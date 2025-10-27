Data/Research

European tech weekly recap: More than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.3B

Last week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Tamara Djurickovic 4 hours ago
European tech weekly recap: More than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.3B
Send email Copy link

Last week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were cleantech (€791.6 million), healthtech (€151.5 million), and software (€66.8 million). Regionally, companies from 🇩🇪 Germany secured €726.3 million, followed by the 🇬🇧 UK (€262.5 million) and 🇸🇪 Sweden (€57.1 million).

❗ Let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

  • GERMANY: Enpal secures €700M ABS facility with M&G for residential solar and heating loans
  • UK: Non-drill brain monitoring startup CoMind raises over $100M
  • AUSTRIA: Refurbed closes £44M round as it targets UK expansion
  • UK: Chemify raises €43M to digitise molecule creation using AI
  • UK: SheMed raises €43M to advance personalised women’s healthcare in the UK
  • DENMARK: MATR Foods closes €40M funding
  • SWEDEN: Cleantech company Meva Energy raises €40M
  • LITHUANIA: nexos.ai secures €30M to tackle the enterprise AI adoption challenge
  • FRANCE: Hublo raises €20M via Bpifrance
  • NETHERLANDS: TRACT lands €18.6M to help agrifood businesses build smarter, more resilient supply chains
  • UK: Immaterial secures €15.4M to advance monolithic MOF industrial decarbonisation systems
  • NORWAY: Riff secures $16M Series A led by Northzone for business-ready vibe coding
  • UK: Y Combinator–backed Saturn raises $15M to make financial advice affordable for all
  • UK: Finster AI, an artificial intelligence platform for finance professionals, raises $15M
  • IRELAND: Bronto raises $14M in seed funding
  • UK: Mondra raises £10M to accelerate European expansion
  • ROMANIA: .lumen expands its AI vision into urban robotics with €11M grant
  • UK: AI film studio Wonder lands £9M investment
  • GERMANY: roclub lands $11.7M to scale solutions for medtech staffing shortages
  • SPAIN: Acoru secures €10M to disrupt money mule activity and predict financial scams
  • ITALY: WSense raises €10M to scale subsea Wi-Fi and expand underwater IoT tech
  • FRANCE: Female-led Lisaqua nets €9M to grow its sustainable, land-based shrimp farms across Europe
  • SWEDEN: Magma Math raises $10M to expand AI-powered classroom platform
  • UK: General Index raises €8.6M to redefine global commodity and energy pricing
  • GERMANY: etalytics extends Series A to €16M with new investment from Microsoft’s M12
  • ITALY: Sizable Energy raises $8M to launch ocean-based energy storage
  • UK: Milvus Advanced closes $6.9M seed funding
  • UK: Cyclana Bio raises £5M for endometriosis drug discovery
  • SWEDEN: Zparq’s electric drivetrains steer marine transport toward zero emissions with €5.5M
  • FRANCE: Volta raises €5M led by RTP Global to revolutionize B2B commerce with AI
  • FRANCE: Blaise Matuidi raises €5M with his new startup Playse
  • SPAIN: Docline raises €4.6M in funding
  • GERMANY: With €4M in funding, insuretech developer Enzo looks to tackle water damage with their novel sensor
  • ESTONIA: Yaga raises €4M to scale its sustainable fashion marketplace
  • ITALY: DMAT secures €3.8M to transform the construction sector
  • FRANCE: Kotcha powers up with €3.5M to scale AI coaching for runners
  • DENMARK: Scaleup Finance raises £3M to launch Nume, an AI CFO for startups and SMEs
  • SWEDEN: Cytely raises €3M as labs report 75% faster analysis using its smart microscopy platform
  • NETHERLANDS: Hydryx raises €2.5M to turn trash into clean power
  • NETHERLANDS: Watertech startup HULO secures €2.3M
  • SWITZERLAND: Chipmind exits with $2.5M to launch AI agents for faster chip design
  • UK: Rightcharge raises £1.6M to power EV charging payments for Europe’s fleets
  • UK: Astut lands €1.8M round for transparent reasoning-based AI
  • IRELAND: Paygentic nets $2M pre-seed to power payments for AI-native firms
  • UK: Elbow Beach inks £1.5M into UPP to automate broccoli waste-to-protein tech
  • SPAIN: Drone developer Fuvex raises €1.7M to fly high across Europe’s inspection skies
  • GERMANY: 1000 Satellites secures €1.6M investment
  • GERMANY: Hi inov and the EIC Fund are investing €1.5M in Xelera
  • SPAIN: Aunoa raises €1.5M to scale its conversational AI agents across Europe
  • UK: HotGreen Solutions raises £1.2M for ultra-efficient heat pumps
  • ESTONIA: eID Easy raised €1.3M to develop its e-signature platform
  • IRELAND: Lette AI raises $1.4M in pre-seed funding
  • BELGIUM: nxgsat raises €1.2M to advance next-generation 5G satellite connectivity
  • GERMANY: Every Health raises €1.1M to build Europe’s first LGBTQ+ virtual clinic
  • FRANCE: Certificall raises €1M seed to strengthen its position in the European market
  • AUSTRIA: 2ndCycle recieves €1M investment
  • SPAIN: SHINEPHI raises €1M in funding round
  • SPAIN: Virtest Technologies closes €800,000 round
  • ESTONIA: AI energy startup MarkeDroid raises €300,000 to expand distributed energy platform
  • SWITZERLAND: TALPA Inspection secures $100,000 to accelerate structural non-contact sensor technology
  • AUSTRIA: Wirtschaftsservice (aws) is investing a six-figure sum in revitalyze
  • UK: PEEQUAL raises funding to scale its squat-and-go, sustainable women's urinal
  • GERMANY: reverse.fashion secures a six-figure sum investment
  • UK: Real Fun Group secures six-figure funding deal
  • GERMANY: in.hub closes seven-figure round to deepen industrial digitalisation offering across Europe
  • SWITZERLAND: Anevo secures pre-seed funding
  • UK: Quantum Fabrix (QFX) secures €2.2M led by YC’s Paul Graham
  • SWITZERLAND: Exnaton raises Series A to power Europe’s digital energy transition
  • AUSTRIA: SteadySense secured a seven-figure sum investment
  • NETHERLANDS: Aluvia Photonic secures funding from PhotonDelta
  • GERMANY: Galakto receives a €4 million investment

Exits and M&A activity

  • FRANCE: Ipsen expands oncology portfolio with €1B acquisition of French biotech ImCheck Therapeutics
  • UK: Allica Bank snaps up UK embedded finance startup Kriya
  • FRANCE: Lyon-based startup Y-Brush taken over by Biotech Dental after being placed in receivership
  • SWEDEN: TrueLayer to acquire open banking rival Zimpler
  • NETHERLANDS: Dutch truck-services platform TRAVIS acquired by Germany’s Knorr-Bremse
  • FRANCE: Sportway acquires Amsterdam’s Eyecons and Paris-based Sportall
  • UK: Sales engagement platform lemlist acquires fellow French AI platform Claap to transform sales with AI technology
  • GERMANY: The Munich-based fleet management company Carsync and the Münster-based startup motum are merging
  • GERMANY: Munich-based defense tech company Quantum Systems is acquiring the AI ​​company Spleenlab
  • NETHERLANDS: Amsterdam’s female-founded legal AI firm Uncover gets acquired
  • GERMANY: Manual buys Formula Skin
  • UK: Elucidat got acquired by Learning Pool
  • UK: bexio acquires fintech startup Kontera
European tech weekly recap: More than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.3B
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.