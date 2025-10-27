European tech weekly recap: More than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.3B

Last week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
📊 The top three industries that raised the most were cleantech (€791.6 million), healthtech (€151.5 million), and software (€66.8 million). Regionally, companies from 🇩🇪 Germany secured €726.3 million, followed by the 🇬🇧 UK (€262.5 million) and 🇸🇪 Sweden (€57.1 million).
Funding deals by amount
- GERMANY: Enpal secures €700M ABS facility with M&G for residential solar and heating loans
- UK: Non-drill brain monitoring startup CoMind raises over $100M
- AUSTRIA: Refurbed closes £44M round as it targets UK expansion
- UK: Chemify raises €43M to digitise molecule creation using AI
- UK: SheMed raises €43M to advance personalised women’s healthcare in the UK
- DENMARK: MATR Foods closes €40M funding
- SWEDEN: Cleantech company Meva Energy raises €40M
- LITHUANIA: nexos.ai secures €30M to tackle the enterprise AI adoption challenge
- FRANCE: Hublo raises €20M via Bpifrance
- NETHERLANDS: TRACT lands €18.6M to help agrifood businesses build smarter, more resilient supply chains
- UK: Immaterial secures €15.4M to advance monolithic MOF industrial decarbonisation systems
- NORWAY: Riff secures $16M Series A led by Northzone for business-ready vibe coding
- UK: Y Combinator–backed Saturn raises $15M to make financial advice affordable for all
- UK: Finster AI, an artificial intelligence platform for finance professionals, raises $15M
- IRELAND: Bronto raises $14M in seed funding
- UK: Mondra raises £10M to accelerate European expansion
- ROMANIA: .lumen expands its AI vision into urban robotics with €11M grant
- UK: AI film studio Wonder lands £9M investment
- GERMANY: roclub lands $11.7M to scale solutions for medtech staffing shortages
- SPAIN: Acoru secures €10M to disrupt money mule activity and predict financial scams
- ITALY: WSense raises €10M to scale subsea Wi-Fi and expand underwater IoT tech
- FRANCE: Female-led Lisaqua nets €9M to grow its sustainable, land-based shrimp farms across Europe
- SWEDEN: Magma Math raises $10M to expand AI-powered classroom platform
- UK: General Index raises €8.6M to redefine global commodity and energy pricing
- GERMANY: etalytics extends Series A to €16M with new investment from Microsoft’s M12
- ITALY: Sizable Energy raises $8M to launch ocean-based energy storage
- UK: Milvus Advanced closes $6.9M seed funding
- UK: Cyclana Bio raises £5M for endometriosis drug discovery
- SWEDEN: Zparq’s electric drivetrains steer marine transport toward zero emissions with €5.5M
- FRANCE: Volta raises €5M led by RTP Global to revolutionize B2B commerce with AI
- FRANCE: Blaise Matuidi raises €5M with his new startup Playse
- SPAIN: Docline raises €4.6M in funding
- GERMANY: With €4M in funding, insuretech developer Enzo looks to tackle water damage with their novel sensor
- ESTONIA: Yaga raises €4M to scale its sustainable fashion marketplace
- ITALY: DMAT secures €3.8M to transform the construction sector
- FRANCE: Kotcha powers up with €3.5M to scale AI coaching for runners
- DENMARK: Scaleup Finance raises £3M to launch Nume, an AI CFO for startups and SMEs
- SWEDEN: Cytely raises €3M as labs report 75% faster analysis using its smart microscopy platform
- NETHERLANDS: Hydryx raises €2.5M to turn trash into clean power
- NETHERLANDS: Watertech startup HULO secures €2.3M
- SWITZERLAND: Chipmind exits with $2.5M to launch AI agents for faster chip design
- UK: Rightcharge raises £1.6M to power EV charging payments for Europe’s fleets
- UK: Astut lands €1.8M round for transparent reasoning-based AI
- IRELAND: Paygentic nets $2M pre-seed to power payments for AI-native firms
- UK: Elbow Beach inks £1.5M into UPP to automate broccoli waste-to-protein tech
- SPAIN: Drone developer Fuvex raises €1.7M to fly high across Europe’s inspection skies
- GERMANY: 1000 Satellites secures €1.6M investment
- GERMANY: Hi inov and the EIC Fund are investing €1.5M in Xelera
- SPAIN: Aunoa raises €1.5M to scale its conversational AI agents across Europe
- UK: HotGreen Solutions raises £1.2M for ultra-efficient heat pumps
- ESTONIA: eID Easy raised €1.3M to develop its e-signature platform
- IRELAND: Lette AI raises $1.4M in pre-seed funding
- BELGIUM: nxgsat raises €1.2M to advance next-generation 5G satellite connectivity
- GERMANY: Every Health raises €1.1M to build Europe’s first LGBTQ+ virtual clinic
- FRANCE: Certificall raises €1M seed to strengthen its position in the European market
- AUSTRIA: 2ndCycle recieves €1M investment
- SPAIN: SHINEPHI raises €1M in funding round
- SPAIN: Virtest Technologies closes €800,000 round
- ESTONIA: AI energy startup MarkeDroid raises €300,000 to expand distributed energy platform
- SWITZERLAND: TALPA Inspection secures $100,000 to accelerate structural non-contact sensor technology
- AUSTRIA: Wirtschaftsservice (aws) is investing a six-figure sum in revitalyze
- UK: PEEQUAL raises funding to scale its squat-and-go, sustainable women's urinal
- GERMANY: reverse.fashion secures a six-figure sum investment
- UK: Real Fun Group secures six-figure funding deal
- GERMANY: in.hub closes seven-figure round to deepen industrial digitalisation offering across Europe
- SWITZERLAND: Anevo secures pre-seed funding
- UK: Quantum Fabrix (QFX) secures €2.2M led by YC’s Paul Graham
- SWITZERLAND: Exnaton raises Series A to power Europe’s digital energy transition
- AUSTRIA: SteadySense secured a seven-figure sum investment
- NETHERLANDS: Aluvia Photonic secures funding from PhotonDelta
- GERMANY: Galakto receives a €4 million investment
Exits and M&A activity
- FRANCE: Ipsen expands oncology portfolio with €1B acquisition of French biotech ImCheck Therapeutics
- UK: Allica Bank snaps up UK embedded finance startup Kriya
- FRANCE: Lyon-based startup Y-Brush taken over by Biotech Dental after being placed in receivership
- SWEDEN: TrueLayer to acquire open banking rival Zimpler
- NETHERLANDS: Dutch truck-services platform TRAVIS acquired by Germany’s Knorr-Bremse
- FRANCE: Sportway acquires Amsterdam’s Eyecons and Paris-based Sportall
- UK: Sales engagement platform lemlist acquires fellow French AI platform Claap to transform sales with AI technology
- GERMANY: The Munich-based fleet management company Carsync and the Münster-based startup motum are merging
- GERMANY: Munich-based defense tech company Quantum Systems is acquiring the AI company Spleenlab
- NETHERLANDS: Amsterdam’s female-founded legal AI firm Uncover gets acquired
- GERMANY: Manual buys Formula Skin
- UK: Elucidat got acquired by Learning Pool
- UK: bexio acquires fintech startup Kontera
