European tech weekly recap: Over €2.7B invested across 55+ deals

Last week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €2.7 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were content (€1.2 billion), energy (€857.5 million), and fintech (€291.7 million). At the country level, 🇹🇷 Türkiye took first place (€1.2 billion), followed by 🇳🇱 the Netherlands (€900 million) and 🇬🇧 the UK (€242.4 million).

❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

TÜRKİYE: Fal doubles valuation to $16B after $1.3B Series F

NETHERLANDS: Return secures €835M financing to expand battery storage capacity in Germany

UK: Hoxton Wealth receives $135M minority investment from Aspirity Partners

SPAIN: EOS-X Space raises $120M at $1.2B valuation ahead of its first commercial balloon flight

GERMANY: Defence startup Hypersonica raises €100M

GERMANY: Pliant raises $80M Series C for AI agent payments

NETHERLANDS: Fourthline receives up to €65M in funding

SPAIN: Smart TV operating system developer Titan OS raises $46 million

GERMANY: Aerospace startup Vaeridion raises €30M for zero-emission regional flights

UK: FluoRok raises €26.64M to scale fluorochemical production

UK: Supa raises £21M in seed funding to transform UK residential block management

UK: Human cell programming company bit.bio closes $25M Series D

DENMARK: Biograil raises €20M for oral drug delivery device

SWEDEN: Green Voltis raises €13.5M to operate and trade battery storage

GERMANY: Quint Computing raises €9.1M to scale quantum computing technology

UK: LO:TECH lands $12M Series A led by MMC

SPAIN: Kabilio raises €10M to expand AI accounting platform and introduce AI agents

FINLAND: Vensum Power raises €9M to cut power losses in AI data centres, EV charging and energy storage

UK: OSSTEC raises $8M in funding

FRANCE: Gallium Defense raises €7.1M to make drone detection cheaper and scalable

AUSTRIA: Tumbleweed raises record €6.9M seed round to bring microgravity research to the masses

GERMANY: Conlio secures €6.4M to expand AI-powered financial tools

NORWAY: Vitroscope raises $7M to turn living human tissue into a new source of drug discovery data

UK: Sporta receives £5M investment from Lazaroo-Hood Group

DENMARK: Claimlane bags €5.6M to turn product claims into business value

UK: Symbe raises $5.7M in funding

UK: Tallia raises €4M to bring AI-powered research and review tools

GERMANY: Marble raises $3.75M to build AI coworkers that learn by watching

UK: Memory magicians raise $3.3M for Mindmax to put human learning first in the AI age

UK: Bioliberty raises additional $3.3M in Series A funding

ESTONIA: Veriff co-founders’ Roleo raises €2.9M to expand AI career agent across Europe

ITALY: CyberKord raises €2.7M to automate IT and cybersecurity operations with AI

UK: Turning pollution into everyday products: Viridi raises €2.6M to transform waste

UK: 1nhaler secures £2.2M to replace bulky plastic inhalers with cardboard

UK: Crediflow AI secures €1.8M to automate commercial loan processes

PORTUGAL: AI startup Granter bags €1.6M to expand across Europe

GERMANY: Smycles secures €1.5M investment

SWEDEN: Juritas raises €1.4M in pre-seed funding

UK: Kinewell raises over £1M in funding

POLAND: SuppMatch.AI raises $1.3M pre-seed round to help consumers choose supplements

FRANCE: Seamoretech secures €1.1M to turn desalination brine into freshwater

GERMANY: JawBuddy raises €818,000 to help people reduce jaw pain and bruxism

SWEDEN: Sortrace lands $800,000 to improve waste sorting with AI-powered analysis

SWITZERLAND: Avaisor secured €531,000 to scale surgical expertise

UK: BrowsAble raises £300,000 in funding

TÜRKİYE: For Physician raises $267,000 in funding

ITALY: Promethence receives €200,000 investment

SWEDEN: Proofbacked comes out of stealth with €182,000 angel round and a mission to fix compliance’s proof problem

SWITZERLAND: Venture Kick backs Apolarion with €164,000 to advance plasma-based seed treatment

LATVIA: Unitoq raises €155,000 in pre-seed to make real estate investment more accessible

SWEDEN: MucoLife Therapeutics secures €91K from Vinnova to scale manufacturing of COPD treatment

UK: Ticketing giant Skiddle secures first external investment

UK: UK sovereign AI fund and Stripe CEO back Potential Sciences in multi-million-dollar raise

UK: SFC Capital backs Nayara’s AI platform for patient care

GERMANY: Lazzaro One lands pre-seed funding to advance maritime intelligence technology

NETHERLANDS: Hardt Hyperloop secures multi-million-euro funding

GERMANY: Enginsight closes funding

FINLAND: Saidot raises undisclosed funding

SWITZERLAND: Klett Group is investing an undisclosed sum in Epalero

Exits and M&A activity