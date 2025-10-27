European tech weekly recap: More than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.3B

Last week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were cleantech (€791.6 million), healthtech (€151.5 million), and software (€66.8 million). Regionally, companies from 🇩🇪 Germany secured €726.3 million, followed by the 🇬🇧 UK (€262.5 million) and 🇸🇪 Sweden (€57.1 million).



❗ Let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

GERMANY: Enpal secures €700M ABS facility with M&G for residential solar and heating loans

secures €700M ABS facility with M&G for residential solar and heating loans UK: Non-drill brain monitoring startup CoMind raises over $100M

raises over $100M AUSTRIA: Refurbed closes £44M round as it targets UK expansion

closes £44M round as it targets UK expansion UK: Chemify raises €43M to digitise molecule creation using AI

raises €43M to digitise molecule creation using AI UK: SheMed raises €43M to advance personalised women’s healthcare in the UK

raises €43M to advance personalised women’s healthcare in the UK DENMARK: MATR Foods closes €40M funding

closes €40M funding SWEDEN: Cleantech company Meva Energy raises €40M

raises €40M LITHUANIA: nexos.ai secures €30M to tackle the enterprise AI adoption challenge

secures €30M to tackle the enterprise AI adoption challenge FRANCE: Hublo raises €20M via Bpifrance

raises €20M via Bpifrance NETHERLANDS: TRACT lands €18.6M to help agrifood businesses build smarter, more resilient supply chains

lands €18.6M to help agrifood businesses build smarter, more resilient supply chains UK: Immaterial secures €15.4M to advance monolithic MOF industrial decarbonisation systems

secures €15.4M to advance monolithic MOF industrial decarbonisation systems NORWAY: Riff secures $16M Series A led by Northzone for business-ready vibe coding

secures $16M Series A led by Northzone for business-ready vibe coding UK: Y Combinator–backed Saturn raises $15M to make financial advice affordable for all

raises $15M to make financial advice affordable for all UK: Finster AI, an artificial intelligence platform for finance professionals, raises $15M

raises $15M IRELAND: Bronto raises $14M in seed funding

raises $14M in seed funding UK: Mondra raises £10M to accelerate European expansion

raises £10M to accelerate European expansion ROMANIA: .lumen expands its AI vision into urban robotics with €11M grant

.lumen expands its AI vision into urban robotics with €11M grant UK: AI film studio Wonder lands £9M investment

lands £9M investment GERMANY: roclub lands $11.7M to scale solutions for medtech staffing shortages

lands $11.7M to scale solutions for medtech staffing shortages SPAIN: Acoru secures €10M to disrupt money mule activity and predict financial scams

secures €10M to disrupt money mule activity and predict financial scams ITALY: WSense raises €10M to scale subsea Wi-Fi and expand underwater IoT tech

raises €10M to scale subsea Wi-Fi and expand underwater IoT tech FRANCE: Female-led Lisaqua nets €9M to grow its sustainable, land-based shrimp farms across Europe

Female-led Lisaqua nets €9M to grow its sustainable, land-based shrimp farms across Europe SWEDEN: Magma Math raises $10M to expand AI-powered classroom platform

raises $10M to expand AI-powered classroom platform UK: General Index raises €8.6M to redefine global commodity and energy pricing

raises €8.6M to redefine global commodity and energy pricing GERMANY: etalytics extends Series A to €16M with new investment from Microsoft’s M12

investment from Microsoft’s M12 ITALY: Sizable Energy raises $8M to launch ocean-based energy storage

raises $8M to launch ocean-based energy storage UK: Milvus Advanced closes $6.9M seed funding

closes $6.9M seed funding UK: Cyclana Bio raises £5M for endometriosis drug discovery

raises £5M for endometriosis drug discovery SWEDEN: Zparq’s electric drivetrains steer marine transport toward zero emissions with €5.5M

Zparq’s electric drivetrains steer marine transport toward zero emissions with €5.5M FRANCE: Volta raises €5M led by RTP Global to revolutionize B2B commerce with AI

raises €5M led by RTP Global to revolutionize B2B commerce with AI FRANCE: Blaise Matuidi raises €5M with his new startup Playse

raises €5M with his new startup Playse SPAIN: Docline raises €4.6M in funding

raises €4.6M in funding GERMANY: With €4M in funding, insuretech developer Enzo looks to tackle water damage with their novel sensor

With €4M in funding, insuretech developer Enzo looks to tackle water damage with their novel sensor ESTONIA: Yaga raises €4M to scale its sustainable fashion marketplace

raises €4M to scale its sustainable fashion marketplace ITALY: DMAT secures €3.8M to transform the construction sector

secures €3.8M to transform the construction sector FRANCE: Kotcha powers up with €3.5M to scale AI coaching for runners

