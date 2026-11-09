European tech weekly recap: Over €2.7B invested across 55+ deals

Last week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €2.7 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
📊 The top three industries that raised the most were content (€1.2 billion), energy (€857.5 million), and fintech (€291.7 million). At the country level, 🇹🇷 Türkiye took first place (€1.2 billion), followed by 🇳🇱 the Netherlands (€900 million) and 🇬🇧 the UK (€242.4 million).
❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.
Have a great week!
Funding deals by amount
- TÜRKİYE: Fal doubles valuation to $16B after $1.3B Series F
- NETHERLANDS: Return secures €835M financing to expand battery storage capacity in Germany
- UK: Hoxton Wealth receives $135M minority investment from Aspirity Partners
- SPAIN: EOS-X Space raises $120M at $1.2B valuation ahead of its first commercial balloon flight
- GERMANY: Defence startup Hypersonica raises €100M
- GERMANY: Pliant raises $80M Series C for AI agent payments
- NETHERLANDS: Fourthline receives up to €65M in funding
- SPAIN: Smart TV operating system developer Titan OS raises $46 million
- GERMANY: Aerospace startup Vaeridion raises €30M for zero-emission regional flights
- UK: FluoRok raises €26.64M to scale fluorochemical production
- UK: Supa raises £21M in seed funding to transform UK residential block management
- UK: Human cell programming company bit.bio closes $25M Series D
- DENMARK: Biograil raises €20M for oral drug delivery device
- SWEDEN: Green Voltis raises €13.5M to operate and trade battery storage
- GERMANY: Quint Computing raises €9.1M to scale quantum computing technology
- UK: LO:TECH lands $12M Series A led by MMC
- SPAIN: Kabilio raises €10M to expand AI accounting platform and introduce AI agents
- FINLAND: Vensum Power raises €9M to cut power losses in AI data centres, EV charging and energy storage
- UK: OSSTEC raises $8M in funding
- FRANCE: Gallium Defense raises €7.1M to make drone detection cheaper and scalable
- AUSTRIA: Tumbleweed raises record €6.9M seed round to bring microgravity research to the masses
- GERMANY: Conlio secures €6.4M to expand AI-powered financial tools
- NORWAY: Vitroscope raises $7M to turn living human tissue into a new source of drug discovery data
- UK: Sporta receives £5M investment from Lazaroo-Hood Group
- DENMARK: Claimlane bags €5.6M to turn product claims into business value
- UK: Symbe raises $5.7M in funding
- UK: Tallia raises €4M to bring AI-powered research and review tools
- GERMANY: Marble raises $3.75M to build AI coworkers that learn by watching
- UK: Memory magicians raise $3.3M for Mindmax to put human learning first in the AI age
- UK: Bioliberty raises additional $3.3M in Series A funding
- ESTONIA: Veriff co-founders’ Roleo raises €2.9M to expand AI career agent across Europe
- ITALY: CyberKord raises €2.7M to automate IT and cybersecurity operations with AI
- UK: Turning pollution into everyday products: Viridi raises €2.6M to transform waste
- UK: 1nhaler secures £2.2M to replace bulky plastic inhalers with cardboard
- UK: Crediflow AI secures €1.8M to automate commercial loan processes
- PORTUGAL: AI startup Granter bags €1.6M to expand across Europe
- GERMANY: Smycles secures €1.5M investment
- SWEDEN: Juritas raises €1.4M in pre-seed funding
- UK: Kinewell raises over £1M in funding
- POLAND: SuppMatch.AI raises $1.3M pre-seed round to help consumers choose supplements
- FRANCE: Seamoretech secures €1.1M to turn desalination brine into freshwater
- GERMANY: JawBuddy raises €818,000 to help people reduce jaw pain and bruxism
- SWEDEN: Sortrace lands $800,000 to improve waste sorting with AI-powered analysis
- SWITZERLAND: Avaisor secured €531,000 to scale surgical expertise
- UK: BrowsAble raises £300,000 in funding
- TÜRKİYE: For Physician raises $267,000 in funding
- ITALY: Promethence receives €200,000 investment
- SWEDEN: Proofbacked comes out of stealth with €182,000 angel round and a mission to fix compliance’s proof problem
- SWITZERLAND: Venture Kick backs Apolarion with €164,000 to advance plasma-based seed treatment
- LATVIA: Unitoq raises €155,000 in pre-seed to make real estate investment more accessible
- SWEDEN: MucoLife Therapeutics secures €91K from Vinnova to scale manufacturing of COPD treatment
- UK: Ticketing giant Skiddle secures first external investment
- UK: UK sovereign AI fund and Stripe CEO back Potential Sciences in multi-million-dollar raise
- UK: SFC Capital backs Nayara’s AI platform for patient care
- GERMANY: Lazzaro One lands pre-seed funding to advance maritime intelligence technology
- NETHERLANDS: Hardt Hyperloop secures multi-million-euro funding
- GERMANY: Enginsight closes funding
- FINLAND: Saidot raises undisclosed funding
- SWITZERLAND: Klett Group is investing an undisclosed sum in Epalero
Exits and M&A activity
- SWEDEN: Nordtech Group acquires SaaS company Leasify
- SLOVAKIA: TrollWall AI buys rival Elv.ai to dominate Europe's comment moderation market
- FRANCE: Mistral acquires SkipLabs in its fifth acquisition since the start of the year
- SWITZERLAND: Technis strengthens its position with the acquisition of Konstl
- GERMANY: The Conrad Electronic Group is acquiring the Berlin-based procurement startup Hivebuy
- GERMANY: Upwork is acquiring the Berlin-based HR startup WorkMotion
- NORWAY: CO3 is acquiring the Norwegian startup Kinver
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