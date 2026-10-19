European tech weekly recap: More than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.8B

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.8 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
📊 The top three industries that raised the most were fintech (€621 million), healthtech (€478 million), and energy (€236.6 million). At the country level, 🇬🇧 the UK took first place (€694.4 million), followed by 🇪🇸 Spain (€586.3 million) and 🇮🇪 Ireland (€194.6 million).
❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.
Have a great week!
Funding deals by amount
- SPAIN: ID Finance lands €545M in debt and equity
- UK: CMR Surgical strikes £300M investment deal
- IRELAND: EZO raises €150M in debt financing
- UK: Salience Labs secures $125M to scale photonic chips for AI data centres
- GERMANY: 1KOMMA5° reaches $1.35B valuation, plans €100 million investment in energy AI
- UK: Microbiotica raises £36M for cutting-edge IBD treatment
- FRANCE: Bootstrapped for 8 years, Dougs lands €50M from Expedition to automate accounting with AI agents
- UK: Scarlet raises $50M Series B to accelerate AI medical device certification
- UK: Harmonic Security raises $50M Series B to secure employee AI use
- GERMANY: Rabot Energy secures $50M to transform homes into a virtual power plant
- IRELAND: LearnUpon receives $50M growth financing facility
- UK: Connexin turns on £35M facility to grow smart water meter network
- CZECH REPUBLIC: From Rohlik to enterprise AI: Tomáš Čupr's Duvo raises $32M Series A
- GERMANY: Turn2X secures €20M Series A investment
- SPAIN: Full-stack quantum computing company Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech completes €19.6M Series A first close
- SPAIN: Causa Prima lands $20M seed just three months after pre-seed round
- FRANCE: Epyr raises €15M following successful industrial heat storage deployment
- FRANCE: Deeptech HyLight raises €13M to industrialise autonomous hydrogen-powered airships
- GERMANY: Ubitium raises $14M to bring universal computing to physical AI
- GERMANY: Seragy raises €12M in funding
- ESTONIA: Cachet raises €11M to expand insurance products for mobility and gig platforms
- FRANCE: Goodweek raises €10.69M to become the AI Manager for SMBs
- FRANCE: Wavo raises €10M to finance debt-free SME stock
- UK: HydRegen raises $8M in first close of Series A funding
- FRANCE: CarbonFarm raises €7M to tackle methane emissions from rice cultivation
- POLAND: Orbit Capital backs Coding Giants to scale STEM education internationally
- NORWAY: Solvera raises $6.3M to scale the AI-native engineering firm
- UK: Healthtech startup Stride raises £4.6M to expand preventative health platform
- FINLAND: From Slush to sustainable materials: Ambio raises €5.1M for AI-powered plastics procurement
- LITHUANIA: Holo raises €5M to bring AI-powered marketing to small businesses
- SWEDEN: OlsAro raises €5M in seed funding
- UK: Foresight invests £4M into musictech Round
- UK: Oxford Nanopore co-founder joins Matter Machine’s £4M round
- SWEDEN: Matters emerges from stealth with $5M in pre-seed funding to build AI-native consumer bank
- POLAND: Spacetech KP Labs secures €4.42M from Momentum Capital Partners to scale in-orbit AI data processing
- UK: CodeWall raises $4M in pre-seed funding
- NORWAY: Neonomics secures $4M for open banking
- UK: Transport data specialist Alchera raises £2.7M
- TÜRKİYE: Loops AI secured $3.5M in investment
- GERMANY: Elevatry closed a €3M pre-seed round
- AUSTRIA: Reebuild secures €3M to automate financial workflows in construction
- SPAIN: Cofrai closes a €2.6M funding round
- NETHERLANDS: ParkMundo raises €2.3M to connect airport parking with global travel platforms
- DENMARK: Legaltech startup SmallClaims raises €2M seed to scale AI-powered litigation across Europe
- DENMARK: Monopulse raises over €2M to advance electronic warfare-resistant drones
- SWEDEN: Miracly launches with €1.8M to automate AI-powered marketing
- UK: Placed secured a €1.8M investment
- UK: Affinity Labs raises $2M to build AI-powered software brands with creators
- UK: Relace raises $1.6M
- UK: Sainaptic lands £1M to expand AI-assisted marking technology
- CZECH REPUBLIC: FLÆ Robotics lands over €1M to automate hotel guest services
- UK: Obsero raises €1M to help brands improve visibility in AI-powered search
- SPAIN: Ruit closes an €880,000 funding round led by Abac Nest
- SWITZERLAND: Tivano secures €537,000 to accelerate CO2 removal across Namibia
- SPAIN: Constrik closes a €350,000 pre-seed round led by Plus Partners to bring AI to construction companies
- SWITZERLAND: Elevator Ventures: RBI's corporate venture fund invests in Rivero
- UK: The UK government's £500 million sovereign VC fund invests in security startup Augur
- UK: Snappy Shopper secures Virgin funding after £150M milestone
- ESTONIA: Skeleton Technologies surpasses $1B valuation with Siemens backing for US expansion
- TÜRKİYE: Craftgate received investment from Turkven
- GERMANY: Elvio Robotics received an undisclosed sum investment
- GERMANY: Stenon raises an undisclosed amount in second close of Series B funding
- GERMANY: CereGate secured an undisclosed sum investment
- FRANCE: Nvidia is investing in four French startups: Doctolib, Entalpic, Genesis AI and Pigment
Exits and M&A activity
- UK: A16z-backed UK fintech Sequence sold to Intuit in reported $200M deal
- UK: Accenture acquires UK customer intelligence firm Sagacity to strengthen AI and data capabilities
- FRANCE: 3Pay acquires MoneyTrack and wants to scale up
- AUSTRIA: Cologne- based transaction banking company Omikron and Vienna-based COPS are merging
- SWITZERLAND: US legal tech company acquires Forentec
- UK: Mistral makes its fourth acquisition in eight months by acquiring the British company New Material
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