Kotcha powers up with €3.5M to scale AI coaching for runners DENMARK: Scaleup Finance raises £3M to launch Nume, an AI CFO for startups and SMEs

raises £3M to launch Nume, an AI CFO for startups and SMEs SWEDEN: Cytely raises €3M as labs report 75% faster analysis using its smart microscopy platform

raises €3M as labs report 75% faster analysis using its smart microscopy platform NETHERLANDS: Hydryx raises €2.5M to turn trash into clean power

raises €2.5M to turn trash into clean power NETHERLANDS: Watertech startup HULO secures €2.3M

secures €2.3M SWITZERLAND: Chipmind exits with $2.5M to launch AI agents for faster chip design

Chipmind exits with $2.5M to launch AI agents for faster chip design UK: Rightcharge raises £1.6M to power EV charging payments for Europe’s fleets

raises £1.6M to power EV charging payments for Europe’s fleets UK: Astut lands €1.8M round for transparent reasoning-based AI

lands €1.8M round for transparent reasoning-based AI IRELAND: Paygentic nets $2M pre-seed to power payments for AI-native firms

Paygentic nets $2M pre-seed to power payments for AI-native firms UK: Elbow Beach inks £1.5M into UPP to automate broccoli waste-to-protein tech

Elbow Beach inks £1.5M into UPP to automate broccoli waste-to-protein tech SPAIN: Drone developer Fuvex raises €1.7M to fly high across Europe’s inspection skies

raises €1.7M to fly high across Europe’s inspection skies GERMANY: 1000 Satellites secures €1.6M investment

secures €1.6M investment GERMANY: Hi inov and the EIC Fund are investing €1.5M in Xelera

investing €1.5M in Xelera SPAIN: Aunoa raises €1.5M to scale its conversational AI agents across Europe

raises €1.5M to scale its conversational AI agents across Europe UK: HotGreen Solutions raises £1.2M for ultra-efficient heat pumps

raises £1.2M for ultra-efficient heat pumps ESTONIA: eID Easy raised €1.3M to develop its e-signature platform

raised €1.3M to develop its e-signature platform IRELAND: Lette AI raises $1.4M in pre-seed funding

raises $1.4M in pre-seed funding BELGIUM: nxgsat raises €1.2M to advance next-generation 5G satellite connectivity

raises €1.2M to advance next-generation 5G satellite connectivity GERMANY: Every Health raises €1.1M to build Europe’s first LGBTQ+ virtual clinic

raises €1.1M to build Europe’s first LGBTQ+ virtual clinic FRANCE: Certificall raises €1M seed to strengthen its position in the European market

raises €1M seed to strengthen its position in the European market AUSTRIA: 2ndCycle recieves €1M investment

investment SPAIN: SHINEPHI raises €1M in funding round

raises €1M in funding round SPAIN: Virtest Technologies closes €800,000 round

closes €800,000 round ESTONIA: AI energy startup MarkeDroid raises €300,000 to expand distributed energy platform

raises €300,000 to expand distributed energy platform SWITZERLAND: TALPA Inspection secures $100,000 to accelerate structural non-contact sensor technology

secures $100,000 to accelerate structural non-contact sensor technology AUSTRIA: Wirtschaftsservice (aws) is investing a six-figure sum in revitalyze

investing a six-figure sum in revitalyze UK: PEEQUAL raises funding to scale its squat-and-go, sustainable women's urinal

raises funding to scale its squat-and-go, sustainable women's urinal GERMANY: reverse.fashion secures a six-figure sum investment

secures a six-figure sum investment UK: Real Fun Group secures six-figure funding deal

secures six-figure funding deal GERMANY: in.hub closes seven-figure round to deepen industrial digitalisation offering across Europe

closes seven-figure round to deepen industrial digitalisation offering across Europe SWITZERLAND: Anevo secures pre-seed funding

secures pre-seed funding UK: Quantum Fabrix (QFX) secures €2.2M led by YC’s Paul Graham

secures €2.2M led by YC’s Paul Graham SWITZERLAND: Exnaton raises Series A to power Europe’s digital energy transition

raises Series A to power Europe’s digital energy transition AUSTRIA: SteadySense secured a seven-figure sum investment

secured a seven-figure sum investment NETHERLANDS: Aluvia Photonic secures funding from PhotonDelta

secures funding from PhotonDelta GERMANY: Galakto receives a €4 million investment

Exits and M&A activity