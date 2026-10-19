European tech weekly recap: More than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.8B

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.8 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were fintech (€621 million), healthtech (€478 million), and energy (€236.6 million). At the country level, 🇬🇧 the UK took first place (€694.4 million), followed by 🇪🇸 Spain (€586.3 million) and 🇮🇪 Ireland (€194.6 million).

❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

SPAIN: ID Finance lands €545M in debt and equity

UK: CMR Surgical strikes £300M investment deal

IRELAND: EZO raises €150M in debt financing

UK: Salience Labs secures $125M to scale photonic chips for AI data centres

GERMANY: 1KOMMA5° reaches $1.35B valuation, plans €100 million investment in energy AI

UK: Microbiotica raises £36M for cutting-edge IBD treatment

FRANCE: Bootstrapped for 8 years, Dougs lands €50M from Expedition to automate accounting with AI agents

UK: Scarlet raises $50M Series B to accelerate AI medical device certification

UK: Harmonic Security raises $50M Series B to secure employee AI use

GERMANY: Rabot Energy secures $50M to transform homes into a virtual power plant

IRELAND: LearnUpon receives $50M growth financing facility

UK: Connexin turns on £35M facility to grow smart water meter network

CZECH REPUBLIC: From Rohlik to enterprise AI: Tomáš Čupr's Duvo raises $32M Series A

GERMANY: Turn2X secures €20M Series A investment

SPAIN: Full-stack quantum computing company Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech completes €19.6M Series A first close

SPAIN: Causa Prima lands $20M seed just three months after pre-seed round

FRANCE: Epyr raises €15M following successful industrial heat storage deployment

FRANCE: Deeptech HyLight raises €13M to industrialise autonomous hydrogen-powered airships

GERMANY: Ubitium raises $14M to bring universal computing to physical AI

GERMANY: Seragy raises €12M in funding

ESTONIA: Cachet raises €11M to expand insurance products for mobility and gig platforms

FRANCE: Goodweek raises €10.69M to become the AI Manager for SMBs

FRANCE: Wavo raises €10M to finance debt-free SME stock

UK: HydRegen raises $8M in first close of Series A funding

FRANCE: CarbonFarm raises €7M to tackle methane emissions from rice cultivation

POLAND: Orbit Capital backs Coding Giants to scale STEM education internationally

NORWAY: Solvera raises $6.3M to scale the AI-native engineering firm

UK: Healthtech startup Stride raises £4.6M to expand preventative health platform

FINLAND: From Slush to sustainable materials: Ambio raises €5.1M for AI-powered plastics procurement

LITHUANIA: Holo raises €5M to bring AI-powered marketing to small businesses

SWEDEN: OlsAro raises €5M in seed funding

UK: Foresight invests £4M into musictech Round

UK: Oxford Nanopore co-founder joins Matter Machine’s £4M round

SWEDEN: Matters emerges from stealth with $5M in pre-seed funding to build AI-native consumer bank

POLAND: Spacetech KP Labs secures €4.42M from Momentum Capital Partners to scale in-orbit AI data processing

UK: CodeWall raises $4M in pre-seed funding

NORWAY: Neonomics secures $4M for open banking

UK: Transport data specialist Alchera raises £2.7M

TÜRKİYE: Loops AI secured $3.5M in investment

GERMANY: Elevatry closed a €3M pre-seed round

AUSTRIA: Reebuild secures €3M to automate financial workflows in construction

SPAIN: Cofrai closes a €2.6M funding round

NETHERLANDS: ParkMundo raises €2.3M to connect airport parking with global travel platforms

DENMARK: Legaltech startup SmallClaims raises €2M seed to scale AI-powered litigation across Europe

DENMARK: Monopulse raises over €2M to advance electronic warfare-resistant drones

SWEDEN: Miracly launches with €1.8M to automate AI-powered marketing

UK: Placed secured a €1.8M investment

UK: Affinity Labs raises $2M to build AI-powered software brands with creators

UK: Relace raises $1.6M

UK: Sainaptic lands £1M to expand AI-assisted marking technology

CZECH REPUBLIC: FLÆ Robotics lands over €1M to automate hotel guest services

UK: Obsero raises €1M to help brands improve visibility in AI-powered search

SPAIN: Ruit closes an €880,000 funding round led by Abac Nest

SWITZERLAND: Tivano secures €537,000 to accelerate CO2 removal across Namibia

SPAIN: Constrik closes a €350,000 pre-seed round led by Plus Partners to bring AI to construction companies

SWITZERLAND: Elevator Ventures: RBI's corporate venture fund invests in Rivero

UK: The UK government's £500 million sovereign VC fund invests in security startup Augur

UK: Snappy Shopper secures Virgin funding after £150M milestone

ESTONIA: Skeleton Technologies surpasses $1B valuation with Siemens backing for US expansion

TÜRKİYE: Craftgate received investment from Turkven

GERMANY: Elvio Robotics received an undisclosed sum investment

GERMANY: Stenon raises an undisclosed amount in second close of Series B funding

GERMANY: CereGate secured an undisclosed sum investment

FRANCE: Nvidia is investing in four French startups: Doctolib, Entalpic, Genesis AI and Pigment

Exits and M&A activity