5.8M to take on concrete with less wood SPAIN: HeyDiga surpasses 200 clients and raises €5.5M

raises €5.5M ITALY: Biorsaf raises €5.2M in an investment round

raises €5.2M in an investment round FRANCE: Ed.ai raises €5M to help teachers improve every student

raises €5M to help teachers improve every student BELGIUM: KU Leuven spin-out IVEX lands €5M to accelerate AI-powered automotive safety testing

lands €5M to accelerate AI-powered automotive safety testing ESTONIA: Creditstar Group received €4.6M convertible equity loan from Kilde

received €4.6M convertible equity loan from Kilde UK: Robbie Williams-backed ticketing platform Tickets for Good raises £3.9M

raises £3.9M FRANCE: Agtech startup Tellia raises €4.3M to scale voice-enabled data capture

raises €4.3M to scale voice-enabled data capture SWEDEN: Soundtrap secures €4.3M investment from Industrifonden as Swedish music platform eyes profitability

secures €4.3M investment from Industrifonden as Swedish music platform eyes profitability SWEDEN: Fluencify secures $4.3M to scale its creator campaign platform

secures $4.3M to scale its creator campaign platform SWITZERLAND: Jaipur Robotics raises €4.3M to bring computer vision to waste plants

raises €4.3M to bring computer vision to waste plants UK: MCatalysis raises $5M in seed funding

raises $5M in seed funding SWEDEN: Rebaba closes $4.6M seed to scale second-life battery storage across Europe

closes $4.6M seed to scale second-life battery storage across Europe GERMANY: FRYTE Mobility lands €3.5M to build the coordination layer for eTruck charging

lands €3.5M to build the coordination layer for eTruck charging GERMANY: Furo raises €3.44M to make industrial battery storage economically viable

raises €3.44M to make industrial battery storage economically viable UK: Veridue secures $4M pre-seed to streamline energy infrastructure due diligence

secures $4M pre-seed to streamline energy infrastructure due diligence SWITZERLAND: Fusionality raises €3.2M to take fusion devices next level

raises €3.2M to take fusion devices next level SPAIN: Connecta Therapeutics raises €3.1M in funding

raises €3.1M in funding FRANCE: Outline raises $3M to exit Excel's finance departments

raises $3M to exit Excel's finance departments GERMANY: AI research lab Grubel raises €3M to build systems that adapt to individual legal cases

raises €3M to build systems that adapt to individual legal cases NETHERLANDS: Gravity Gardens secures €2.6M to scale its dry, chemical-free seed activation technology

secures €2.6M to scale its dry, chemical-free seed activation technology SWITZERLAND: smarli secures €2.1M in fresh capital for further growth

secures €2.1M in fresh capital for further growth ITALY: Bynario raises €2.1M to develop AI-powered platform for software vulnerabilities

raises €2.1M to develop AI-powered platform for software vulnerabilities DENMARK: Sagava received €1.3M from BioInnovation Institute

received €1.3M from BioInnovation Institute DENMARK: Yngvi Bio received €1.3M from BioInnovation Institute

received €1.3M from BioInnovation Institute DENMARK: 3Sonic received €1.3M from BioInnovation Institute

received €1.3M from BioInnovation Institute GERMANY: sci2sci raises €1.2M to build trusted AI infrastructure for regulated industries

raises €1.2M to build trusted AI infrastructure for regulated industries UK: Anemo Labs lands £700,000 to give AI a sense of smell

lands £700,000 to give AI a sense of smell TÜRKİYE: Safahat.ai, an AI-powered legal technology startup, has received $590,000 in investment

received $590,000 in investment SWITZERLAND: Goodwall received a €424,400 award from FIF Funding

received €424,400 award from FIF Funding SWITZERLAND: SurfAce has closed €264,400 pre-seed round to advance compostable coating technology

closed €264,400 pre-seed round to advance compostable coating technology UK: Sheffield University tech spinout RunPilot secures six-figure funding

secures six-figure funding SWITZERLAND: Infera Neuro received a €53,000 award from FIF Funding

received €53,000 award from FIF Funding SWITZERLAND: Roofless Labs received a €53,000 award from FIF Funding

received €53,000 award from FIF Funding GERMANY: eFUEL GROUP, IBB Ventures, and several business angels are investing an undisclosed sum in AERLIN

investing an undisclosed sum in AERLIN GERMANY: UniCredit is investing an undisclosed sum in VC Trade

investing an undisclosed sum in VC Trade SPAIN: Green Eagle Solutions lands Copilot Capital backing to take renewable energy ‘autopilot’ global

lands Copilot Capital backing to take renewable energy ‘autopilot’ global SWITZERLAND: Gaia Tech secured fresh funding

secured fresh funding GERMANY: Credoxys secured an undisclosed sum investment

secured an undisclosed sum investment GERMANY: kicker ventures is investing an undisclosed sum in Kitts

investing an undisclosed sum in Kitts SWITZERLAND: SnapCheck receives an undisclosed sum investment

receives an undisclosed sum investment UK: Shaw Gibbs receives investment from ECI Partners

receives investment from ECI Partners GERMANY: NRW.BANK is investing in Phagestack

investing in Phagestack SWITZERLAND: vyzn brings new investor on board

vyzn brings new investor on board DENMARK: Business intelligence scaleup Integrator receives investment from Keystones

receives investment from Keystones SWITZERLAND: United Airlines Ventures invests in Assaia

Exits and M&A activity